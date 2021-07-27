AEW Dark Elevation Results 7/26/21

Curtis Culwell Center

Garland, Texas

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (52-28-1) Jungle Boy w/The Jurassic Express vs. (29-30) Marq Quen w/The Hardy Family Office

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quen applies a wrist lock. Jungle Boy grabs a hammerlock. Jungle Boy with a side headlock takeover. Quen answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Jungle Boy applies a side headlock. Quen whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy drops Quen with a shoulder tackle. Quen drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy slides under Quen. Jungle Boy goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Quen holds onto the ropes. Jungle Boy drops down on the canvas. Jungle Boy rolls Quen over for a one count. Jungle Boy with another side headlock takeover. Jungle Boy applies a wrist lock. Jungle Boy slaps Quen in the chest. Jungle Boy goes for The Lucha Libre Arm-Drag, but Quen lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy dropkicks Quen. Jungle Boy pops back on his feet. Jungle Boy unloads two knife edge chops. Quen drives his knee into the midsection of Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy reverses out of the irish whip from Quen. Jungle Boy decks Quen with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy punches Quen in the back. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Quen. Jungle Boy applies a waist lock. Jungle Boy denies The Silly String. Jungle Boy shoves Quen into Kassidy.

Jungle Boy is lighting up Quen’s chest. Quen with a rebound forearm smash. Quen drives his knee into the midsection of Jungle Boy. Quen whips Jungle Boy across the ring. Jungle Boy ducks under two clotheslines from Quen. Kassidy trips Jungle Boy from the outside. Quen is choking Jungle Boy with his boot. Quen repeatedly stomps on Jungle Boy’s chest. Quen with a blistering chop. Quen applies a wrist lock. Quen whips Jungle Boy into the turnbuckles. Quen punches Jungle Boy in the back. Quen sends Jungle Boy to the corner. Jungle Boy kicks Quen in the face. Quen drops Jungle Boy with The Uranage Slam. Jungle Boy denies The Twist Of Fate. Jungle Boy dives over Quen. Jungle Boy decks Quen with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy with The Rolling Elbow. Jungle Boy with a chop/forearm combination. Quen reverses out of the irish whip from Jungle Boy.

Jungle Boy dropkicks the right knee of Quen. Jungle Boy delivers The Rebound Lariat. Jungle Boy goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Quen lands back on his feet. Jungle Boy launches Quen over the top rope. Jungle Boy with a back elbow smash. Jungle Boy lands Two Suicide Dives. Quen with The Asai MoonSault. Both men are knocked down after a double clothesline. Jungle Boy gets back in the ring at the count of nine. Jungle Boy ducks a clothesline from Quen. Jungle Boy SuperKicks Quen. Quen launches Jungle Boy over the top rope. Jungle Boy rocks Quen with a leaping forearm smash. Quen responds with The Pele Kick. Jungle Boy denies The SuperPlex. Jungle Boy HeadButts Queen. The referee gets distracted by Marko Stunt. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice for a two count. The referee has ejected Stunt from the ringside area. Quen goes for The Shooting Star Press, but Jungle Boy ducks out of the way. Jungle Boy makes Quen tap out to The Snare Trap.

Winner: (53-28-1) Jungle Boy via Submission

Second Match: (5-5) Yuka Sakazaki vs. (0-4) Amber Nova

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Snap Mare Takeover Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Sakazaki applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Nova. Nova rocks Sakazaki with a forearm smash. Nova sends Sakazaki to the corner. Sakazaki kicks Nova in the face. Sakazaki with a Hip Toss. Sakazaki dropkicks Nova. Sakazaki goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Nova lands back on her feet. Nova drops Sakazaki with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Nova transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nova slams Sakazaki’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Nova with a forearm/toe kick combination. Nova thrust kicks the midsection of Sakazaki.

Following a snap mare takeover, Nova pulls out an orange rag. Nova talks smack to the crowd. Nova attacks Sakazaki with the rag right in front of the referee. Nova with a forearm smash. Nova with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sakazaki denies the irish whip. Sakazaki rocks Nova with a forearm smash. Sakazaki sends Nova to the corner. Sakazaki with a Rising Knee Strike. Sakazaki with a flying back elbow strike. Sakazaki follows that with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Sakazaki with a Northern Lights Bomb. Sakazaki goes for The Magical Girl Splash, but Nova gets her knees up in the air. Nova goes into the lateral press for a two count. Nova thrust kicks the midsection of Sakazaki. Nova uppercuts Sakazaki. Sakazaki with forearm shivers. Sakazaki drops Nova with The Rolling Elbow. Sakazaki connects with The Hammerlock Airplane Spin to pickup the victory.

