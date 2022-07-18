AEW Dark Elevation Results 7/18/22

Enmarket Arena

Savannah, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Mark Henry and Caprice Coleman)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (14-10) Bobby Fish vs. (0-2) Blake Li

Fish with a flying mare takeover. Fish applies a rear chin lock. Blake whips Fish across the ring. Fish drops Blake with a shoulder tackle. Blake drops down on the canvas. Fish ducks a clothesline from Blake. Fish applies The Sleeper Hold. Fish with a forearm/gut punch/hamstring kick combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Fish with The SlingShot Senton for a two count. Fish kicks the left hamstring of Blake.

Fish with a forearm smash. Fish bodyslams Blake into the ropes. Fish punches Blake in the ribs. Fish goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Blake backs Fish into the turnbuckles. Blake with a Running Uppercut. Fish answers with a gut punch. Fish kicks out the legs of Blake. Fish with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip into the steel barricade. Fish rolls Blake back into the ring. Blake delivers his combination offense. Fish with a single leg takedown. Fish with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Fish makes Blake tap out to a Knee Bar.

Winner: (15-10) Bobby Fish via Submission

Second Match: (71-31) Nyla Rose & (9-5) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (11-26) Skye Blue & (0-2) Brittany

Nyla Rose and Brittany will start things off. Brittany side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Rose is willing to give Brittany a free shot. Rose clotheslines Brittany. Rose slams Brittany’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose tags in Shafir. Shafir with heavy bodyshots. Shafir hammers down on the right shoulder of Brittany. Brittany with forearm shivers. Shafir answers with a gut punch. Rose tags herself in. Following a snap mare takeover, Rose with a Diving Crossbody Splash. Rose applies a wrist lock. Rose whips Brittany into the turnbuckles. Rose goes for a Bodyslam, but Brittany lands back on her feet. Rose takes a swipe at Blue. Brittany rolls under a clothesline from Rose. Brittany tags in Blue. Blue slams Rose’s head on the top rope. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue thrust kicks the left knee of Rose.

Blue knocks Shafir off the ring apron. Blue side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Blue SuperKicks Rose. Blue with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Rose clotheslines Blue. Shafir tags herself in. Shafir with a knee lift. Shafir with a Judo Throw. Shafir applies a top wrist lock. Blue kicks Shafir in the face. Shafir denies the deep arm-drag. Shafir with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir with a Hip Check. Shafir follows that with a Release German Suplex for a one count. Shafir ducks a clothesline from Blue. Shafir thrust kicks the midsection of Blue. Blue with a Low Enzuigiri. Rose and Brittany are tagged in. Rose with a Running Body Block. Rose bodyslams Brittany. Rose with a Running Boot. Rose tags in Shafir. Rose PowerBombs Brittany. Rose kicks Blue off the apron. Shafir kicks Brittany in the back. Shafir makes Brittany tap out to Greedy.

Winner: (72-31) Nyla Rose & (10-5) Marina Shafir via Submission

Third Match: (16-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-9) Amber Nova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hart drives her knee into the midsection of Nova. Hart with clubbing blows to Nova’s back. Hart kicks Nova in the gut. Hart is choking Nova with her boot. Nova kicks Hart in the face. Nova with forearm shivers. Hart pulls Nova down to the mat. Hart with a Handstand Lariat. Hart slings Nova across the ring. Hart tugs on Nova’s hair. Hart makes Nova tap out to a Modified Rings Of Saturn.

Winner: (17-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Fourth Match: (29-10) Ethan Page w/Dan Lambert vs. (0-4) Leon Ruff

Ruff applies a side headlock. Page launches Ruff across the ring. Page poses for the crowd. Page with the irish whip. Ruff slams Page’s head on the top rope. Ruff showcases his speed and agility. Ruff with a leg lariat. Page drops Ruff with a running shoulder tackle. Page transitions into a ground and pound attack. Page whips Ruff across the ring. Page scores the elbow knockdown. Ruff with a chop/forearm combination. Forearm Exchange. Page with a Vertical Suplex. Page with a BackBreaker. Ruff is displaying his fighting spirit. Ruff ducks a clothesline from Page. Ruff with two running forearm smashes.

