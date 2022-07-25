AEW Dark Elevation Results 7/25/22

Gas South Arena

Duluth, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Mark Henry and Caprice Coleman)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (30-21) Private Party & (31-43) Angelico vs. (0-1) AR Fox, (0-14) Adrian Alanis, (0-13) Liam Gray In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Angelico and Liam Gray will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico with a deep arm-drag. Angelico poses for the crowd. Gray with a single leg dropkick. Gray tags in Alanis. Alanis with The Uranage BackBreaker. Gray with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Double Back Body Drop to Quen. Angelico drives his knee into the midsection of Alanis. Angelico tags in Kassidy. Alanis goes for another Uranage BackBreaker, but Kassidy counters with an arm-drag. Kassidy with a gut punch. Kassidy reverses out of the irish whip from Alanis. Quen pulls Alanis out of the ring. Alanis drops Quen with The Big Boot. Kassidy lands The SomerSault Plancha. Kassidy rolls Alanis back into the ring.

Kassidy hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kassidy applies a front face lock. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy whips Alanis across the ring. Kassidy with a Hip Toss. Quen with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Gray punches Kassidy. Quen dropkicks Gray off the ring apron. Quen talks smack to Fox. Alanis with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Fox and Angelico are tagged in. Fox with two clotheslines. Fox with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Fox plays to the crowd. Fox with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Fox with a Cutter. Fox dumps Quen out of the ring. Fox sweeps out the legs of Kassidy. Fox SuperKicks Quen. Fox with The Triangle MoonSault. Fox decks Kassidy with a back elbow smash. Kassidy responds with a SpringBoard Stunner. Angelico makes Fox tap out to The Navarro Death Roll.

Winner: (31-21) Private Party & (32-43) Angelico via Submission

Second Match: (72-31) Nyla Rose & (11-5) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-11) Angelica Risk & (0-8) Shalonce Royal

Nyla Rose and Angelica Risk will start things off. Rose with The Big Boot. Rose with Two Hair Biel Throws. Rose mocks Royal. Rose tags in Shafir. Shafir kicks Risk in the ribs. Shafir with two uppercuts. Shafir with a judo takedown. Shafir applies a wrist lock. Risk with heavy bodyshots. Risk with a forearm smash. Risk applies a side headlock. Shafir brings Risk down to the mat. Shafir stomps on Risk’s ribs. Shafir tags in Rose.

Rose grabs a side wrist lock. Rose with two short-arm clotheslines. Risk fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Rose scores the elbow knockdown. Rose applies The Torture Rack. Rose drops Risk with The TKO for a one count. Rose tags in Shafir. Rose with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Shafir kicks Royal off the ring apron. Shafir kicks Risk in the back. Shafir and Rose connects with their Running Boot/SpineBuster Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (73-31) Nyla Rose & (12-5) Marina Shafir via Pinfall

Third Match: (11-2) Toni Storm vs. (31-27) Emi Sakura w/Baliyan Akki

Sakura attacks Storm before the bell rings with her jacket. Sakura runs Storm throat first into the top rope. Sakura kicks Storm in the face. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura follows that with The Mongolian Chop. Sakura delivers another hair biel throw. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Storm. Sakura slaps Storm in the ass. Sakura kicks Storm in the back. Sakura applies a waist lock. Storm with two sharp elbow strikes. Storm with a drop toe hold. Storm follows that with a basement dropkick. Storm with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura blocks the bodyslam. Sakura applies The Dragon Sleeper. Sakura drops Storm with a Twisting Reverse DDT. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Sakura rakes the chest of Storm.

Storm denies The Queen’s Gambit. Storm with a Back Body Drop. Sakura responds with a shoulder tackle. Storm dumps Sakura out of the ring. Sakura denies The Swinging DDT. Sakura with two knife edge chops. Sakura resets the referee’s ten count. Sakura repeatedly whips Storm into the ringside barricade. Storm hits The Swinging DDT on the floor. Storm rolls Sakura back into the ring. Storm with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Storm goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Akki gets in the way. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura connects with The Queen’s Gambit for a two count. Sakura is displaying her frustration. Storm with The Alabama Slam. Storm with a Running Hip Attack. Storm follows that with The Tornado DDT. Storm plants Sakura with The Pendulum DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (12-2) Toni Storm via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (49-18) Kris Statlander vs. (0-3) Brittany

Standing Switch Exchange. Statlander slings Brittany into the canvas. Statlander with a side headlock takeover. Brittany answers with the headscissors neck lock. Statlander with a handstand dropkick. Short-Arm Reversal by Brittany. Brittany with forearm shivers. Brittany taunts Statlander. Statlander Powerslams Brittany. Statlander sends Brittany to the corner. Statlander with a Running Uppercut. Statlander with a Running Knee Strike. Statlander goes for a Bodyslam, but Brittnay lands back on her feet. Brittany sends Statlander into the ropes. Brittany goes for The Crucifix Bomb, but Statlander counters with The Night Fever to pickup the victory.

Winner: (50-18) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (56-13) Hikaru Shida vs. (2-16) Robyn Renegade w/Charlette Renegade

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Robyn into the ropes. Robyn shoves Shida. Robyn ducks a clothesline from Shida. Robyn kicks Shida in the gut. Robyn whips Shida across the ring. Shida ducks a clothesline from Robyn. Shida with a Hurricanrana. Shida with a Rising Knee Strike. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Robyn dumps Shida over the top rope. Shida rocks Robyn with a forearm smash. Charlette attacks Shida behind the referee’s back. Robyn throws Shida back into the ring. Robyn with a knife edge chop. Shida decks Robyn with a back elbow smash. Charlette responds with a forearm. Shida runs after Charlette. Robyn clotheslines Shida. Robyn unloads two knife edge chops. Shida with forearm shivers. Shida rolls Robyn back into the ring. Robyn ducks a clothesline from Shida. Robyn hits The BackStabber for a two count.