Winner: (6-5) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Third Match: (25-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Myka Madrid

Rosa with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosa grapples around Madrid. Rosa with a side headlock takeover. Madrid attacks the ribs of Rosa. Rosa applies a hammerlock. Rosa hammers down on the left shoulder of Madrid. Rosa with a shoulder block. Rosa applies a top wrist lock. Rosa whips Madrid across the ring. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Rosa kicks Madrid in the gut. Rosa with the irish whip. Madrid decks Rosa with a back elbow smash. Rosa dropkicks Madrid in mid-air. Rosa repeatedly stomps on Madrid’s back.

Rosa puts her knee on the back of Madrid’s neck. Rosa slams Madrid’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa buries her shoulder into the midsection of Rosa. Madrid applies The Tarantula. Madrid goes for The Flying Leg Drop, but Rosa ducks out of the way. Rosa with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Rosa with a Rebound Meteora. Rosa follows that with The Shibata Dropkick. Madrid denies The Fire Thunder Driver. Madrid whips Rosa across the ring. Rosa with The Running Boot. Rosa makes Madrid tap out to The Peruvian Choke.

Winner: (26-5) Thunder Rosa via Submission

Fourth Match: (44-17) Luchasaurus vs. (0-1) Jora Johl w/The Hardy Family Office

Luchasaurus gets distracted by Angelico. Luchasaurus slaps Johl in the chest. Johl kicks Luchasaurus in the face. Johl side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Johl SuperKicks Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus launches Johl to the corner. Luchasaurus delivers his combination offense. Luchasaurus with a Release German Suplex. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Angelico into The Hardy Family Office. Luchasaurus connects with The Tail Whip to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-17) Luchasaurus via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (46-15) Scorpio Sky vs. (1-36) Fuego Del Sol

Quick shoving contest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sky backs Del Sol into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Del Sol ducks a clothesline from Sky. Del Sol talks smack to Sky. Standing Switch Exchange. Sky decks Del Sol with a back elbow smash. Sky with a straight right hand. Sky goes for a Pendulum BackBreaker, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol dropkicks Sky. Del Sol with a deep arm-drag. Del Sol applies an arm-bar. Sky goes for a Bodyslam, but Del Sol lands back on his feet. Del Sol goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Sky holds onto the ropes. Del Sol ducks under two clotheslines from Sky. Sky kicks Del Sol in the chest. Sky nails Del Sol with a throat thrust. Sky rams his boot across Del Sol’s face.

Sky walks over Del Sol’s back. Sky uppercuts Del Sol. Del Sol with heavy bodyshots. Del Sol is throwing haymakers at Sky. Sky kicks Del Sol in the gut. Sky with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Sky applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Sky poses for the crowd. Sky is trying to remove Del Sol’s mask. Del Sol decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Del Sol kicks Sky in the face. Del Sol delivers The Missile Dropkick. Del Sol pops back on his feet. Tip Up by Sky. Del Sol with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Del Sol with a Corner Spear. Sky side steps Del Sol into the turnbuckles. Del Sol denies The TKO. Del Sol dodges The Big Boot. Del Sol sends Sky tumbling to the floor. Del Sol lands The Orihara MoonSault. Del Sol rolls Sky back into the ring. Sky negates The Tornado DDT. Sky drops Del Sol with The Big Boot. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-15) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (23-30) Angelico vs. (18-26) Marko Stunt

Stunt side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Stunt applies a side headlock. Angelico whips Stunt across the ring. Stunt grabs the side headlock. Stunt with a Satellite Side Headlock Takeover. Stunt transitions into a front face lock. Angelico with a double leg takedown for a one count. Stunt dodges The Big Boot. Stunt with a Tilt-A-Whirl Arm-Drag. Stunt ducks a clothesline from Angelico. Angelico hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Angelico toys around with Stunt. Angelico stomps on the midsection of Stunt. Stunt with heavy bodyshots. Angelico answers with a knee strike. Angelico hammerlocks the right shoulder with his legs. Angelico pulls back the left shoulder of Stunt for added pressure.

