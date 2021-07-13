AEW Dark Elevation Results 7/12/21

The James L Knight Center

Miami, Florida

First Match: (23-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-2) Dreamgirl Ellie

Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosa applies The Ankle Lock. Rosa hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rosa applies a front face lock. Rosa backs Ellie into the ropes. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa whips Ellie across the ring. Rosa with two deep arm-drags. Rosa bodyslams Ellie. Rosa with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Ellie with heavy bodyshots. Rosa punches Ellie in the back. Rosa slams Ellie’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa repeatedly kicks Ellie in the ribs. Rosa with a blistering chop. Overhand Chop Exchange. Ellie kicks Rosa in the face. Rosa dropkicks Ellie in mid-air. Rosa uppercuts Ellie.

Rosa whips Ellie across the ring. Ellie rolls Rosa over for a two count. Rosa denies The SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Rosa with clubbing elbow smashes. Rosa rolls Ellie over for a two count. Rosa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Ellie with a schoolgirl rollup for a two count. Rosa kicks Ellie in the back. Rosa stands on the back of Ellie’s neck. Ellie side steps Rosa into the turnbuckles. Ellie with forearm shivers. Rosa side steps Ellie into the turnbuckles. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Kick. Rosa hits The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Rosa kicks Ellie in the gut. Rosa connects with The Death Valley Driver. Rosa makes Ellie tap out to The Peruvian Choke.

Winner: (24-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Second Match: (19-6) Matt Hardy w/The Hardy Family Office vs. (1-34) Fuego Del Sol

Del Sol immediately attacks Hardy after the bell rings. Del Sol is throwing haymakers at Hardy. Del Sol with a running back elbow smash. Del Sol with The Corner Spear. Hardy reverses out of the irish whip from Del Sol. Del Sol drops Hardy with The Quebrada for a one count. Del Sol kicks Hardy in the gut. Hardy denies The Tornado DDT. Hardy sends Del Sol crashing to the outside. Hardy with a straight right hand. Hardy slams Del Sol’s head on the ring apron. Hardy rolls Del Sol back into the ring. Hardy repeatedly slams Del Sol’s head on two turnbuckle pads.

Hardy poses for the crowd. Hardy whips Del Sol across the ring. Hardy scores the elbow knockdown. Hardy drops Del Sol with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Hardy applies the cravate. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Del Sol decks Hardy with a JawBreaker. Hardy hits The Side Effect. Hardy puts Del Sol on the top turnbuckle. Hardy with a straight right hand. Del Sol denies The SuperPlex. Del Sol with forearm shivers. Del Sol HeadButts Hardy. Del Sol with an Avalanche Headscissors Takeover for a two count. Hardy fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hardy connects with The Twist Of Fate. Hardy makes Del Sol tap out to The Leech.

Winner: (20-6) Matt Hardy via Submission

Third Match: (14-9) Riho vs. (0-3) Amber Nova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nova applies a side headlock. Riho reverses the hold. Nova whips Riho across the ring. Riho cartwheels over Nova. Riho dropkicks Nova. Riho pops back on her feet. Nova drives Riho face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Nova talks smack to Riho. Nova with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Nova transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Nova bodyslams Riho. Nova plays around with an orange rag. Nova goes for a Bodyslam, but Riho lands back on her feet. Nova drives her knee into the midsection of Riho. Nova with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Nova applies The Bridging Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Riho puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Nova poses for the crowd. Riho with elbows into the midsection of Nova. Nova punches Riho in the back. Nova shoves Riho. Riho bridges out of a lethargic cover from Nova. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho delivers The Tiger Feint Kick for a two count. Nova reverses out of the irish whip from Riho. Riho side steps Nova into the turnbuckles. Riho slams Nova’s head on the top rope. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Riho walks over Nova. Nova avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Nova drops Riho with The Big Boot for a two count. Riho responds with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho connects with The Flying Double Foot Stomp to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-9) Riho via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (23-13) Will Hobbs w/Hook vs. (0-36) Baron Black

Black attacks Hobbs before the bell rings. Black with two overhand chops. Hobbs drops Black with a short-arm clothesline. Hobbs delivers a gut punch. Hobbs slams Black’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hobbs levels Black with The Body Avalanche. Hobbs whips Black into the turnbuckles. Black unloads two knife edge chops. Hobbs connects with The SpineBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-13) Will Hobbs via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (14-24) Kilynn King vs. (3-5) Yuka Sakazaki

