AEW Dark Elevation Results 7/4/22

Little Caesars Arena

Detroit, Michigan

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone & Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (41-12) Anna Jay w/Brodie Lee Jr. vs. (0-1) Megan Meyers

Meyers is playing mind games with Jay. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Meyers backs Jay into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Jay kicks Meyers in the face. Jay ducks a clothesline from Meyers. Jay with a forearm smash. Jay scores the elbow knockdown. Meyers reverses out of the irish whip from Jay. Jay side steps Meyers into the turnbuckles. Jay rocks Meyers with a forearm smash. Jay with a deep arm-drag.

Jay drops Meyers with a Flatliner. Meyers responds with a Roundhouse Kick. Meyers with forearm shivers. Jay answers with two elbow knockdowns. Jay ducks a clothesline from Meyers. Jay with a flying back elbow smash. Jay with a running elbow smash. Jay follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Jay whips Meyers into the turnbuckles. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Jay with a Roll Through Head Kick. Jay delivers The Dangerous Jay Kick. Jay connects with The Wing Snapper. Jay makes Meyers tap out to The Queen’s Slayer.

Winner: (42-12) Anna Jay via Submission

Second Match: (28-11) Best Friends vs. (0-3) GPA & (0-0) Isaiah Broner

Trent Beretta and GPA will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Beretta with a side headlock takeover. GPA whips Beretta across the ring. Beretta drops GPA with a shoulder tackle. Beretta tags in Broner. Beretta drop steps into a side headlock. Broner whips Beretta across the ring. Beretta runs into Broner. Broner with a shoulder tackle. Taylor made the blind tag. Broner sends Beretta into the ropes. Beretta kicks Broner in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Taylor slams Broner’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Taylor tags in Beretta. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination.

Broner reverses out of the irish whip from Beretta. GPA kicks Beretta in the back. Beretta knocks GPA off the ring apron. Broner hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Broner tags in GPA. Beretta side steps GPA into the turnbuckles. GPA denies The Tornado DDT. GPA decks Beretta with a back elbow smash. Beretta with The Back Drop Driver. Beretta tags in Taylor. Taylor with two clotheslines. Taylor knocks Broner off the apron. Taylor with a Roundhouse Kick to GPA. GPA rakes the eyes of Taylor. Sole Food/Half & Half Suplex Combination. Broner clotheslines Beretta. Taylor blasts Broner off the apron. GPA with Three JawBreakers. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Beretta Spears Broner on the floor. Taylor connects with The Awful Waffle to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-11) Best Friends via Pinfall

Third Match: (14-4) Jay Lethal & (1-0) Satnam Singh w/Sonjay Dutt vs. (0-3) Ren Jones & (0-0) James Alexander

Jay Lethal and Ren Jones will start things off. Jones kicks Lethal in the gut. Jones applies a side headlock. Lethal whips Jones across the ring. Lethal with a Hip Toss. Lethal with a Cartwheel Dropkick. Jones tags in Alexander. Lethal kicks Alexander in the gut. Lethal applies a side headlock. Alexander whips Lethal across the ring. Jones drives his knee into Lethal’s back. Lethal knocks Jones off the ring apron.

Alexander nails Lethal with The Pump Kick for a two count. Lethal uses his feet to create separation. Lethal tags in Singh. Jones and Alexander gangs up on Singh. Singh bodyslams Alexander. Singh dribbles Jones body on the canvas. Alexander is displaying his fighting spirit. Singh with a Running Crossbody Block. Lethal lands The Suicide Dive. Singh connects with The Spinning Razor’s Edge to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-4) Jay Lethal & (2-0) Satnam Singh via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (17-1) Anthony Ogogo vs. (0-0) Pat Monix

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ogogo applies The Cobra Clutch. Ogogo uppercuts Monix. Following a snap mare takeover, Ogogo drops Monix with a shoulder tackle. Ogogo denies the ankle pick. Ogogo with a GutWrench Suplex. Ogogo repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Monix. Ogogo whips Monix across the ring. Ogogo headbutts the midsection of Monix. Ogogo with a Running Boot.

