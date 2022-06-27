AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/27/22

UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Mark Henry and Anthony Ogogo)

Ring Announcer: Dasha Gonzalez

First Match: (40-12) Anna Jay vs. (0-6) Heather Reckless

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reckless reverses out of the irish whip from Jay. Jay side steps Reckless into the turnbuckles. Jay with a straight right hand. Jay with an arm-drag takeover. Jay drops Reckless with a Flatliner. Reckless kicks Jay in the gut. Reckless with a basement dropkick. Reckless punches Jay in the back. Reckless repeatedly stomps on Jay’s chest. Reckless uppercuts Jay.

Reckless whips Jay across the ring. Jay with a running shoulder tackle. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Jay ducks a clothesline from Reckless. Jay with a flying forearm smash. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay sends Reckless to the corner. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay with a Rolling Head Kick in the corner. Jay drives her knee into the midsection of Reckless. Jay makes Reckless tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (41-12) Anna Jay via Pinfall

Second Match: (48-11) Ricky Starks & (49-20) Powerhouse Hobbs w/TAZ vs. (0-0) Joey Jett & (0-0) Jordan Kross

Powerhouse Hobbs and Joey Jett will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hobbs backs Jett into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Hobbs drives his knee into the midsection of Jett. Hobbs sends Jett to the corner. Jett decks Hobbs with a back elbow smash. Hobbs clotheslines Jett. Jett tags in Kross. Hobbs drives Kross back first into the turnbuckles. Hobbs with clubbing blows to Kross’s chest. Hobbs drags Kross to the corner. Hobbs delivers a sledgehammer shot.

Starks does a victory lap. Hobbs tags in Starks. Starks with combo palm strikes. Kross reverses out of the irish whip from Starks. Starks ducks a clothesline from Kross. Starks with a JawBreaker. Starks with a Running Boot. Starks poss for the crowd. Starks is playing mind games with Jett. Starks dropkicks Kross. Starks knocks Jett off the ring apron. Kross kicks Starks in the face. Kross with a chop/forearm combination. Starks slaps Kross in the face. Hobbs blasts Jett off the apron. Starks connects with The Roshambo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-11) Ricky Starks & (50-20) Powerhouse Hobbs via Pinfall

Third Match: (34-5) Ruby Soho vs. (0-4) Missa Kate

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kate backs Soho into the turnbuckles. Kate slaps Soho in the chest. Soho with a double leg takedown. Soho transitions into a ground and pound attack. Soho with The PK. Soho slams Kate’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Kate ducks a clothesline from Soho. Kate sends Soho face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Kate repeatedly stomps on Soho’s chest. Kate rams Soho’s face across the top strand. Soho unloads two knife edge chops. Kate kicks Soho in the gut.

Kate with the irish whip. Soho side steps Kate into the turnbuckles. Soho with two forearm smashes. Soho stomps on the left foot of Kate. Soho with a Spinning Back Kick. Soho kicks Kate in the chest. Soho with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Soho drops Kate with The STO. Kate avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Kate nails Soho with The Pump Kick for a two count. Kate tugs on Soho’s hair. Soho blocks The Spinning Heel Kick. Soho with a knee lift. Soho connects with The Destination Unknown to pickup the victory.

Winner: (35-5) Ruby Soho via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (12-3) Keith Lee & (9-5) Shane Strickland vs. (0-2) GPA & (0-1) Vic Capri

Keith Lee and GPA will start things off. Lee is playing mind games with GPA. GPA with a waist lock go-behind. GPA applies a wrist lock. GPA with two shoulder blocks. Lee applies a knuckle lock. Lee lifts GPA up in the air. Lee sends GPA into the canvas. GPA with Three JawBreakers. Lee Powerslams GPA. GPA tags in Capri. Capri kicks Lee in the gut. Capri with forearm shivers.