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King shoves Sakazaki into the canvas. Sakazaki with a drop toe hold. Sakazaki applies a side headlock. King with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sakazaki applies a side headlock. King whips Sakazaki across the ring. Sakazaki runs into King. King drops Sakazaki with a shoulder tackle. King lunges over Sakazaki. King with two deep arm-drags. Sakazaki ducks a clothesline from King. Sakazaki with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. King regroups on the outside. Sakazaki with a SpringBoard Cannonball Strike to the outside. Sakazaki with a Spin Kick. Sakazaki rolls King back into the ring. King avoids the flying forearm smash. King with The Uranage Slam on the ring apron. King rolls Sakazaki back into the ring. King hooks the outside leg for a two count. King applies a front face lock. King drives her knee into the midsection of Sakazaki.

King sends Sakazaki to the corner. King with a running back elbow smash. King with a sliding elbow strike for a two count. King applies The Dragon Sleeper. Sakazaki puts her foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sakazaki with forearm shivers. Sakazaki applies a hammerlock. Sakazaki sends King to the corner. Sakazaki with The Fallaway Slam. Sakazaki with the irish whip. Sakazaki follows that with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sakazaki drops King with a Flying Corkscrew Elbow for a two count. Sakazaki delivers The Missile Dropkick. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, King denies The Sliding Forearm Smash. King drives her knee into the midsection of Sakazaki. King hits The PumpHandle Side Slam for a two count. King with a Running Lariat for a two count. Sakazaki responds with The Hammerlock Spin for a two count. Sakazaki connects with The Magical Girl Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: (4-5) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-0) The Gunn Club, (21-17) Brian Pillman Jr & (23-21) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart vs. (21-5) The Acclaimed, (12-25) Luther & (11-34) Serpentico In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Brian Pillman Jr and Anthony Bowens will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Bowens with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Bowens taunts Pillman. Pillman shoves Bowens. Bowens ducks a clothesline from Pillman. Pillman with a knife edge chop. Pillman applies a wrist lock. Pillman tags in Garrison. Garrison punches the left wrist of Bowens. Gunn Club works on the left wrist of Bowens. Billy rocks Bowens with a forearm smash. Bowens tags in Serpentico. Billy shrugs off a Crossbody Block from Serpentico. Serpentico begs for mercy. Billy goes for a Hip Toss, but Serpentico lands back on his feet. Billy with The Side Walk Slam. Billy tags in Colten. Billy bodyslams Colten on top of Serpentico for a two count. Luther goes for the elbow drop, but Colten ducks out of the way. Colten punches Luther. Colten tags in Garrison. Colten bodyslams Garrison on top of Serpentico for a two count.

Caster tried to do the same run in elbow drop, but Garrison ducks out of the way. Garrison dumps Caster out of the ring. Garrison tags in Pillman. Garrison bodyslams Pillman on top of Serpentico. Referee Aubrey Edwards continues to allow the heels to illegally run into the ring during this sequence. Pillman SuperKicks Bowens. Serpentico dropkicks Pillman. Serpentico applies a front face lock. Caster tags himself in. Caster punches Pillman in the ribs. Caster hammers down on the back of Pillman’s neck. Caster backs Pillman into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Bowens delivers a cheap shot. Pillman reverses out of the irish whip from Caster. Bowens made the blind tag. Bowens with a Running NeckBreaker onto the knees of Caster for a two count. Bowens transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Bowens hooks the inside leg for a one count.

Bowens applies the cravate. Bowens tags in Luther. Luther pump kicks the midsection of Pillman. Luther unloads three chops. Luther with a drop toe hold. Luther with a knee drop. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther with another knee drop. Assisted Swanton Bomb for a two count. Serpentico punches Pillman. Serpentico with a knife edge chop. Serpentico mocks Billy. Billy side steps Serpentico into the turnbuckles. Pillman sends The Acclaimed tumbling to the floor. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Pillman tags in Colten. Colten with three clotheslines. Stinger Splash Party. Garrison drops Caster with The Big Boot. Colten dropkicks Luther. Colten with The Tilt-A-Whirl Slam for a two count. Pillman and Luther are tagged in. Billy with a running haymaker. Luther whips Billy out of the ring. Pillman connects with The SpringBoard Clothesline to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-0) The Gunn Club, (22-17) Brian Pillman Jr, (24-21) Griff Garrison via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (33-7) Brian Cage vs. (18-23) Alan Angels w/The Dark Order

