AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/6/22

The KIA Forum

Inglewood, California

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (1-0) The Dark Order (Alan Angels, Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Preston Vance) w/Evil Uno vs. (1-0) The Factory (QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Alex Reynolds and Nick Comoroto will start things off. Comoroto pie faces Silver. Reynolds tags in Silver. Silver gets up in Comoroto’s grill. Comoroto shoves Silver. Comoroto is willing to give Silver a free shot. Silver kicks Comoroto in the face. Comoroto reverses out of the irish whip from Silver. Silver with a leaping boot. Silver with a Flying Dropkick. Comorto tags in Solow. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Silver flexes his muscles. Simultaneous tag to Angels. Double Irish Whip. Double Pendulum FaceBuster. Angels with The Twisting Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Angels applies a front face lock. Angels tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a gut punch. Reynolds goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Marshall gets in the way. Reynolds ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Solow reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds holds onto the tropes. Reynolds kicks Solow in the face. Reynolds knocks Marshall off the ring apron. Comoroto slams Reynolds head on the top rope. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow tags in Ogogo.

Ogogo kicks Reynolds in the gut. Ogogo uppercuts Reynolds. Ogogo with a corner clothesline. Ogogo with a running elbow strike for a two count. Ogogo applies a front face lock. Ogogo tags in Marshall. Marshall kicks Reynolds in the gut. Reynolds with a chop/forearm combination. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Reynolds. Following a snap mare takeover, Marshall slaps Angels in the face. Marshall knocks Vance off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Angels. Marshall sends Reynolds to the corner. Reynolds decks Marshall with a back elbow smash. Reynolds with three forearm smashes. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall follows that with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. The Factory clears the ring. Evil Uno snatches the chair out of Marshall’s hands. The referee has ejected Uno from the ringside area. Marshall whips Reynolds across the ring. Reynolds drops Marshall with The DDT. Vance and Solow are tagged in.

Vance with two clotheslines. Vance pump kicks Comoroto off the apron. Vance with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Vance with a Belly to Back Slam to Ogogo. Vance ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Comoroto fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Comoroto sends Vance to the corner. Vance decks Comoroto with a back elbow smash. Vance with a flying shoulder block. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance tags in Angels. Angels with The Rolling Elbow. Vance with The Discus Lariat. Marshall breaks the cover by shoving Vance into Angels. Silver delivers his combination offense. Silver with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Reynolds wipes out Comoroto with The Assisted MoonSault. Ogogo pulls Vance out of the ring. Ogogo sends Vance ribs first into the steel barricade. Ogogo made the blind tag. Solow side steps Angels into the turnbuckles. Angels kicks Solow in the chest. Angels with The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Angels goes for The MoonSault, but Solow ducks out of the way. Ogogo connects with The Pop Up Haymaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) The Factory via Pinfall

Second Match: (71-31) Frankie Kazarian w/Christopher Daniels vs. (12-80) Serpentico

Kazarian and Serpentico trade poses after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian with a waist lock takedown. Kazarian applies a front face lock. Kazarian goes into the lateral press for a one count. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Kazarian with a knife edge chop. Kazarian whips Serpentico across the ring. Kazarian with a Back Body Drop. Kazarian sends Serpentico to the corner. Kazarian with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Kazarian pulls Serpentico into the ring. Kazarian with a blistering chop. Kazarian sends Serpentico into the ropes. Kazarian ducks a forearm from Serpentico. Kazarian goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Serpentico holds onto the ropes. Kazarian bodyslams Serpentico. Kazarian with The SpringBoard Leg Drop. Serpentico with a forearm smash. Serpentico follows that with a Top Rope Stunner.

Serpentico drops Kazarian with a Leaping Flatliner. Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Serpentico with a running double axe handle strike. Kazarian answers with a knife edge chop. Kazarian with the irish whip. Serpentico kicks Kazarian in the chest. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico SuperKicks Kazarian. Serpentico hits The DDT for a two count. Serpentico shoves Kazarian. Serpentico taunts Daniels. Kazarian is lighting up Serpentico’s chest. Kazarian whips Serpentico. Serpentico ducks under two clotheslines from Kazarian. Serpentico gets up in Daniels grill. Kazarian with a Running Lariat. Kazarian rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Serpentico. Kazarian clotheslines Serpentico. Kazarian scores the elbow knockdown. Serpentico reverses out of the irish whip from Kazarian. Kazarian with a flying forearm smash. Kazarian connects with The Slingshot Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: (72-31) Frankie Kazarian via Pinfall

Third Match: (68-28) Nyla Rose & (20-6) Serena Deeb vs. (11-25) Skye Blue & (0-0) Miyu Yamashita