Angelico tugs on Stunt’s hair. The referee admonishes Angelico. Stunt clings onto the bottom rope. Stunt kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Angelico. Stunt slaps Angelico in the chest. Stunt with rapid fire bodyshots. Angelico shoves Stunt. Stunt with a Corner Dropkick. Stunt nails Angelico with The Pump Knee Strike. Stunt flips Angelico over. Stunt with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Stunt with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Angelico regroups on the outside. Stunt hits The Tornado DDT on the floor. Stunt rolls Angelico back into the ring. Stunt drops Angelico with The Flying Elbow Strike. Angelico responds with The Big Boot. Angelico makes Stunt tap to The Torture Rack. After the match, Angelico repeatedly stomps on Stunt’s back.

Winner: (24-30) Angelico via Submission

Seventh Match: (28-6) Taynara Conti & (19-9) Kris Statlander vs. (18-9) The Bunny & (3-12) Madi Wrenkowski

Kris Statlander and Madi Wrenkowski will start things off. Statlander with two side headlock takeovers. Statlander applies a wrist lock. Statlander tags in Conti. Conti with a unique takedown. Conti with a flurry of judo throws. Conti follows that with a Spinning Slam for a two count. Conti applies a front face lock. Conti tags in Statlander. Double Inside Out Basket Toss. Statlander tags in Conti. Wet Willy/Boop Combination. Conti SuperKicks Wrenkowski for a two count. Wrenkowski reverses out of the irish whip from Conti. Bunny kicks Conti in the back. Conti rocks Bunny with a forearm smash. Conti slams Bunny’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski attacks Conti from behind.

Wrenkowski pulls Conti down to the mat for a two count. Wrenkowski slams Conti’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski is choking Bunny with her boot. Wrenkowski tags in Bunny. Bunny with a Hair Biel Throw. Bunny with The Sliding D for a two count. Bunny slams Conti’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bunny tags in Wrenkowski. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski with the irish whip. Conti side steps Wrenkowski into the turnbuckles. Conti with a Spinning Knee Smash. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double RoundHouse Kick. Statlander and Bunny are tagged in. Forearm Exchange.

Bunny ducks a clothesline from Statlander. Statlander kicks Bunny in the gut. Statlander denies the backslide cover. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Statlander with forearm shivers. Bunny blocks a boot from Statlander. Statlander delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Statlander hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Statlander goes for The Big Bang Theory, but Bunny rolls her over for a two count. Bunny SuperKicks Statlander for a two count. Statlander fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Statlander sends Bunny to the corner. Wrenkowski tags herself in. Statlander Powerslams Wrenkowski for a two count. Conti rocks Bunny with a forearm smash. Pump Kick/Uppercut Combination. Running Boot Party. Conti nails Wrenkowski with The Pump Kick. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-6) Taynara Conti & (20-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Eight Mach: (19-5) Wardlow vs. (9-13) Bear Bronson

Jake Hager joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wardlow with a waist lock go-behind. Wardlow with a waist lock takedown. Wardlow taunts Bronson. Bronson with a forearm smash. Wardlow is pissed. Bronson ducks a clothesline from Wardlow. Bronson with forearm shivers. Haymaker Exchange. Bronson with another round of forearms. Wardlow denies The Exploder Suplex. Wardlow with a Release German Suplex. Wardlow with a Vertical Toss. Bronson denies The F10.

Wardlow drives his knee into the midsection of Bronson. Wardlow goes for a PowerBomb, but Bronson counters with a Back Body Drop. Bronson falls on top of Wardlow for a two count. Bronson with clubbing short-arm lariats across the neck of Wardlow. Wardlow puts Bronson down with one lariat. Wardlow drives Bronson back first into the turnbuckles. Wardlow with a shoulder block/uppercut combination. Wardlow hits The SpineBuster. Wardlow puts Bronson on the top turnbuckle. Wardlow knocks Bronson out with The Casualty Of War.

