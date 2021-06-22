AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/21/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

First Match: (21-4) FTR vs. (0-6) Royce Isaacs & (0-4) Jorel Nelson

Cash Wheeler and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Wheeler tags out to Harwood. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Harwood applies a side headlock. Isaacs whips Harwood across the ring. Harwood drops Isaacs with two shoulder tackles. Isaacs drops down on the canvas. Harwood slides under Isaacs. Harwood with a Hip Toss. Isaacs with a deep arm-drag. Isaacs applies an arm-bar. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. Isaacs clotheslines Harwood. Nelson hooks the outside leg for a one count. Haymaker Exchange. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Nelson drops down on the canvas. Nelson dropkicks Wheeler. Nelson applies a wrist lock. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Nelson whips Wheeler across the ring. Nelson with a gut punch. Reverse NeckBreaker/Sliding Shoulder Tackle/Leg Drop/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Isaacs applies a side headlock. Harwood made the blind tag.

Wheeler leapfrogs over Isaacs. Double GourdBuster. Harwood is mauling Isaacs in the corner. Harwood with a chop/jab combination. Harwood with a short-arm lariat. Harwood is putting the boots to Isaacs. Harwood applies Th Cobra Twist. Harwood uses Wheeler for leverage. Isaacs with a deep arm-drag. Isaacs tags in Wheeler. Harwood stops Isaacs in his tracks. Wheeler with a Sliding Dropkick. Wheeler unloads two left jabs. Isaacs is displaying his fighting spirit. Isaacs fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Isaacs with a German Suplex. Harwood and Nelson are tagged in. Nelson with a Slingshot Spear. Nelson leapfrogs over Wheeler. Nelson with a Running Crossbody Block. Nelson ducks a clothesline from Harwood. Nelson with Two Belly to Back Suplex’s. Harwood blocks a boot from Nelson. Harwood with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Harwood drills Nelson with The BrainBuster. Harwood tags in Wheeler. Harwood grapevines the legs of Nelson. Wheeler with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Wheeler tags in Harwood. Harwood makes Nelson tap out to The Indian Death Lock.

Winner: (22-4) FTR via Submission

Second Match: (37-13) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Delmi Exo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose send Exo face first into the canvas. Exo shoves Rose. Rose ducks a clothesline from Exo. Rose thrust kicks the midsection of Exo. Rose hits The Samoan Drop. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (38-13) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Third Match: (19-5) The Acclaimed vs. (0-33) Baron Black & (0-1) Tamilian Vineesh

Anthony Bowens attacks Baron Black with the boombox before the bell rings. Bowens rocks Vineesh with a forearm smash. Bowens with clubbing blows to Vineesh’s back. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Bowens whips Vineesh into the turnbuckles. Bowens tags in Caster. Double Irish Whip. Double Leg Sweep. Caster with a fist drop. Bowens with a leaping elbow drop. Caster kicks Vineesh in the back. Caster stomps on Vineesh’s chest. Caster slams Vineesh’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Caster with a Diving Shoulder Block. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex. Caster takes a bow. Vineesh decks Caster with a JawBreaker.

Bowens and Black are tagged in. Black ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Black with a running forearm smash to Caster. Black with two clotheslines. Black ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Black with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Black with a Discus Knife Edge Chop. Black ducks a clothesline from Caster. Black with an Atomic Drop. Black hits The BackStabber. Black with The Discus Corner Lariat. Black with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Caster runs interference. Bowens decks Black with a back elbow smash. Bowens with a chop/jab combination. Bowens applies a wrist lock. Bowens with The Modified DDT. Vineesh tags himself in. Bowens with The Rolling Elbow. Bowens tags in Caster. The Acclaimed connects with The S4. Caster lands The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-5) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (17-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (19-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Bums R Us

Bums R Us attacks The Varsity Blonds before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip into the turnbuckles. The referee is trying to get some kind of control in this match. Bums R Us hits The Dumpster Drive for a one count. Pillman with an Avalanche German Suplex. Garrison delivers The Big Boot. Garrison with a Back Body Drop. Garrison tags in Pillman. Varsity Blonds connects with their Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (20-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (15-9) Kris Statlander w/Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. (0-5) Renee Michelle

Statlander gives the referee a boop. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander applies a side headlock. Statlander with a side headlock takeover. Wrist Lock Exchange. Statlander with an arm-drag takeover. Statlander avoids the spinning back kick. Statlander delivers The Kiwi Leg Roll for a one count. Statlander gives Michelle the boop. Michelle kicks Statlander in the gut. Michelle with a forearm smash. Michelle runs away from Statlander.