Angels slides under Cage. Cage blocks a boot from Angels. Cage launches Angels to the corner. Angels ducks a clothesline from Cage. Angels with rapid fire bodyshots. Cage shoves Angels. Angels ducks a clothesline from Cage. Cage denies The Spinning DDT. Cage goes for a bodyslam, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels applies a waist lock. Cage decks Angels with a back elbow smash. Cage whips Angels across the ring. Cage kicks Angels in the face. Cage goes for The Release German Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with The Standing Double Foot Stomp. Angels with The Shining Wizard. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels ducks a clothesline from Cage. Angels dropkicks Cage.

Angels with a running forearm smash. Cage catches Angels in mid-air. Cage with The Fallaway Slam. Cage with The Deadlift Suplex off the middle rope. Cage sends Angels to the corner. Angels kicks Cage in the face. Cage with three corner clotheslines. Cage with the irish whip. Angels dives over Cage. Angels delivers his combination offense. Cage shrugs off a lariat from Angels. Angels sends Cage chest first into the turnbuckles. Angels with a Running Lariat. Angels dropkicks Cage into the middle rope. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Cage denies The Wing Snapper. Cage PowerBombs Angels. Cage with a PowerBomb onto the knee. Cage connects with The Drill Claw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-7) Brian Cage via Pinfall

Eight Match: (16-8) Leyla Hirsch vs. (0-0) Kelsey Heather

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Heather decks Hirsch with a back elbow smash. Hirsch ducks a clothesline from Heather. Hirsch with a waist lock takedown. Hirsch applies an arm-bar. Heather scrambles to the bottom rope which forces the break. Heather with a forearm smash. Heather slams Hirsch’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hirsch repeatedly stomps on Hirsch’s chest. Hirsch is choking Heather with her boot. Hirsch denies The Pump Kick. Hirsch with The Release German Suplex. Hirsch connects with The Pump Knee Strike. Hirsch makes Heather tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: (17-8) Leyla Hirsch via Submission

Ninth Match: (45-15) Scorpio Sky w/Ethan Page vs. (1-33) Shawn Dean

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Dean applies a side headlock. Sky whips Dean across the ring. Sky with a double leg takedown. Sky applies a side headlock. Sky with a side headlock takeover. Dean answers with the headscissors escape. Dean grabs a side headlock. Sky whips Dean across the ring. Dean drops Sky with a shoulder tackle. Sky drops down on the canvas. Sky leapfrogs over Dean. Dean with two deep arm-drags. Dean dropkicks Sky. Dean pops back on his feet.

Sky regroups in the corner. Sky sends Dean to the ring apron. Dean with a forearm smash. Sky hits The Flatliner for a two count. Sky rams his boot across Dean’s face. Dean is displaying his fighting spirit. Dean blocks a boot from Sky. Dean with southpaw haymakers. Dean with two clotheslines. Sky reverses out of the irish whip from Dean. Dean delivers The Captain’s Salute. Dean with The Corner Dropkick for a two count. Dean rolls Sky over for a two count. Sky drives his knee into the midsection of Dean. Sky whips Dean across the ring. Dean kicks Sky in the chest. Sky denies the backslide cover. Sky ducks a clothesline from Dean. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (46-15) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (26-6) Taynara Conti vs. (0-0) Labrava

Conti kicks Labrava in the face. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti nails Labrava with The Pump Kick. Labrava heads towards the backstage area. Conti brings Labrava back into the ring. Conti punches Labrava in the back. Conti applies the single leg crab in the ropes. Labrava with a shoulder block. Labrava slams Conti’s head on the top rope. Labrava clotheslines Conti for a one count. Labrava transitions into a ground and pound attack.

