AEW Dark Elevation Results 6/7/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, and Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (6-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-7) Rache Chanel

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cargill shoves Chanel into the canvas. Chanel ducks a clothesline from Cargill. Chanel applies a waist lock. Cargill slings Chanel across the ring. Cargill kicks Chanel in the gut. Cargill whips Chanel across the ring. Cargill with a Pop Up Samoan Drop. Cargill nails Chanel with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Second Match: (17-9) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-4) Liam Gray & (0-6) Adrian Alanis

Santana and Adrian Alanis will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Santana applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Santana with a waist lock takedown. Santana flexes his muscles. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alanis applies a side headlock. Santana whips Alanis across the ring. Santana drops Alanis with a shoulder tackle. Alanis drops down on the canvas. Alanis leapfrogs over Santana. Alanis sends Santana into the ropes. Santana dropkicks Alanis for a one count. Santana applies a wrist lock. Santana tags in Ortiz. Alanis with forearm shivers. Santana punches Alanis in the back. Santana dumps Alanis face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Ortiz drops Alanis with The Slingshot DDT for a two count. Alanis tags in Gray. Gray ducks a clothesline from Ortiz. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Ortiz applies an arm-bar.

Short-Arm Reversal by Ortiz. Ortiz with a Tornado Arm-Drag. Ortiz dropkicks Gray for a two count. Ortiz bodyslams Gray. Ortiz goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Gray ducks out of the way. Santana and Alanis are tagged in. Santana ducks a clothesline from Alanis. Santana with a running elbow smash to Gray. Santana unloads a flurry of right jabs. Santana with three knife edge chops. Santana whips Alanis into Gray. Santana dropkicks Gray. Santana with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Santana dumps Gray out of the ring. Santana with a blistering chop. Alanis knocks Ortiz off the ring apron. Ortiz tags himself in. Alanis launches Santana over the top rope. Alanis decks Santana with a back elbow smash. Double Release Back Drop Suplex. Santana and Ortiz connects with their Sit PowerBomb/Running Boot Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-9) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Third Match: (42-15) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-1) Trevor Read

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky backs Read into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Sky with a waist lock takedown. Sky applies a side headlock. Read whips Sky across the ring. Sky drops Read with a shoulder tackle. Read denies the drop toe hold. Read with a deep arm-drag. Read applies an arm-bar. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Read. Read ducks a clothesline from Sky. Read with a knife edge chop. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Read. Sky with a running cross chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky rams his boot across Read’s face. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies a rear chin lock. Read with heavy bodyshots. Sky uppercuts Read. Sky whips Read across the ring. Read kicks Sky in the chest. Read rolls Sky over for a one count. Read with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Read scores the elbow knockdown. Read plays to the crowd. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Read. Read holds onto the ropes. Sky with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sky makes Read tap out to The Heel Hook.

Winner: (43-16) Scorpio Sky via Submission

Fourth Match: (30-6) Brian Cage & (20-11) Will Hobbs w/Team TAZ vs. (0-0) Trevor Aeon & (0-0) Kendall Blake

TAZ joins the commentary team for this match. Will Hobbs and Kendall Blake will start things off. Blake with forearm shivers. Hobbs with a short-arm clothesline. Hobbs follows that with nine bodyslams. Hobbs taunts the crowd. Hobbs tags in Cage. Cage sends Blake to the corner. Aeon tags himself in. Cage ducks a clothesline from Aeon. Cage with a PumpHandle NeckBreaker. Cage with a running uppercut. Cage follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cage with The Release German Suplex. Hobbs drops Kendall with a Running Body Block. Cage delivers The Discus Lariat. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-6) Brian Cage & (21-11) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (36-11) Evil Uno w/The Dark Order vs. (3-20) Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uno applies a side headlock. Uno reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Limelight with a deep arm-drag. Limelight dropkicks Uno. Limelight starts dancing. Strong lockup. Uno applies a waist lock. Limelight grabs a side headlock. Uno whips Limelight across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uno mocks Limelight. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno dropkicks Limelight. Uno goes for a Twisting Flatliner, but Limelight counters with a deep arm-drag. Limelight with a Corkscrew Plancha. Limelight is fired up. Limelight rolls Uno back into the ring. Uno avoids The Cannonball Senton. Uno blasts Limelight with a knife edge chop.

