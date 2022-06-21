AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/20/22

Chaifetz Arena

St. Louis, Missouri

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Mark Henry and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (9-4) Mercedes Martinez & (22-6) Serena Deeb vs. (0-5) Heather Reckless & (0-3) Tootie Lynn

Serena Deeb and Tootie Lynn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb applies a side headlock. Deeb transitions into a hammerlock. Deeb with a single leg takedown. Deeb with The Gedo Clutch for a one count. Deeb applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Lynn puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Deeb ignores Martinez tag call. Deeb uppercuts Lynn. Deeb whips Lynn across the ring. Lynn ducks a clothesline from Deeb. Lynn dropkicks Deeb. Martinez tags herself in. Deeb grapevines the legs of Lynn. CrossFace/Abdominal Stretch Combination. Deeb with a Vertical Suplex for added pressure. Lynn refuses to quit. Martinez bickers with Deeb. Martinez goes for a Bodyslam, but Lynn lands back on her feet.

Lynn tags in Reckless. Reckless ducks a clothesline from Martinez. Reckless with a toe kick. Reckless with clubbing hamstring kicks. Reckless drops Martinez. Reckless with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Martinez hits The SpineBuster. Martinez sends Reckless face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Martinez with a flying forearm smash. Deeb tags herself in. Deeb with a corner clothesline. Martinez with The Helluva Kick. Deeb knocks Lynn off the ring apron. Martinez with a single leg dropkick. Deeb catapults Reckless throat first into the bottom rope. Deeb connects with The Detox. Deeb kicks Lynn in the gut. Matinez punches Lynn in the back. Martinez applies The Brass City Sleeper. Deeb makes Reckless tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (10-4) Mercedes Martinez & (23-6) Serena Deeb via Submission

Second Match: (13-8) Andrade El Idolo w/Jose The Assistant vs. (72-32) Frankie Kazarian

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Idolo backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Quick shoving contest. Idolo rolls Kazarian over for a one count. Idolo applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Idolo drives his knee into the midsection of Kazarian. Idolo applies a side wrist lock. Kazarian with a drop toe hold. Kazarian grabs a side headlock. Idolo whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian runs into Idolo. Idolo shoves Kazarian. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Idolo. Kazarian with a flying shoulder tackle. Kazarian with a deep arm-drag. Kazarian follows that with a side headlock takeover. Idolo with heavy bodyshots. Idolo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kazarian lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Kazarian sends Idolo tumbling to the floor. Kazarian with The Guillotine Leg Drop. Kazarian gets distracted by Jose who calls a time out. Kazarian punches Idolo. Idolo sends Kazarian shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Idolo slams Kazarian’s head on the ring apron. Idolo rolls Kazarian back into the ring. Idolo kicks Kazarian in the face. Kazarian unloads three knife edge chops. Idolo rocks Kazarian with a forearm smash. Idolo with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Idolo with a low dropkick for a two count. Idolo applies a double wrist lock. Kazarian repeatedly kicks Idolo in the back. Idolo kicks Kazarian in the ribs. Idolo backs Kazarian into the ropes. Idolo whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian with an inside cradle for a two count. Kazarian hits The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Idolo answers with a Running Boot. Kazarian denies The Hammerlock DDT. Iolo with a Front Boot. Kazarian is throwing haymakers at Idolo. Idolo whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian scores two elbow knockdowns.

Idolo reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian with an Inside Out FaceBuster for a two count. Idolo denies The CrossFace Chicken Wing. Idolo Powerslams Kazarian into the turnbuckles. Idolo with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Idolo ascends to the top turnbuckle. Kazarian punches Idolo in the back. Idolo with two forearm smashes. Idolo decks Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Kazarian punches Idolo in the back. Kazarian connects with The Bridging Cyclone Suplex for a two count. Idolo with another back elbow smash. Kazarian with a running forearm smash. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Idolo. Kazarian with The Spinning Back Kick. Kazarian with a Knee Lift. Kazarian goes for The Discus Lariat, but Idolo counters with a BackBreaker/Turnbuckle Flatliner Combination. Idolo plants Kazarian with The Hammerlock DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-8) Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

Third Match: (70-29) Nyla Rose & (8-3) Marina Shafir vs. (0-2) Heidi Howitzer & (0-1) Max The Impaler

Nyla Rose and Max The Impaler will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Forearm Exchange. Impaler blocks a punch from Rose. Rose drives her knee into the midsection of Impaler. Rose hammers down on the back of Impaler’s neck. Shafir tags herself in. Shafir with heavy bodyshots. Impaler shoves Shafir. Shafir applies The Sleeper Hold. Impaler brings Shafir to the corner. Howitzer tags herself in. Howitzer with three chops. Howitzer dribbles Shafir’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Impaler tags herself in. Impaler drops Shafir with a Body Block. Shafir shoves Impaler. Shafir ducks under two forearms from Impaler.