Lee shrugs off a running clothesline from Capri. Capri with a toe kick. Lee drops Capri with a palm thrust. Lee levels Capri with The Body Avalanche. Lee with Two Biel Throws. Lee poses for the crowd. Strickland tags himself in. Lee delivers The Pounce. Lee connects with The Spirit Bomb. Strickland with a Missile Dropkick. Strickland plants Capri with The House Call to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-3) Keith Lee & (10-5) Shane Strickland via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (26-8) Ethan Page w/Dan Lambert vs. (13-82) Serpentico

Serpentico flexes his muscles after the bell rings. Page kicks Serpentico in the gut. Page goes for The Ego’s Edge, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Serpentico ducks a clothesline from Page. Serpentico regroups on the outside. Serpentico is playing mind games with Lambert. Page pulls Serpentico up to the ring apron. Page throws Serpentico back into the ring. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-8) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (52-30) John Silver vs. (0-3) KM

Silver gets up in Matthews grill. Matthews mocks Silver’s size. Silver applies a side headlock. Matthews whips Silver across the ring. Silver runs into Matthews. Silver dropkicks the left knee of Matthews. Silver with a Running Boot. Silver with a diving shoulder tackle. Silver flexes his muscles. Matthews denies The German Suplex. Matthews decks Silver with a back elbow smash.

Matthews drops Silver with The Big Boot. Matthews with a running elbow smash. Matthews bodyslams Silver. Matthews with The Slingshot Splash for a two count. Silver kicks Matthews in the face. Silver with a chop/forearm combination. Silver with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Silver nails Matthews with a Running Pump Kick. Silver with a Deadlift German Suplex. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (53-30) John Silver via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-0) The House Of Black (Brody King & Buddy Matthews) w/Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Brubaker & (0-0) CJ Esparza

Buddy Matthews and CJ Esparza will start things off. Matthews applies a wrist lock. Matthews repeated wrist lock takedowns. Esparaza with a forearm smash. Matthews sends Esparza to the corner. Matthews with a Running Boot. Matthews sweeps out the legs of Esparza. Matthews with a Spinning Back Kick to Brubreaker. Matthews with a Snap Vertical Suplex into Esparza. Matthews tags in King.

King with a Running Cannonball Strike. King blasts Esparza with a knife edge chop. King pulls Esparza down to the mat. King tags in Matthews. Matthews with a Knee Drop. Assisted BackBreaker. Brubreaker tags himself in. Matthews lawn darts Brubreaker into Esparza. Matthews tags in King. Matthews nails Esparza with The Pump Kick. King connects with The Gonzo Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The House Of Black via Pinfall

Eight Match: (59-30) Max Caster & (21-15) The Gunn Club w/Anthony Bowens & Billy Gunn vs. (0-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and Preston Vance) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pier six brawl ensues before the bell rings. Caster kicks Reynolds in the gut. Caster is throwing haymakers at Reynolds. Reynolds reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Vance sends Caster chest first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Caster’s fingers. Reynolds with a Sliding Dropkick. Dark Order Pose. Stereo Bodyslams. Vance clotheslines Gunn Club over the top rope. Billy snaps at his boys. Uno rolls Austin back into the ring. Colten slams Uno’s head on the steel ring steps. Austin slams Uno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin repeatedly stomps on Uno’s chest. Austin tags in Colten. Colten with a gut punch. Colten slams Uno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Colten with a toe kick. Colten with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Colten mocks Dark Order. Colten tags in Caster. Caster punches Uno in the back. Caster whips Uno across the ring. Caster scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Caster slams Uno’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Uno kicks Caster in the face. Uno is displaying his fighting spirit. Uno blocks a boot from Caster. Uno with a NeckBreaker. Caster tags in Austin. Austin stops Uno in his tracks. Uno uses his feet to create separation. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with a series of clotheslines. Vance with a Belly to Back Suplex to Caster. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance ducks a clothesline from Austin. Vance kicks Austin in the gut. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance tags in Reynolds. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Reynolds rolls Austin back into the ring. Vance with a Running Lariat. Reynolds with The Double Underhook Lungblower for a two count. Reynolds dumps Caster out of the ring. Billy whips Vance into the steel barricade. Austin rolls Reynolds over for a two count. Reynolds kicks Austin in the face. Reynolds gets distracted by Billy. Reynolds knocks Billy off the ring apron. Austin uses the middle rope as a weapon to pickup the victory.

Winner: (60-30) Max Caster & (22-15) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