Forearm Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Uno sends Limelight to the corner. Uno with a leaping back elbow smash. Uno punches Limelight in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. Uno kicks Limelight in the face. Limelight answers with The Pump Kick. Limelight scales the ropes. Limelight drops Uno with The SpringBoard BlockBuster for a two count. Limelight is busted open. Limelight with clubbing mid-kicks. Uno with forearm shivers. Limelight delivers his combination offense. Uno blocks a boot from Limelight. Uno throws the right leg of Limelight into the referee’s hands. Assisted NeckBreaker. Uno with an Inside Out Lariat. Uno drills Limelight with The BrainBuster for a two count. Limelight rolls Uno over for a two count. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uno negates The Symbiote DDT. Uno stomps on Limelight’s fingers. Uno connects with Something EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-11) Evil Uno via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (13-2) Ethan Page vs. (5-10) Mike Sydal

Scorpio Sky joins the commentary team for this match. Page kicks Sydal in the gut. Page with a straight right hand. Page slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page with the irish whip. Sydal dives over Page. Sydal dropkicks Page. Sydal matrix under a clothesline from Page. Sydal with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a one count. Sydal applies a front face lock. Page backs Sydal into the turnbuckles. Sydal side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Page launches Sydal over the top rope. Sydal rocks Page with a forearm smash. Page slams Sydal’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page with The Draping Double Underhook BackBreaker. Page talks smack to Sydal. Page poses for the crowd. Page with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a one count.

Page applies a waist lock. Sydal with three sharp elbow strikes. Page applies The Bear Hug. Sydal with clubbing blows to Page’s back. Sydal nails Page with The Bell Clap. Sydal decks Page with a back elbow smash. Page blasts Sydal with a knife edge chop. Page with a running shoulder tackle. Page with a blistering chop. Page puts Sydal on the top turnbuckle. Page with a straight right hand. Sydal denies The SuperPlex. Sydal HeadButts Page. Sydal cartwheels off the top rope. Sydal splits under The Big Boot. Sydal with a Hurricanrana. Sydal lands The Suicide Dive. Sydal rolls Page back into the ring. Sydal hits The Flying Meteora for a two count. Page sends Sydal chest first into the canvas. Sydal denies The Ego’s Edge. Sydal SuperKicks Page. Sydal sweeps out the legs of Page. Sydal goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Page gets his knees up in the air. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-2) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (17-5) The Acclaimed vs. (19-20) Alex Reynolds & (17-20) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Anthony Bowens and Alex Reynolds will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens punches Reynolds in the back. Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens unloads two knife edge chops. Bowens whips Reynolds into the turnbuckles. Reynolds side steps Bowens into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running back elbow smash. Reynolds with a spinning elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks Bowens. Reynolds pops back on his feet. Caster and Angels are tagged in. Caster pie faces Angels. Angels repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Caster. Caster sends Angels to the corner. Angels side steps Caster into the turnbuckles. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Caster goes for a PowerBomb, but Angels counters with a Hurricanrana. Caster with a straight right hand. Caster with the irish whip. Angels kicks Caster in the face. Angels dives over Caster. Angels thrust kicks the left knee of Caster. Angels with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Angels tags in Reynolds. Reynolds dumps Bowens out of the ring. Stereo Suicide Dives. Reynolds rolls Caster back into the ring. Reynolds rocks Caster with a forearm smash. Bowens dumps Reynolds face first on the ring apron. Caster with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Bowens rolls Reynolds back into the ring. Caster with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Caster tags in Bowens.

Bowens with a gut punch. Bowens hammers down on the back of Reynolds neck. Bowens mocks Dark Order. Reynolds with forearm shivers. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Reynolds. Bowens with a chop/jab combination. Bowens applies a wrist lock. Bowens drills Reynolds with The BrainBuster for a two count. Bowens applies a front face lock. Bowens tags in Caster. Bowens with a knife edge chop. Reynolds launches Bowens over the top rope. Reynolds kicks Caster in the face. Reynolds decks Bowens with a back elbow smash. Caster tags in Bowens. Bowens stops Reynolds in his tracks. Reynolds crawls under Bowens. Reynolds rolls under a clothesline from Bowens. Reynolds tags in Angels. Angels with a forearm smash. Angels with a Discus Lariat. Angels clotheslines Bowens. Angels slides under a clothesline from Bowens. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels kicks up. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels hits The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Angels tags in Reynolds. Reynolds with a Pop Up Inverted Atomic Drop. Angels with The Spinning Heel Kick. Caster runs interference. Angels dumps Caster out of the ring. Caster catches Angels in mid-air. Caster drives Angels back first into the edge of the ring frame. Caster grabs the boom box. Angels lands The Frog Splash behind the referee’s back. Reynolds hooks the outside leg for a two count. Caster blasts Reynolds with the boom box. Bowes goes into the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: (18-5) The Acclaimed via Pinfall

Eight Match: (13-9) Kris Statlander w/Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. (0-3) Queen Aminata