Ruff with a Rebound Lariat. Ruff grabs a side headlock. Ruff hits The Twisting Cutter for a two count. Page launches Ruff over the top rope. Ruff slams Page’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Page catches Ruff in mid-air. Ruff denies The Ego’s Edge. Ruff with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Page Powerslams Ruff for a two count. Ruff slaps Page in the face. Page with a straight right hand. Ruff applies The Sleeper Hold. Ruff hammers down on the back of Page’s neck. Page drops Ruff with The Big Boot. Page connects with The Ego’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (30-10) Ethan Page via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (4-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) vs. (0-9) TNT

Evil Uno and Terrell Hughes will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Terrell applies a side headlock. Uno whips Terrell across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Terrell drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno sends Terrell face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Terrell’s fingers. Uno slams Terrell’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Uno tags in Vance. Uno with The Stinger Splash. Vance with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Terrell tags in Terrence. Vance ducks a clothesline from Terrence. Vance kicks Terrence in the gut. Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Vance tags in Uno. Uno with a Vertical Suplex. Uno unloads two knife edge chops. Terrence reverses out of the irish whip from Uno. Terrell kicks Uno in the back. Uno rocks Terrell with a forearm smash. Standing Switch Exchange.

Terrence goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Uno holds onto the ropes. Uno decks Terrence with a back elbow smash. Terrell attacks Uno behind the referee’s back. Terrence transitions into a ground and pound attack. Terrence tags in Terrell. TNT with Two Running Knee Strikes. Terrell walks over the midsection of Uno for a one count. Terrell applies a rear chin lock. Uno with elbows into the midsection of Terrell. Terrell pulls Uno down to the mat for a two count. Terrell tags in Terrence. Double Irish Whip. Uno holds onto the ropes. Uno with a toe kick. Assisted NeckBreaker. Uno uses his feet to create separation. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Uno kicks Terrell in the gut. Uno drops Terrell with The DDT on the ring apron. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (5-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (30-43) Angelico & (25-12) The Butcher & The Blade vs. (0-5) Jameson Ryan, (0-3) Brandon Bullock, (0-0) Bryce Cannon In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Angelico and Bryce Cannon will start things off. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Angelico with a wrist lock takedown. Angelico applies a hammerlock. Blade tags himself in. Cannon with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Cannon tags in Ryan. Blade punches Ryan. Ryan tags in Bullock. Blade kicks Bullock in the gut. Blade slams Bullock’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher goes for a Bodyslam, but Bullock lands back on his feet. Bullock unloads a flurry of right jabs. Butcher drops Bullock with a Running Crossbody Block. Butcher tags in Angelico. Butcher clears the ring. Butcher & Blade connects with Drag The Leg. Angelico makes Bullock tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (31-43) Angelico & (26-12) The Butcher The Blade via Submission

Seventh Match: (18-5) Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-0) John Walters

Nese side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Nese flexes his muscles. Walters tells Nese to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Nese applies a side headlock. Walters whips Nese across the ring. Nese drops Walters with a shoulder tackle. Nese whips Walters into the turnbuckles. Nese gets Walters tied up in the tree of woe. Nese repeatedly stomps on Walters chest.

Walters with a chop/forearm combination. Nese reverses out of the irish whip from Walters. Walters kicks Nese in the face. Walters with two deep arm-drags. Walters dropkicks Nese. Nese nails Walters with a throat thrust. Nese with a Running Bulldog across the top strand. Nese with a Shotgun Dropkick. Nese connects with The Running Nese to pickup the victory.

Winner: (19-5) Tony Nese via Pinfall