Shafir kicks the left knee of Impaler. Shafir tags in Rose. Rose dropkicks the left knee of Impaler. Rose with clubbing blows to Impaler’s back. Impaler drives Rose back first into the turnbuckles. Impaler with clubbing shoulder blocks. Shafir tags herself in. Shafir with heavy bodyshots. Shafir kicks Impaler in the gut. Rose drops Impaler with The Diamond Dust. Rose SuperKicks Impaler. Shafir kicks Impaler in the back for a one count. Howitzer with two elbow strikes behind the referee’s back. Impaler tags in Howitzer. Shafir rolls Howitzer over for a one count. Rose Spears Impaler. Shafir makes Howitzer tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (71-29) Nyla Rose & (9-3) Marina Shafir via Submission

Fourth Match: (10-3) Keith Lee & (8-5) Shane Strickland vs. (0-2) Davey Vega & (0-2) Matt Fitchett

Shane Strickland and Davey Vega will start things off. Collar and Elbow Strike. Strickland grabs the left arm of Vega. Strickland transitions into a wrist lock. Vega HeadButts Strickland. Vega sends Strickland to the corner. Strickland dives over Vega. Strickland with a Headscissors Takeover. Strickland buries his shoulder into the midsection of Vega. Strickland uppercuts Vega. Strickland with a diving uppercut across the back of Vega’s neck. Vega tags in Fitchett. Fitchett with a leaping forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Vega dropkicks the left knee of Strickland. Fitchett with a Sliding Dropkick.

Assisted Senton Splash for a one count. Fitchett applies a wrist lock. Fitchett tags in Vega. Vega kicks Strickland in the gut. Strickland is displaying his fighting spirit. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Strickland kicks Vega in the chest. Fitchett ducks a clothesline from Strickland. Strickland with an Inside Out Lariat to Vega. Fitchett with Two Dropkicks. Lee tags himself in. Assisted Pounce. Lee levels Vega with The Body Avalanche. Lee with a Big Biel Throw. Lee PowerBombs Vega on top of Fitchett. Strickland calls for The Swerve Stomp. Lee connects with The Spirit Bomb instead to pickup the victory. After the match, Lee gives Strickland a fist bump.

Winner: (11-3) Keith Lee & (9-5) Shane Strickland via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (39-12) Anna Jay w/The Dark Order vs. (1-9) Rebel

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Jay with a side headlock takeover. Rebel answers with the headscissors escape. Rebel grabs another side headlock. Jay sends Rebel into the ropes. Rebel denies The Scoop Slam. Rebel drives her knee into the midsection of Jay. Rebel goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Jay lands back on her feet. Jay connects with The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay makes Rebel tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (40-12) Anna Jay via Submission

Sixth Match: (16-3) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-3) Warhorse

Nese wants Warhorse to shake his hand. Nese nails Warhorse with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese kicks Warhorse in the back. Nese repeatedly stomps on Warhorse’s chest. Nese talks smack to the crowd. Warhorse blocks the irish whip. Nese drives his knee into the midsection of Warhorse. Nese sends Warhorse to the corner. Warhorse scores the forearm knockdown.

Nese reverses out of the irish whip from Warhorse. Warhorse kicks Nese in the face. Warhorse ascends to the top turnbuckle. Nese with The Roll Through Shotei. Warhorse denies The SuperPlex. Warhorse HeadButts Nese. Warhorse delivers The Missile Dropkick. Warhorse is fired up. Warhorse with two corner clotheslines. Nese rakes the eyes of Warhorse. Nese rolls Warhorse over. Nese with a Spinning Back Kick. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-3) Tony Nese via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (33-5) Ruby Soho vs. (0-2) Miranda Gordy

Gordy kicks Soho off the ring apron before the bell rings. Gordy with forearm shivers. Gordy rolls Soho back into the ring. Soho stomps on the left foot of Gordy. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho with a knee lift. Soho rocks Gordy with a forearm smash. Soho ducks a clothesline from Gordy. Gordy clotheslines the back of Soho’s neck. Gordy slams Soho’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Gordy with a knife edge chop. Gordy buries her shoulder into the midsection of Soho.

Gordy with a forearm smash. Gordy poses for the crowd. Soho fires back with forearm shivers. Gordy shoves Soho. Soho ducks a clothesline from Gordy. Soho with two forearm smashes. Soho blocks a boot from Gordy. Soho with another knee lift. Gordy whips Soho across the ring. Soho drops Gordy with The Saito Suplex. Soho gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Soho fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Soho with The STO. Soho connects with The Destination Unknown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-5) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Eight Match: (38-32) Matt Sydal vs. (44-41) QT Marshall w/The Factory

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sydal backs Marshall into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Marshall drop steps into a side headlock. Marshall transitions into a hammerlock. Marshall goes for a snap mare takeover, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal with a flying mare takeover. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Sydal follows that with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Sydal applies a wrist lock. Marshall kicks Sydal in the gut. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal drops Marshall with The Slice for a two count. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Sydal ascends to the top turnbuckle. Marshall uppercuts Sydal. Sydal with a Counter Headscissors Takeover. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Marshall drives Sydal throat first into the middle rope.

Marshall uses the middle rope as a weapon. Solow punches Sydal behind the referee’s back. Marshall with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall applies a rear chin lock. Marshall hammers down on the back of Sydal’s neck. Marshall goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sydal counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Sydal with two hamstring kicks. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Solow trips Sydal from the outside. Sydal goes for a Spinning Leg Lariat, but Marshall counters with a BackBreaker for a two count. Marshall gets distracted by The QT Sucks Chants. Sydal slams Marshall’s head on the top rope. Comoroto runs interference.

The referee finally ejects The Factory from the ringside area. Sydal side steps Marshall into the turnbuckles. Sydal with The Flying Meteora. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Sydal kicks Marshall in the chest. Sydal with The Roundhouse Kick. Sydal with a low dropkick in the corner for a two count. Marshall denies The Lightning Spiral. Marshal punches Sydal. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Sydal counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Sydal ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Sydal with two hamstring kicks. Sydal with a knife edge chop. Marshall responds with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Marshall goes for The BrainBuster, but Sydal counters with The Hurricanrana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-32) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 314 of The Hoots Podcast