Michelle dropkicks the left knee of Statlander. Michelle with a basement dropkick for a one count. Statlander reverses out of the irish whip from Michelle. Michelle kicks Statlander in the face. Statlander Powerslams Michelle. Statlander with a running uppercut. Statlander with a Running Knee Strike. Statlander follows that with The Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Michelle with The Rolling Elbow. Statlander responds with The STO. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (18-6) Matt Hardy w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (0-0) Jora Johl

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hardy backs Johl into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Hardy kicks Johl in the gut. Hardy with a straight right hand. Hardy wraps the left shoulder of Johl around the top rope. Hardy hammers down on the left shoulder of Johl. Hardy applies a hammerlock. Johl grabs the top rope which forces the break. Hardy dumps Johl over the top rope. Hardy kicks Johl in the gut. Hardy with another haymaker. Hardy DDT’s the left shoulder of Johl for a two count.

Hardy applies a hammerlock. Johl is displaying his fighting spirit. Hardy punches Johl in the back. Hardy whips Johl across the ring. Johl with a running forearm smash. Johl dropkicks Hardy. Johl hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Hardy has Johl perched on the top turnbuckle. Hardy with heavy bodyshots. Hardy with The SuperPlex. Hardy poses for the crowd. Hardy mocks Christian Cage. Hardy with The Reverse DDT. Hardy kicks Johl in the gut. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-6) Matt Hardy via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (15-4) Wardlow & (27-14) Shawn Spears vs. (0-31) Ryzin & (0-1) Kal Herro

Wardlow and Ryzin will start things off. Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. Ryzin decks Wardlow with a back elbow smash. Wardlow catches Ryzin in mid-air. Wardlow goes for The Powerslam, but Ryzin lands back on his feet. Spears tags himself in. Wardlow with a Big Biel Throw. Herro tags himself in. Herro is playing mind games with Spears. Spears applies a wrist lock.

Spears throws the fanny pack out of the ring. Herro with a wrist lock takedown. Herro tags in Ryzin. Wrist Lock Exchange. Spears whips Ryzin across the ring. Spears trips Ryzin. Spears with a Double Foot Stomp. Spears throws Herro into the ring. Spears transitions into a ground and pound attack. The referee admonishes Spears. Spears tags in Wardlow. Wardlow with The SpineBuster. Wardlow buries his shoulder into the midsection of Ryzin. Wardlow knockouts Ryzin with Mr. Mayhem.

Winner: (16-4) Wardlow & (28-14) Shawn Spears via Knockout

Eight Match: (21-12) Will Hobbs vs. (0-0) Darien Bengston

Bengston repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Hobbs. Hobbs throws Bengston into the canvas. Hobbs sends Bengston ribs first into the steel ring post. Hobbs wraps Bengston’s back around the steel ring post. Hobbs bodyslams Bengston. Hobbs connects with The Side Walk Slam to pickup the victory. After the match, Hobbs throws Bengston into the ropes.

Winner: (22-12) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (7-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-4) Robyn Renegade

Renegade ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Cargill with The Pop Up Samoan Drop. Cargill kicks Renegade in the gut. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (19-8) Eddie Kingston & (34-19) Pentagon Jr w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (0-37) Fuego Del Sol & (0-20) Vary Morales

Eddie Kingston and Fuego Del Sol will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston applies a side headlock. Kingston with an arm-bar takedown. Del Sol backs Kingston into the turnbuckles. Kingston unloads two knife edge chops. Kingston with the irish whip. Del Sol dives over Kingston. Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Del Sol with a running shoulder block. Tip Up by Kingston. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kingston responds with The STO. Del Sol tags in Morales. Morales with a ShotGun Dropkick. Morales tags in Pentagon. Pentagon dumps Morales face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Pentagon SuperKicks Morales. Pentagon backs Morales into the ropes. Pentagon slaps Morales in the chest.