Robyn stands on the right hand of Shida. Robyn repeatedly kicks Shida in the face. Shida with forearm shivers. Shida with clubbing blows to Robyn’s back. Robyn reverses out of the irish whip from Shida. Shida side steps Robyn into the turnbuckles. Shida slaps Robyn in the face. Shida puts Robyn on the top turnbuckle. Shida drops Robyn with a Running Knee Strike. Shida with a SpringBoard Meteora. Shida drills Robyn with The BrainBuster for a two count. Robyn rakes the eyes of Shida. Twin Magic. Shida drives Charlette face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Charlette with a Top Rope Stunner. Shida ducks a clothesline from Charlette. Charlette drops Shida with The SpineBuster. The referee finally recognizes it’s Charlette in the ring. Shida shoves Robyn into Charlette. Shida delivers The Missile Dropkick. Shida blocks a boot from Robyn. Shida with an Axe Kick. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-13) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (5-1) The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Preston Vance) vs. (5-10) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall

Evil Uno and Aaron Solow will start things off. Solow kicks Uno in the gut. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow applies a side headlock. Uno whips Solow across the ring. Solow runs into Uno. Uno drops Solow with a shoulder tackle. Solow drops down on the canvas. Uno with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Uno sends Solow face first into the canvas. Uno stomps on Solow’s fingers. Uno with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Solow regroups on the outside. Uno ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Uno rocks Solow with a forearm smash. Uno rolls Solow back into the ring. Marshall drives Uno face first into the steel ring post behind the referee’s back. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto whips Uno into the steel barricade.

Comoroto with a Falling HeadButt. Comoroto with a hammer elbow. Comoroto puts his knee on the back of Uno’s neck. Marshall delivers another cheap shot. Comoroto tags in Solow. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Solow applies a front face lock. Comoroto tags himself in. Comoroto punches Uno in the ribs. Forearm Exchange. Uno decks Comoroto with a JawBreaker. Solow made the blind tag. Uno blocks a boot from Solow. Assisted NeckBreaker. Uno avoids The Elbow Drop. Uno uses his feet to create separation. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance with Two Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex’s. Vance ducks a clothesline from Comoroto. Vance with a Belly to Back Suplex. Vance with The SpineBuster. Uno made the blind tag.

Vance nails Solow with a Running Pump Kick. Uno with a Big Boot. Ripcord Lariat/DDT Combination for a two count. Comoroto with a forearm smash. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Comoroto. Comoroto ducks a clothesline from Vance. Comoroto Spears Vance. Comoroto blocks The Pump Kick. Solow SuperKicks Uno. The Factory hits their BackBreaker/Flying Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Solow punches Uno. Uno responds with Something EVIL. Uno tags in Vance. Vance with The Slingshot Spear. Uno kicks Solow in the gut. Uno with The Stunner. Comoroto pulls Uno out of the ring. Marshall punches Vance behind the referee’s back. Solow uses Marshall for leverage for a two count. Bryce Remsburg finally wakes up and ejects Marshall from the ringside area. Vance dumps Comoroto over the top rope. Vance drops Solow with The Pump Kick. Uno wipes out Comoroto with a DDT on the ring apron. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-1) The Dark Order via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (0-50) Baron Black vs. (10-39-2) Brandon Cutler

Cutler pokes fun at Black’s 0-50 record. Black chops Cutler before the bell rings. Black starts lighting up Cutler’s chest. Cutler drives Black face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Cutler bodyslams Black. Cutler with three elbow drops for a two count. Forearm/Uppercut Exchange. Cutler drives his knee into the midsection of Black. Black ducks a clothesline from Cutler. Black with a Release German Suplex. Black PowerBombs Cutler for a two count. Cutler dodges The Discus Lariat. Cutler attacks Black with the cool spray. Cutler SuperKicks Black for a two count. Black avoids The BTE Trigger. Black connects with The O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-50) Baron Black via Pinfall

Eight Match: (8-7) Konosuke Takeshita vs. (4-41) JD Drake

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Drake with a knife edge chop. Takeshita answers with a knife edge chop. Drake applies a side headlock. Takeshita whips Drake across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takeshita ducks under a chop from Drake. Takeshita sends Drake into the ropes. Takeshita with a Leg Lariat. Takeshita with The Helluva Kick. Drake blocks The BrainBuster. Drake sends Takeshita crashing to the outside. Drake poses for the crowd. Drake kicks Takeshita in the gut. Drake bodyslams Takeshita. Drake with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Drake kicks Takeshita in the back. Drake unloads two knife edge chops. Forearm Exchange. Drake whips Takeshita across the ring. Takeshita ducks under two clotheslines from Drake. Takeshita with a Leaping Lariat.

Takeshita goes for The Blue Thunder Bomb, but Drake counters with a side headlock takeover. Takeshita side steps Drake into the turnbuckles. Drake avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Takeshita with a forearm smash. Drake responds with a Rebound Sledge. Drake rolls Takeshita back into the ring. Drake hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takeshita ducks a clothesline from Drake. Takeshita with a German Suplex. Drake ducks a clothesline from Takeshita. Drake with The Back Drop Driver. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Drake follows that with The MoonSault for a two count. Drake starts biting Takeshita’s forehead. Drake goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takeshita lands back on his feet. Takeshita hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Takeshita whips Drake across the ring. Takeshita connects with The Rising Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-7) Konosuke Takeshita via Pinfall