Ogogo bodyslams Monix. Ogogo with a Leg Drop for a two count. Ogogo applies a rear chin lock. Monix with elbows into the midsection of Ogogo. Monix with a back elbow smash. Monix dropkicks Ogogo. Monix ducks a clothesline from Ogogo. Ogogo uppercuts Monix. Ogogo sends Monix into the ropes. Ogogo with a Back Body Drop. Ogogo with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Ogogo knockouts Monix with The Pop Up Haymaker.

Winner: (18-1) Anthony Ogogo via Knockout

Fifth Match: (55-13) Hikaru Shida & (9-7) Yuka Sakazaki vs. (0-7) Heather Reckless & (0-6) Laynie Luck

Reckless and Luck jumps Shida and Sakazaki before the bell rings. Double Irish Whip. Shida shoves Luck into Reckless. Shida ducks a clothesline from Luck. Shida with a Jumping Side Kick. Shida with forearm shiver. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Reckless runs interference. Double Irish Whip. Reckless with a running forearm smash. Luck with a running elbow smash. Luck follows that with The Bridging Vertical Suplex for a two count. Luck blocks a lariat from Shida. Shida with a forearm smash.

Luck avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Shida with an Axe Kick. Sakazaki and Reckless are tagged in. Sakazaki with a shoulder tackle. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Sakazaki with a low enzuigiri. Sakazaki with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Sakazaki sends Reckless to the corner. Sakazaki with a Running Enzuigiri. Sakazaki with The Missile Dropkick. Sakazaki tags in Shida. Shida with The Flying Meteora. Shida goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Luck gets in the way. Luck rakes the eyes of Shida. Stereo Vertical Suplex’s. Stereo Sliding Forearms. Shida connects with The Falcon Arrow to pickup the victory.

Winner: (56-13) Hikaru Shida & (10-7) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (8-0) The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds and Preston Vance) vs. (4-5) The Factory (QT Marshall, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto) In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

The Factory attacks Dark Order before the bell rings. Meeting Of The Minds. Dark Order with Stereo Bodyslams. Dark Order Pose. Double Irish Whip to Solow. Solow holds onto the ropes. Solow kicks Uno in the face. Vance clotheslines Solow over the top rope. Marshall pulls Vance out of the ring. Marshall throws Vance into the steel ring steps. Comoroto catches Reynolds in mid-air. Comoroto bodyslams Reynolds on the floor. The Factory gangs up on Uno. The referee is losing control of the match. Solow tags in Comoroto. Comoroto whips Uno into the turnbuckles. Comoroto stands on the right shoulder of Uno. Comoroto tags in Solow. Dropkick/Vertical Suplex Combination for a two count. Solow applies a front face lock. Marshall tags himself in. Marshall punches Uno in the ribs. Marshall whips Uno across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Marshall with a straight right hand. Marshall tags in Comoroto.

Comoroto knocks Reynolds off the ring apron. Comoroto bodyslams Uno. Comoroto with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Comoroto tags in Solow. Solow attacks the midsection of Uno. Solow scores a cheap shot on Vance. Uno blocks a boot from Solow. Uno with a NeckBreaker. Comoroto tags in Marshall. Marshall kicks Vance off the apron. Uno crawls under Marshall. Uno with a chop/forearm combination. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Uno. Uno with a running forearm smash to Comoroto. Uno kicks Marshall in the face. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Uno with a Vertical Suplex. Vance and Solow. Vance with a series of clotheslines. Vance ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Vance with a Spinning Belly to Back Suplex. Vance hits The SpineBuster.

Vance with The Delayed Vertical Suplex to Solow. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Marshall attacks Vance from behind. Uno pulls Marshall out of the ring. Uno rakes the eyes of Marshall. Solow SuperKicks Vance. Vance responds with The Pump Kick. Vance puts Solow on his shoulders. Marshall with The Handspring Enzuigiri. Solow with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Comoroto Spears Vance. Solow hooks the outside leg for a two count. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift to Marshall. Reynolds sends Comoroto tumbling to the floor. Solow with an Inside Out Suplex. Uno with The Big Boot. Marshall SuperKicks Uno. Marshall dodges The Rolling Elbow. Vance denies The Diamond Cutter. Vance sends Marshall crashing to the outside. Assisted SomerSault Plancha. Vance dodges The Windmill Kick. Vance with The Slingshot Wheelbarrow Suplex. Vance connects with The Discus Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-0) The Dark Order via Pinfall