Labrava reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Labrava with a running elbow smash. Conti decks Labrava with a back elbow smash. Conti sends Labrava face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Conti with forearm shivers. Conti with three clotheslines. Conti drives her knee into the midsection of Labrava. Labrava reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Conti side steps Labrava into the turnbuckles. Conti rocks Labrava with a forearm smash. Conti dives over Labrava. Conti with Two Pump Kicks. Conti with The Face Wash. Conti connects with The TAY KO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (27-6) Taynara Conti via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (50-28-1) Jungle Boy w/Luchasaurus vs. (12-33) Lee Johnson w/Dustin Rhodes

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jungle Boy with a deep arm-drag. Jungle Boy grabs a side headlock. Johnson whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy drops Johnson with a shoulder tackle. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson leapfrogs over Jungle Boy. Johnson with two deep arm-drags. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Jungle Boy grabs a side wrist lock. Jungle Boy slaps Johnson in the chest. Jungle Boy with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Jungle Boy dropkicks Johnson. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Jungle Boy with a blistering chop. Jungle Boy whips Johnson across the ring. Jungle Boy scores the elbow knockdown. Jungle Boy applies a rear chin lock. Johnson with heavy bodyshots. Jungle Boy drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Jungle Boy sends Johnson to the corner.

Johnson kicks Jungle Boy in the face. Jungle Boy dives over Johnson. Johnson with two clotheslines. Johnson uppercuts Jungle Boy. Johnson drops Jungle Boy with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Johnson with a knife edge chop. Johnson sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Jungle Boy decks Johnson with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Johnson reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy dropkicks the right knee of Johnson. Jungle Boy with a Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson with a running uppercut. Jungle Boy answers with a running forearm smash. Jungle Boy launches Johnson over the top rope. Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with a Running FrankenSteiner to the outside. Johnson with a running chop. Johnson with the irish whip. Jungle Boy side steps Johnson into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy with a shoulder block.

Johnson catches Jungle Boy in mid-air. Johnson with The Air Plane Spin. Jungle Boy drops Johnson with The Spinning DDT. Johnson hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Jungle Boy with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckles. Jungle Boy with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Jungle Boy puts Johnson on the top turnbuckle. Jungle Boy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jungle Boy gets Johnson tied up in the tree of woe. Jungle Boy with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Johnson with an inside cradle for a two count. Johnson follows that with The Rolling Death Valley Driver. Johnson SuperKicks Jungle Boy for a two count. Jungle Boy denies The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi. Jungle Boy drills Johnson with The BrianBuster. Jungle Boy with a Death Valley Driver of his own for a two count. Johnson avoids The Sliding Lariat. Rollup Exchange. Jungle Boy connects with the double leg nelson to pickup the victory.

Winner: (51-28-1) Jungle Boy via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (24-15) Red Velvet vs. (0-8) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grey applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Grey across the ring. Grey drops Velvet with a shoulder tackle. Velvet splits down on the canvas. Velvet sends Grey into the ropes. Velvet with a leg lariat for a one count. Velvet with a forearm smash. Grey reverses out of the irish whip from Velvet. Velvet holds onto the ropes. Velvet kicks Grey in the chest. Velvet with The Axe Kick. Velvet drops Grey with The Splitting Boot for a two count.

Grey rolls under a clothesline from Velvet. Grey with a running uppercut. Grey is choking Velvet with her boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Grey with a double dropkick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet hits The Running Meteora. Velvet with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet ducks under two clotheslines from Grey. Velvet kicks the left knee of Grey. Velvet connects with The Chef’s Kiss to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-15) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (30-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (38-21) Chuck Taylor, (1-1) Wheeler Yuta w/Kris Statlander vs. (26-29) Private Party & (0-1) Jora Johl In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chuck Taylor and Isiah Kassidy will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taylor applies a side headlock. Kassidy whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor drops Kassidy with a shoulder tackle. Kassidy drops down on the canvas. Leapfrog Exchange. Taylor rolls Kassidy over for a two count. Taylor bodyslams Kassidy. Kassidy tags in Johl. Kassidy tells Johl to keep on the Milwaukee Bucks Jersey. Yuta and Quen are tagged in. Quen kicks Yuta in the gut. Quen goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta ducks a clothesline from Quen. Yuta with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Yuta applies a waist lock. Yuta leapfrogs over Quen. Yuta crawls under Quen. Yuta dropkicks Quen. Yuta applies a side headlock. Quen whips Yuta across the ring. Quen drops down on the canvas. Quen leapfrogs over Yuta. Kassidy sends Yuta tumbling to the floor.