Winner: (20-5) Wardlow via Knockout

Ninth Match: (13-35) Lee Johnson w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (12-27) Luther w/Serpentico

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Johnson applies a side headlock. Luther whips Johnson across the ring. Luther goes for a Back Body Drop, but Johnson lands back on his feet. Johnson dodges The Spinning Leg Lariat. Johnson with deep arm-drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Luther drives his knee into the midsection of Johnson. Following a snap mare takeover, Luther applies an arm-bar. Johnson grabs a side wrist lock. Luther with forearm shivers. Luther with a knife edge chop. Luther sends Johnson to the corner. Johnson dives over Luther. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Luther. Johnson with a Running Hurricanrana. Johnson dropkicks Luther. Johnson with another deep arm-drag. Johnson applies an arm-bar. Johnson backs Luther into the turnbuckles. Short-Arm Reversal by Luther. Luther with a drop toe hold. Luther stomps on Johnson’s face. Luther dumps Johnson out of the ring. Serpentico whips Johnson into the steel barricade behind the referee’s back. Luther with a Flying Cannonball Strike off the ring apron. Dustin Rhodes punches Serpentico. Luther whips Johnson into the barricade. Luther uses the barricade as a weapon.

Luther rolls Johnson back into the ring. Luther stomps on Johnson’s back. Luther with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Luther argues with the referee. Luther bodyslams Johnson. Luther goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Johnson ducks out of the way. Luther is trying to use Serpentico as a weapon, but Johnson continues to roll out of the way. Rhodes pulls Serpentico off the ring apron. Johnson kicks Luther in the face. Johnson with a leaping shoulder block. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Luther. Johnson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Johnson SuperKicks Luther. Johnson bodyslams Luther. Johnson with another SuperKick for a two count. Johnson is throwing haymakers at Luther. Luther nails Johnson with The Pump Kick for a two count. Luther ascends to the top turnbuckle. Johnson slaps Luther in the face. Johnson dropkicks Luther. Johnson sends Luther crashing into Serpentico. Johnson lands The SomerSault Plancha. Johnson rolls Luther back into the ring. Johnson with a SpringBoard ShotGun Dropkick. Johnson connects with The Tornillo to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-35) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (24-9) Eddie Kingston vs. (11-36) Serpentico

Serpentico with two dropkicks after the bell rings. Serpentico with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Kingston whips Serpentico across the ring. Kingston with a running knee lift. Kingston tosses Serpentico around the ringside area. Kingston rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Serpentico thrust kicks the left knee of Kingston. Serpentico delivers his combination offense. Serpentico HeadButts Kingston.

Kingston is pissed. Serpentico kicks the left knee of Kingston. Serpentico hammers down on the back of Kingston’s neck. Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Serpentico. Serpentico kicks Kingston in the face. Serpentico with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Kingston catches Serpentico in mid-air. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Kingston hits The Back Drop Driver. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: (25-9) Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (17-10) The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. (4-4) The Dark Order (Alan Angels & Preston Vance)

Fenix and Alan Angels will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Angels backs Fenix into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Fenix ducks a clothesline from Angels. Angels applies a wrist lock. Fenix kicks out the legs of Angels. Angels avoids The Mid-Kick. Angels rolls Fenix over for a one count. Angels applies a waist lock. Fenix with a forward roll. Angels with an inside cradle for a two count. Misfired Kicks. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels with the sunset flip for a two count. A double dive leads us to a standoff in the center of the ring. Pentagon and Vance are tagged in. Vance pie faces Pentagon. Cero Miedo. Vance drives Pentagon back first into the turnbuckles. Vance with a chop/forearm combination. Pentagon unloads three overhand chops. Vance reverses out of the irish whip from Pentagon. Vance with a corner clothesline. Pentagon answers with a Running Enzuigiri. Pentagon taunts Vance. Vance nails Pentagon with The Pump Kick. Pentagon SuperKicks Vance. Vance clotheslines Pentagon. Fenix SuperKicks Vance. Angels delivers his combination offense. Pentagon hits The SlingBlade.

Vance continues to pie face Pentagon. Pentagon kicks the left hamstring of Vance. Pentagon tags in Fenix. Pentagon dodges The Pump Kick. Fenix slaps Vance in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Pentagon with a corner clothesline. Fenix with The Pump Kick. Fenix with a Rebound Kick. CodeBreaker/SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp Combination for a two count. Fenix slaps Vance in the chest. Vance denies The BrainBuster. Vance tags in Angels. Angels with The Flying Crossbody Block. Angels knocks Pentagon off the ring apron. Angels dives over Fenix. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Angels ducks a clothesline from Fenix. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pentagon SuperKicks Angels. Fenix with a Ripcord RoundHouse Kick. Double SuperKick. Fenix with an overhand chop. Angels fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Angels tags in Vance. Vance with an Inside Out Lariat. Vance clotheslines Pentagon. Vance with Two Pump Kicks.