Morales reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Morales leapfrogs over Pentagon. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Morales. Pentagon goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Morales lands back on his feet. Pentagon SuperKicks Morales. Morales with The SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Morales tags in Del Sol. Del Sol dropkicks Kingston off the ring apron. Del Sol lands The Tornillo. Morales with a Flying Headscissors Takeover on the floor. Kingston sends Del Sol back first into the steel barricade. Morales goes for The Tornado DDT, Kingston counters with The Exploder Suplex on the floor. Del Sol thrust kicks the midsection of Kingston. Kingston denies The Tornado DDT. Kingston DDT’s the left shoulder of Del Sol. Pentagon SuperKicks Del Sol. Pentagon connects with The Sacrifice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-8) Eddie Kingston & (35-19) Pentagon Jr via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (48-27-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (8-10) Cezar Bononi w/The Wingmen

Jungle Boy starts things off with a ShotGun Dropkick. Jungle Boy with forearm shivers. Jungle Boy unloads two knife edge chops. Jungle Boy sticks and moves. Jungle Boy slaps Bononi in the chest. Jungle Boy with a forearm smash. Jungle Boy kicks the right hamstring of Bononi. Jungle Boy with an overhand chop. Bononi denies The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy side steps Bononi into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy slides under Bononi. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Peter Avalon runs interference. Bononi shoves Jungle Boy off the ring apron. Bononi with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron.

Bononi stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Bononi with a flurry of toe kicks. Bononi whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Bononi goes for a Hip Toss, but Jungle Boy lands back on his feet. Bononi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Bononi puts his knee on the back of Jungle Boy’s neck. Bononi applies a rear chin lock. Bononi pulls Jungle Boy down to the mat. Bononi with The Hoss Toss. Bononi with a running elbow smash. Jungle Boy kicks Bononi in the face. Jungle Boy decks Bononi with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Jungle Boy dropkicks Bononi to the floor.

Jungle Boy lands The Suicide Dive. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block. Jungle Boy drops Bononi with The Slingshot Tornado DDT for a two count. Jungle Boy repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Bononi. Bononi with The One-Arm PowerBomb for a two count. Bononi applies The Torture Rack. Jungle Boy dodges The Big Boot. Bononi with The Lifting Reverse Suplex for a two count. Jungle Boy with a Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy sweeps out the legs of Bononi. Jungle Boy prepares for The Snare Trap. Jungle Boy kicks Ryan Nemeth off the apron. The Jurassic Express starts brawling with The Wingmen. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Bononi. Jungle Boy thrust kicks the left knee of Bononi. Jungle Boy connects with The Sliding Forearm to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-27-1) Jungle Boy via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (22-13) Matt Sydal w/Mike Sydal vs. (16-29) Jack Evans w/Angelico & Matt Hardy

Evans shoves Sydal. Evans drives his knee into the midsection of Sydal. Front Face Lock Exchange. Sydal goes for a back drop, but Evans lands back on his feet. Evans applies a side headlock. Sydal whips Evans across the ring. Evans drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Evans with a leaping leg lariat. Sydal side steps Evans into the turnbuckles. Sydal with a Running Hurricanrana. Sydal with a Spinning Back Kick. Sydal blasts Evans with a knife edge chop. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Evans. Sydal with the irish whip. Sydal with a running elbow smash. Sydal with a flying mare takedown for a two count. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal stomps on Evans back. Sydal with The Standing Mariposa for a two count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Evans with a forearm smash. Evans kicks Sydal in the chest. Sydal kicks out the legs of Evans. Sydal talks smack to Evans. Angelico trips Sydal from the outside.

Evans with The Windmill Kick. Evans bodyslams Sydal. Evans with a Standing Mariposa of his own for a two count. Evans goes for a Bodyslam, but Sydal counters with a deep arm-drag. Sydal rolls Evans over for a two count. Evans with a running elbow strike. Evans with clubbing axe handle strikes in the corner. Evans dumps Sydal out of the ring. Evans with a flying leg lariat off the ring apron. Evans stomps on Sydal’s chest. Evans sends Sydal face first into the steel ring post. Evans rolls Sydal back into the ring. Evans stomps on Sydal’s back. Evans with a straight right hand. Evans hammers down on the back of Sydal’s neck. Evans with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Evans drops Sydal with The Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Evans stomps on Sydal’s chest. Evans punches Sydal in the back. Angelico attacks Sydal behind the referee’s back. Evans inadvertently dropkicks Sydal. Sydal delivers his combination offense. Evans rakes the eyes of Sydal. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal kicks Evans in the gut. Sydal hits The TTD for a two count. Sydal with a Modified V-Trigger. Sydal applies The Grounding Cobra Clutch. Sydal punches Evans in the back. Evans denies The Lighting Spiral. Standing Switch Exchange. Evans with The Northern Lights Suplex. Evans connects with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Evans drags Sydal to the corner. Evans goes for The 450 Splash, but Sydal ducks out of the way. Sydal rolls Evans over for a two count. Evans with a RoundHouse Kick. Evans with The Bridging Jackknife Cover for a two count. Sydal avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sydal delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Sydal plants Evans with The Lightning Spiral to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-13) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

