First Match: (30-27) Emi Sakura vs. (0-1) Paris Van Dale

Sakura refuses to shake Van Dale’s hand. Sakura ducks a clothesline from Van Dale. Sakura tugs on Van Dale’s hair. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura is choking Van Dale with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura rakes the back of Van Dale. Sakura repeatedly kicks Van Dale in the face. Van Dale with forearm shivers.

Sakura continues to grab Van Dale’s hair. Van Dale drops Sakura with The X-Factor. Van Dale with a Running Elbow Smash. Van Dale with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Sakura blocks The Vertical Suplex. Sakura starts biting the left hand of Van Dale. Sakura with a Spinning NeckBreaker. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura connects with The Queen’s Gambit to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-27) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Second Match: (51-28) Dante Martin vs. (4-40) JD Drake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake outpowers Dante. Drake talks smack to Dante. Dante applies a side headlock. Drake drops Dante with a shoulder tackle. Dante pops back on his feet. Dante ducks under two chops from Drake. Dante applies The Sleeper Hold. Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante dives off Drake’s back. Drake sends Dante into the ropes. Dante with a deep arm-drag. Dante leapfrogs over Drake. Drake goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante dropkicks Drake to the floor. Drake regroups on the outside. Dante slides out of the ring. Drake with a Rebound Lariat. Dante gets back in the ring at the count of seven. Drake repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest.

Drake bodyslams Dante. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Drake kicks Dante in the back. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake unloads two knife edge chops. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Drake drops Dante with The Big Boot. Drake with The Back Drop Driver. Drake with another shoulder tackle for a two count. Drake applies a rear chin lock. Dante attacks the midsection of Drake. Drake goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante rolls Drake over for a two count. Drake catches Dante in mid-air. Drake with a Side Slam. Drake goes for The Vader Bomb, but Dante ducks out of the way. Dante repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Drake. Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante thrust kicks the midsection of Drake.

Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Drake punches Dante. Dante denies The SuperPlex. Dante with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Drake sends Dante back first into the canvas. Dante decks Drake with a back elbow smash. Dante backflips over Drake. Drake goes for a Back Body Drop, but Dante lands back on his feet. Drake with a Running Boot for a two count. Drake clotheslines Dante for a two count. Drake argues with the referee. Drake whips Dante across the ring. Dante with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Dante avoids The Running Cannonball Strike. Dante connects with The Nose Dive to pickup the victory.

Winner: (52-28) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Third Match: (15-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-0) JC

Hart stares a hole through JC after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hart is playing mind games with JC. Strong lockup. Hart backs JC into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Hart shoves the referee. JC with forearm shivers. Hart drives her knee into the midsection of JC. JC with dishes out more forearms. JC decks Hart with a back elbow smash. Hart SuperKicks JC. Hart starts choking JC in the center of the ring. Hart transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hart makes JC tap out to a Modified Rings Of Saturn.

Winner: (16-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Fourth Match: (28-10) Ethan Page vs. (0-4) Colin Delaney

Delaney ducks a clothesline from Page. Delaney applies a waist lock. Page decks Delaney with a back elbow smash. Page talks smack to Delaney. Delaney with a deep arm-drag. Delaney applies an arm-bar. Page transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Delaney with another arm-drag/arm-bar combination. Page drives his knee into the midsection of Delaney. Page sends Delaney to the corner. Delaney dives over Page. Page with the greco roman eye poke. Page drops Delaney with a running shoulder tackle. Page poses for the crowd. Page tees off on Delaney. Page stomps on the midsection of Delaney. Page rocks Delaney with a forearm smash. Delaney with heavy bodyshots. Page scores the elbow knockdown.

Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Page flexes his muscles. Delaney side steps Page into the turnbuckles. Delaney unloads three knife edge chops. Delaney with forearm shivers. Page reverses out of the irish whip from Delaney. Page with a running elbow smash. Delaney answers with a greco roman eye poke of his own. Delaney with The Slingshot Cutter for a two count. Page drives Delaney back first into the turnbuckles. Page blocks a boot from Delaney. Page with a straight right hand. Page drops Delaney with The Iconoclasm. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-10) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (42-12) Anna Jay vs. (0-4) Shawna Reed

Anthony Ogogo joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Reed pulls Jay down to the mat. Jay backs Reed into the ropes. Jay ducks a clothesline from Reed. Jay with a hair pull of her own. Jay with forearm shivers. Jay kicks Reed in the gut. Jay nails Reed with The Hook Kick. Forearm Exchange in the corner. Jay scores two elbow knockdowns. Jay ducks a clothesline from Reed. Jay with a flying forearm smash. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay follows that with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay with a Roll Through Head Kick in the corner. Jay blocks The Stunner. Jay with a toe kick. Jay kicks out the legs of Reed. Jay makes Reed tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (43-12) Anna Jay via Submission

Sixth Match: (29-11) Best Friends vs. (3-5) The Factory w/Nick Comoroto

Chuck Taylor and Aaron Solow will start things off. Solow kicks Taylor in the gut. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor ducks under two clotheslines from Solow. Taylor scores the ankle pick. Taylor applies a single leg lock. Solow grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Beretta and Marshall are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall applies a side headlock. Beretta whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Beretta with a shoulder tackle. Marshall rams his boot across Beretta’s face. Marshall poses for the crowd. Beretta drops down on the canvas. Beretta with The Flapjack. Beretta rams his boot across Marshall’s face. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Beretta tags in Taylor. Following a snap mare takeover, Taylor with a low dropkick for a one count. Taylor slams Marshall’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor tags in Beretta. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Taylor kicks Solow in the gut. A brawl breaks out in the ring. Dosey Do Routine. Best Friends with Stereo Toe Kicks. Stereo Suplex’s. Solow pulls Taylor out of the ring.

Beretta gets distracted by Comoroto. Marshall attacks Beretta from behind. Marshall drives Beretta face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Marshall kicks Beretta off the apron. Comoroto dumps Beretta face first on the apron. Solow rolls Beretta back into the ring. Solow with a falling slede. Solow stomps on Beretta’s chest. Solow with a Running Knee Drop for a two count. Solow applies a front face lock. Solow punches Beretta in the back. Solow slams Beretta’s head on the left boot of Marshall. Solow tags in Marshall. Marshall with a closed fist shot. Marshall knocks Taylor off the apron. Beretta drops Marshall with an Inside Out Lariat. Beretta dumps Solow out of the ring. Solow wisely pulls Taylor off the apron. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. The Factory mocks Best Friends. The Factory goes for a Double Suplex, but Beretta counters with a double knee strike. Beretta with a Dropkick/Spinning DDT Combination. Taylor and Solow are tagged in. Taylor with two clotheslines. Taylor kicks Solow in the face. Taylor with a Back Body Drop to Marshall. Marshall side steps Taylor into the turnbuckles. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taylor rolls Solow back into the ring.

Marshall trips Taylor from the outside. Solow with a forearm smash. Beretta made the blind tag. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Solow. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Beretta with a Running Knee for a two count. Solow tags in Marshall. Forearm Exchange. Marshall with The Mongolian Chop. Beretta reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall hits The Handspring Enzuigiri. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Beretta rolls him over for a two count. Beretta knocks Solow off the apron. Beretta decks Marshall with a back elbow smash. Beretta goes for The SpringBoard Crossbody, but Marshall counters with The Diamond Cutter for a two count. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Solow. Marshall uppercuts Taylor. Comoroto drives Taylor face first into the steel ring post. Solow with The Windmill Kick. Marshall connects with The PileDriver for a two count. Marshall tags in Solow. Taylor shoves Solow off the top turnbuckle. Taylor punches Marshall. Taylor sends Comoroto face first into the ring post. Taylor avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Best Friends plants Solow with Strong Zero to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-12) Best Friends via Pinfall