Quen clears the ring. Quen lands The SomerSault Plancha. Quen rolls Yuta back into the ring. Quen hammers down on Yuta’s chest. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy backs Yuta into the turnbuckles. Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. The referee admonishes Kassidy. Quen applies The Sleeper Hold. Kassidy is choking Yuta with his boot. Kassidy tags in Quen. Quen stomps on the midsection of Yuta. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kassidy runs interference. Private Party delivers Poetry In Motion for a two count. Quen applies a front face lock. Quen tags in Kassidy. Double Irish Whip. Yuta with two desperation boots.

Yuta creates distance with The Double Missile Dropkick. Kassidy tags in Johl. Yuta pushes Johl away with his feet. Yuta tags in Cassidy. Standing Switch Exchange. Taylor tags himself in. Cassidy ducks a clothesline from Johl. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Taylor with The Uranage Slam. Taylor tags in Yuta. Yuta with The Flying Splash for a two count. Private Party clears the ring. Private Party connects with The Silly String. Kassidy throws Johl into Yuta for a two count. Taylor ducks a clothesline from Kassidy. Taylor clotheslines Kassidy over the top rope. Taylor with The Slingshot Pescado. Quen starts arguing with Johl. Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Yuta plants Johl with a Modified Crucifix Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-11-2) Orange Cassidy, (39-21) Chuck Taylor, (2-1) Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Fourteenth Match: (41-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (3-4) Julia Hart w/The Varsity Blonds

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida sends Hart into the ropes. Test Of Strength. Shida has the leverage advantage. Hart with an arm-drag takeover. Shida drop steps into a side headlock. Hart whips Shida across the ring. Shida starts running the ropes. Shida denies The Hip Toss. Shida ducks a clothesline from Hart. Shida dropkicks Hart. Shida punches Hart in the back. Shida with a running knee lift. Hart with forearm shivers across the ribs of Shida. Shida drives her knee into the midsection of Hart. Shida with the irish whip. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida repeatedly slaps Hart in the chest. Hart with clubbing short-arm lariats.

Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Hart. Hart with Two Mid-Kicks. Shida avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Hart ducks a clothesline from Shida. Hart with two clotheslines. Hart with a Handspring Lariat. Hart with a Running Elbow Smash. Hart hits The Splitting Leg Drop for a two count. Hart with a corner clothesline. Shida denies The Running Bulldog. Hart dodges The Katana. Hart rolls Shida over for a two count. Shida dumps Hart face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Shida rolls Hart over for a two count. Hart denies The Falcon Arrow. Hart dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Hart with a Mid-Kick. Shida blocks a boot from Hart. Shida connects with The SitOut Knee Crusher. Shida makes Hart tap out to The Stretch Muffler.

Winner: (42-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fifteenth Match: (33-15-1) Darby Allin w/Sting vs. (22-28) Angelico w/Matt Hardy & Isiah Kassidy

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Allin backs Angelico into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Angelico applies a side headlock. Allin whips Angelico across the ring. Angelico drops Allin with a shoulder tackle. Allin drops down on the canvas. Allin leapfrogs over Angelico. Allin ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Allin rolls around Angelico. Allin with a deep arm-drag. Allin applies an arm-bar. Angelico with the irish whip. Allin dives over Angelico. Allin with another deep arm-drag. Allin applies an arm-bar. Angelico whips Allin across the ring. Neither man can deliver a hip toss. Angelico kicks out the legs of Allin. Angelico stomps on Allin’s chest. Angelico stomps on the left hamstring of Allin. Angelico talks smack to Sting. Angelico applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Allin responds with The Fujiwara Arm-Bar.

Angelico puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Allin delivers his combination offense. Angelico drops Allin with The RoundHouse Kick. Angelico with The Grape Vine Swing. Angelico applies The Indian Death Lock. Allin grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Angelico with a jab/hamstring kick combination. Angelico is choking Allin with his boot. Angelico poses for the crowd. Allin kicks Angelico in the face. Angelico kicks the right hamstring of Allin. Angelico puts Allin on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelico scores two left jabs. Allin denies The SuperPlex. Allin with a forearm smash. Allin with the sunset flip for a two count. Rollup Exchange. Angelico denies the irish whip. Angelico kicks the right knee of Allin. Allin drops Angelico with The Flipping Stunner. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, The Hardy Family Office gets into a brawl with Allin, Sting, and Christian Cage to close the show.

Winner: (34-15-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