Nyla Rose and Skye Blue will start things off. Rose kicks Blue in the gut. Rose punches Blue in the back. Rose whips Blue across the ring. Blue dodges The Big Boot. Blue repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Rose. Rose slaps Blue in the chest. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Blue lands back on her feet. Rose decks Blue with a back elbow smash. Rose with a Big Biel Throw. Rose tags in Deeb. Rose applies a front face lock. Deeb kicks Blue in the gut. Deeb hammers down on the back of Blue’s neck. Deeb applies the cravate. Blue with two deep arm-drags. Blue applies an arm-bar. Blue tags in Yamashita. Double Wrist Lock. Double Irish Whip. Blue with a running forearm smash. Yamashita drives her knee into the midsection of Deeb. Yamashita kicks Deeb in the back for a one count. Yamashita with clubbing mid-kicks. Yamashita whips Deeb across the ring. Yamashita with two more mid-kicks for a two count.

Yamashita punches Deeb in the back. Deeb reverses out of the irish whip from Yamashita. Deeb blocks a boot from Yamashita. Deeb with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Deeb shoves Blue. Blue clocks Deeb with a forearm smash. Deeb responds with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Deeb grapevines the legs of Yamashita. Deeb kicks Blue in the gut. Deeb with a Vertical Suplex. Deeb repeatedly drops her elbow on the left knee of Yamashita. Deeb applies a leg lock. Deeb tags in Rose. Rose stomps on the left knee of Yamashita. Rose bodyslams Yamashita. Rose with The Leg Drop for a two count. Rose with a Knee Crusher. Rose tags in Deeb. Deeb applies The Indian Death Lock. Yamashita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Deeb kicks the left hamstring of Yamashita. Deeb tags in Rose.

Yamashita applies a side headlock. Forearm Exchange. Yamashita with The Kitchen Sink. Rose shrugs off a lariat from Yamashita. Yamashita delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Yamashita repeatedly kicks Rose in the face. Yamashita tags in Blue. Blue with clubbing blows to Rose’s back. Rose sends Blue to the corner. Rose levels Blue with The Body Avalanche. Rose goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Blue ducks out of the way. SpringBoard Enzuigiri/Sunset Flip Combination for a two count. Blue decks Rose with a JawBreaker. Blue knocks Deeb off the ring apron. Rose hits The SpineBuster. Yamashita kicks Rose in the gut. Yamashita with another Roundhouse Kick. Deeb sends Yamashita tumbling to the floor. Deeb uppercuts Yamashita. Rose has Blue perched across the top strand. Deeb tags herself in. Rose connects with The Guillotine Knee Drop. Deeb drops Blue with The Detox. Deeb repeatedly slams the left knee of Blue on the canvas. Deeb makes Blue tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (69-28) Nyla Rose & (21-6) Serena Deeb via Submission

Fourth Match: (5-2) The Death Triangle w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (1-0) The Wingmen In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Pentagon Jr and Cezar Bononi will start things off. Cero Miedo. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Pentagon pulls off his glove. Bononi blocks the pie face. Fenix SuperKicks Bononi. Nemeth dropkicks Pentagon. Fenix with a Spinning Back Kick. Fenix dumps Nemeth out of the ring. Avalon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pac SuperKicks Avalon. Bononi sends Pac into the ropes. Bononi goes for The Chokeslam, but The Lucha Brothers counters with two thrust kicks. Pac with The Roundhouse Kick. Triple Basement Dropkick. The Lucha Brothers SuperKicks The Wingmen off the ring apron. Suicide Dive/Asai MoonSault Combination. Pac rolls Bononi back into the ring. Standing MoonSault/Cazadora Splash Combination for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. The Wingmen gangs up on Pentagon. Bononi with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Bononi punches Pentagon in the back. Bononi bodyslams Pentagon. Bononi tags in Avalon.

Avalon with a knee drop. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth with a running knee lift. Nemeth whips Pentagon across the ring. Pentagon kicks Nemeth in the chest. Pentagon ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade. Pentago tags in Fenix. Fenix kicks Nemeth in the chest. Nemeth reverses out of the irish whip from Fenix. Fenix shoves Avalon into Nemeth. Low Thrust Kick/PowerBomb Combination. SuperKick Party. Bononi launches Fenix across the ring. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Bononi. Avalon tags himself in. Bononi catches Fenix in mid-air. Bononi goes for The Press Slam, but Fenix lands back on his feet. Pac tags himself in. Pac with a Roundhouse Kick. Pac with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Pac is fired up. Pac ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Pac with a Spinning Back Kick. Pac with a Sliding Dropkick. Pac tags in Pentagon. Pac applies The Brutalizer. Fenix dropkicks Bononi off the apron. The Lucha Brothers connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-2) The Death Triangle via Pinfall