Vance hits The SpineBuster. Fenix unloads three knife edge chops. Fenix goes for The Roll Through Cutter, but Vance counters with a PowerBomb. Vance tags in Angels. Angels lands The MoonSault for a two count. Pentagon dumps Vance out of the ring. Vance knocks Fenix off the top turnbuckle. Vance with The Slingshot Spear. Fenix denies The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels connects with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Angels tags in Vance. Angels with a Running Crossbody Block into the ropes. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Pentagon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Fenix with The Roll Through Cutter. Vance tags in Angels. Fenix with a SpringBoard Side Kick. Pentagon made the blind tag. Pentagon with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Fenix wipes out Vance with a Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Lucha Brothers plants Angels with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Package PileDriver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (18-10) The Lucha Brothers via Pinfall

Twelfth Match: (8-0) The Gunn Club & (3-1) Brock Anderson vs. (0-7) Chandler Hopkins, (0-0) Cameron Cole, (0-0) Izzy James In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Brock Anderson and Chandler Hopkins will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson tags in Colten. Austin and Colten works on the left wrist of Hopkins. Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson transitions into a hammerlock. Hopkins decks Anderson with a back elbow smash. Anderson scores the elbow knockdown. Anderson with a running elbow drop for a one count. Anderson applies a side headlock. Anderson tags in Billy. Billy kicks Hopkins in the gut. Hopkins retreats to the corner. Hopkins tags in James. James unloads two knife edge chops. Billy goes for a Back Body Drop, but James lands back on his feet. Billy drives his knee into the midsection of James.

Billy whips James across the ring. Anderson made the blind tag. Billy with a gut punch. Billy with a Running Boot. Anderson clotheslines James for a two count. James tags in Cole. Cole ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Cole with a running haymaker for a one count. Cole is putting the boots to Anderson. Cole kicks Anderson in the gut. Cole with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cole tags in James. James with a chop/gut punch combination. James tags in Hopkins. Hopkins attacks the midsection of Anderson. Hopkins taunts Billy. Anderson side steps Hopkins into the turnbuckles. Colten and James are tagged in. Colten with a series of clotheslines. Colten throws Cole out of the ring. Colten kicks James in the gut. Billy hits The Famouser. Colten connects with The Colt 45 to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-0) The Gunn Club & (4-1) Brock Anderson via Pinfall

Thirteenth Match: (20-11-2) PAC w/The Lucha Brothers & Alex Abrahantes vs. (40-21) Chuck Taylor w/Orange Cassidy & Wheeler Yuta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Pac backs Taylor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Strong lockup. Pac with a side headlock takeover. Taylor whips Pac across the ring. Pac drops Taylor with a shoulder tackle. Taylor drops down on the canvas. Taylor leapfrogs over Pac. Pac lunges over Taylor. Taylor whips Pac across the ring. Taylor goes for a dropkick, but Pac holds onto the ropes. Taylor back drops Pac over the top rope. Taylor with The Slingshot Pescado. Taylor rolls Pac back into the ring. Pac goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Taylor lands back on his feet. Taylor with The Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Taylor kicks Pac in the face. Taylor rocks Pac with a forearm smash. Pac kicks the left knee of Taylor. Pac nails Taylor with The Pump Kick. Pac dumps Taylor out of the ring. Pac whips Taylor into the ringside barricade. Pac slams Taylor’s head on the ring apron. Pac rolls Taylor back into the ring.

Pac kicks Taylor in the face. Pac applies a side headlock. Pac hammers down on the back of Taylor’s neck. Pac kicks the back of Taylor’s head. Pac with a knee smash. Pac whips Taylor into the turnbuckles. Pac delivers The Missile Dropkick. Pac pops back on his feet. Pac dives over Taylor. Taylor with an Inside Out Lariat. Forearm Exchange. Taylor hits The Sole Food. Pac with Two Spinning Back Kicks. Pac kicks Taylor in the chest. Pac goes for a Hurricanrana, but Taylor counters with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Taylor punches Pac. Taylor ascends to the top turnbuckle. Pac with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Pac with The SuperPlex for a two count. Pac drags Taylor to the corner. Pac with a shoulder block. Pac slips over Taylor’s back. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Taylor dives over Pac. Pac SuperKicks Taylor. Pac drags Taylor to the corner. Pac connects with The Black Arrow to pickup the victory. After the match, Andrade El Idolo and Chavo Guerrero appears on the stage and plays mind games with Death Triangle to close the show.

Winner: (21-11-2) PAC via Pinfall