Aminata denies the boop. Wrist Lock Exchange. Aminata taunts Statlander. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Statlander gives Aminata a boop. Statlander rolls Aminata for a two count. Aminata kicks Statlander in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Aminata kicks Statlander in the back. Aminata with a hip smash for a one count. Aminata toys around with Statlander. Statlander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Aminata sends Statlander face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Aminata with a Running Hip Attack. Statlander avoids The Running Boot. Statlander with a running knee strike. Statlander with The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Aminata fights out of the electric chair position. Aminata rolls Statlander over for a two count. Aminata ducks a clothesline from Statlander. Aminata SuperKicks Statlander. Aminata hits The Twisting Flatliner for a two count. Aminata repeatedly kicks Statlander in the face. Statlander with a chop/forearm combination. Aminata goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover, but Statlander counters with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (16-17) Brian Pillman & (18-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (1-1) Ryan Nemeth & JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Brian Pillman Jr and Ryan Nemeth will start things off. Nemeth ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth slaps Pillman in the ass. Nemeth taunts Pillman. Pillman with a single leg takedown. Pillman mocks Nemeth. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Nemeth slaps Pillman in the face. Pillman drops Nemeth with a shoulder tackle. Pillman with a deep arm-drag. Pillman applies an elbow elbow lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Varsity Blonds works on the left wrist of Nemeth. Double Irish Whip. Garrison kicks Nemeth in the gut. Pillman with a Running NeckBreaker. Garrison with a Running Leg Drop. Pillman hooks the outside leg for a one count. Pillman backs Nemeth into the turnbuckles. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Pillman whips Nemeth across the ring. Nemeth holds onto the ropes. Nemeth leapfrogs over Pillman. Pillman drops down on the canvas. Hart made Nemeth tumble to the floor. Nemeth destroyed the Varsity poster. Pillman with a flying dropkick through the ropes. Pillman unloads two knife edge chops. Pillman rolls Nemeth back into the ring. Drake pulls Pillman off the ring apron. Drake with The Alley Oop Lariat. Drake rolls Pillman back into the ring.

Nemeth is raining down haymakers. Nemeth whips Pillman into the turnbuckles. Nemeth shakes his hips. Nemeth with a running shoulder block. Nemeth slams Pillman’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nemeth tags in Drake. Drake is lighting up Pillman’s chest. Pillman with heavy bodyshots. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Drake tags in Nemeth. Drake bodyslams Pillman. Fist Drop/HeadButt Combination for a two count. Nemeth tags in Drake. Pillman shoves Nemeth into Drake. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison bodyslams Nemeth. Garrison with a Back Body Drop to Drake. Garrison with Two Stinger Splashes. Garrison clotheslines Nemeth to the floor. Garrison drops Drake with The Big Boot. Garrison with a Modified Michinoku Driver for a two count. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison whips Drake across the ring. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Nemeth ducks a clothesline from Garrison. Nemeth dropkicks Garrison to the floor. The Wingmen hits their Rude Awakening/MoonSault Combination for a two count. Garrison launches Nemeth over the top rope. Drake goes for a Bodyslam, but Garrison lands back on his feet. Pillman rocks Drake with a forearm smash. Garrison delivers The Rolling Elbow. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (17-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (19-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (38-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (22-12) Diamante

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Diamante into the ropes. Diamante shoves Shida. Diamante signals for the test of strength. Diamante kicks Shida in the gut. Diamante applies a wrist lock. Toe Kick Exchange. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Shida launches Diamante to the corner. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Diamante decks Shida with a back elbow smash. Diamante drops Shida with The Draping BackStabber. Diamante repeatedly stomps on Shida’s chest. Diamante is choking Shida with her boot. Diamante with clubbing face washes. Diamante is mauling Shida in the corner. Diamante continues to stomp on Shida’s chest. Diamante is choking Shida with her boot. Diamante bodyslams Shida. Diamante with a Falling Splash for a two count. Shida decks Diamante with a back elbow smash. Shida with forearm shivers. Shida tees off on Diamante.

Shida drives Diamante face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Shida has Diamante draped across the apron. Shida with a running knee lift. Shida with clubbing blows to Diamante’s back. Diamante attacks the left leg of Shida. Diamante gets Shida tied up in the tree of woe. Diamante with a Diving Corner Dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Diamante with two sharp elbow strikes. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Diamante with a Spinning Back Kick. Diamante hits The Standing Slice Bread for a two count. Shida negates Code Red. Shida with forearm shivers. Diamante drives her knee into the midsection of Shida. Shida with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Diamante avoids The Tamashi. Diamante drops Shida with The DDT for a two count. Diamante is displaying her frustration. Diamante goes for a German Suplex, but Shida rolls her over for a two count. Shida with a Running Knee Strike to the back of Diamante’s head. Shida with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Shida plants Diamante with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (39-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

