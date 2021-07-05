AEW Dark Elevation Results 7/5/21

Daily’s Place

Jacksonville, Florida

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (22-5) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-7) Leila Grey

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Grey backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Grey. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Rosa with a Hair Biel Throw. Rosa with a running hip smash. Rosa follows that with a back elbow/forearm combination in the corner. Rosa with a running elbow smash. Rosa sweeps out the legs of Grey. Rosa is choking Grey with her boot. Rosa with a Diving Corner Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa kicks Grey in the back. Rosa blocks a boot from Grey. Rosa with a Jumping Knee Strike. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-5) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Second Match: (44-15) Scorpio Sky vs. (0-0) Marcus Kross

Ethan Page joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kross applies a side headlock. Sky goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Kross lands back on his feet. Kross ducks a clothesline from Sky. Standing Switch Exchange. Kross decks Sky with a back elbow smash. Sky drops Kross with a running cross chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Sky with a double boot lace. Sky whips Kross across the ring. Sky delivers a gut punch.

Sky with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Sky starts gloating. Kross kicks Sky in the gut. Kross is throwing haymakers at Sky. Sky nails Kross with a throat thrust. Sky tees off on Kross. Sky with a Hair Biel. Sky with The Hair Swing. Kross with an inside cradle for a two count. Sky kicks Kross in the gut. Sky whips Kross across the ring. Kross slips over Sky’s back. Kross dropkicks Sky. Kross with a Double Foot Stomp/Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Sky avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Sky connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-15) Scorpio Sky via Pinfall

Third Match: (40-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-15) Dani Jordyn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Jordyn into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Shida applies a side headlock. Jordyn reverses the hold. Shida whips Jordyn across the ring. Jordyn runs into Shida. Shoulder Block Exchange. Jordyn with a straight right hand. Jordyn drops Shida with a shoulder tackle. Jordyn with a running elbow smash. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Shida kicks Jordyn in the gut. Shida whips Jordyn across the ring. Shida dropkicks Jordyn. Shida with clubbing blows to the back of Jordyn. Shida pulls out a steel chair from under the ring. The referee admonishes Shida. Jordyn nails Shida with the burn book. Jordyn drives Shida back first into the steel barricade. Jordyn rolls Shida back into the ring. Jordyn hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jordyn kicks Shida in the gut. Jordyn with a Vertical Suplex. Jordyn with a Diving European Uppercut for a two count. Forearm Exchange.

Jordyn punches Shida in the back. Jordyn with a lifting uppercut. Jordyn is mauling Shida in the corner. Shida reverses out of the irish whip from Jordyn. Jordyn avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Jordyn applies The Draping Guillotine. Shida sends Jordyn throat first into the top rope. Shida with Two Rising Knee Strike. Shida with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jordyn thrust kicks the left knee of Shida. Shida with forearm shivers. Shida goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Jordyn counters with the inside cradle for a two count. Jordyn with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Jordyn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Shida with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Shida with The Bridging Straight Jacket German Suplex for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Shida with a Running Knee Strike across the back of Jordyn’s head. Shida with a Diving Forearm Smash. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (28-11-2) Orange Cassidy w/Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander vs. (21-27) Angelico w/Jack Evans

Angelico puts on Cassidy’s shades. Angelico proceeds to dance. Cassidy backs Angelico into the ropes. Cassidy retrieves the shades. Cassidy with Lethargic Kicks. Wrist Lock Exchange. Angelico continues to prevent Cassidy from putting his hand in his pockets. Cassidy with a wrist lock takedown. Pocket Pose. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Angelico. Cassidy dropkicks Angelico to the floor. Cassidy lands The Suicide Dive. Cassidy rolls Angelico back into the ring. Cassidy gets distracted by Evans. Evans backs away from Statlander. Angelico with a Modified RoundHouse Kick. Angelico wraps the right shoulder of Cassidy around the bottom rope. Evans attacks Cassidy behind the referee’s back. Angelico slams Cassidy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Angelico repeatedly stomps on Cassidy’s chest. Angelico is mauling Cassidy in the corner. Angelico applies a hanging grapevine hold. Cassidy rolls Angelico over for a two count.

Angelico with a running haymaker. Angelico scores a left jab. Angelico applies a wrist lock. Cassidy side steps Angelico into the turnbuckles. Cassidy showcases his speed and athleticism. Cassidy hits The Spinning DDT. Angelico avoids The Orange Punch. Angelico with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Cassidy dodges The RoundHouse Kick. Angelico denies The Beach Break. Cassidy escapes The Navarro Death Roll. Angelico dropkicks the left knee of Cassidy. Angelico kicks out the legs of Cassidy. Cassidy kicks Angelico in the face. Angelico with a straight right hand. Angelico with another dropkick the left knee of Cassidy. Cassidy connects with The Mouse Trap to pickup the victory. After the match, Cassidy delivers The Orange Punch. Chuck Taylor launches Evans over the top rope. Cassidy and Statlander had an intense stand off with The Blade and The Bunny.

Winner: (29-11-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (9-3) Serena Deeb vs. (0-19) Tesha Price

Price wants Deeb to shake her hand. Deeb slaps Price in the face. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Deeb backs Price into the turnbuckles. Deeb with three uppercuts. Deeb whips Price across the ring. Price holds onto the ropes. Price kicks Deeb in the chest. Deeb clotheslines Price. Deeb transitions into a ground and pound attack. Deeb with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Deeb taunts Price. Deeb applies a standing leg lock.

Price grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Deeb catapults Price throat first into the bottom rope. Deeb uppercuts Price. Deeb shoves Price into the ropes. Deeb applies The Abdominal Stretch. Deeb transitions into the cravate. Price with heavy bodyshots. Price slings Deeb across the ring. Price decks Deeb with a back elbow smash. Deeb with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Deeb connects with The Detox. Deeb repeatedly drives the left knee of Price into the canvas. Deeb makes Price tap out to The Serenity Lock.

Winner: (10-3) Serena Deeb via Submission

Sixth Match: (14-12) Dante Martin vs. (11-32) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Serpentico with a double leg takedown. Serpentico applies a side headlock. Dante whips Serpentico across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Serpentico. Dante with three deep arm-drags. Dante applies an arm-bar. Dante dropkicks Serpentico to the floor. Serpentico regroups on the outside. Dante gets distracted by Luther. Dante runs after Serpentico. Serpentico fakes a knee injury. Luther trips Dante behind the referee’s back. Serpentico with a Sliding Dropkick. Forearm Exchange. Serpentico whips Dante into the turnbuckles for a one count. Serpentico tugs on Dante’s hair. Serpentico dumps Dante out of the ring. Luther sends Dante back first into the steel barricade. Serpentico repeatedly stomps on Dante’s chest. Serpentico transitions into a ground and pound attack. Serpentico with a straight right hand. Dante side steps Serpentico into the steel ring post.

Chaos Project is playing mind games with Dante. Dante scores the forearm knockdown. Dante dropkicks Serpentico. Serpentico launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante drops Serpentico with The Double SpringBoard Quebrada for a two count. Serpentico avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick. Serpentico hits The DDT. Serpentico with The Standing Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Dante showcases his speed and athleticism. Dante puts Serpentico on the top turnbuckle. Dante with a leaping heel kick. Dante with a Modified Death Valley Driver for a two count. Dante wipes out Luther with The SomerSault Plancha. Dante and Serpentico starts running the ropes. Dante connects with The SomerSault Stunner to pickup the victory. After the match, Luther attacks Dante from behind. Luther uses Serpentico’s head as a battering ram. Matt Sydal storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: (15-12) Dante Martin via Pinfall

