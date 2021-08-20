AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/19/21

The Fertitta Center

Houston, Texas

Commentary Team (Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (25-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Zack Mason & (0-0) Warren Johnson

Ortiz and Warren Johnson will start things. Johnson knocks Santana off the ring apron. Johnson and Mason gangs up on Ortiz. Mason kicks out the legs of Ortiz. Johnson with The Roundhouse Kick. Double Irish Whip. Santana pulls Mason out of the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Ortiz. Ortiz thrust kicks the midsection of Johnson. Santana SuperKicks Mason. Ortiz whips Johnson across the ring. Ortiz drops down on the canvas. Ortiz with a single leg dropkick. Ortiz scores the elbow knockdown.

Ortiz slams Johnson’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Ortiz levels Johnson with The Body Avalanche. Santana tags himself in. Ortiz with The Hip Toss. Double Irish Whip. Ortiz side steps Johnson into the turnbuckles. Santana with The Uranage Slam. Ortiz with The Slingshot Splash. Assisted Standing MoonSault for a two count. Mason knocks Ortiz off the ring apron. Santana dumps Mason out of the ring. Santana with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Johnson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Santana lands back on his feet. Santana tags in Ortiz. Santana ducks a clothesline from Johnson. Santana lands The Suicide Dive. Santana & Ortiz connects with their Running NeckBreaker/Death Valley Driver Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (26-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Second Match: (41-16) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-2) Steff MK w/Ashley MK

Rose with forearm shivers across the back of Steff. Rose with the irish whip. Rose levels Steff with The Body Avalanche. Rose with heavy bodyshots. Rose with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rose ducks a clothesline from Steff. Rose thrust kicks the midsection of Steff. Rose drops Steff with a NeckBreaker. Rose has Steff draped across the top strand. Rose lands The Guillotine Knee Drop. Ashley pulled the twin trick on Rose with an inside cradle for a two count. Ashley HeadButts Rose. Rose kicks Ashley in the gut. Rose connects with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Rose PowerBombs Steff on top of Ashley.

Winner: (42-16) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Third Match: (4-6) Emi Sakura vs. (3-13) Madi Wrenkowski

Wrenkowski pie faces Sakura. Sakura slaps Wrenkowski in the face. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a hair snap mare takeover. Sakura follows that with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura stands on the back of Wrenkowski’s knees. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura dumps Wrenkowski back first on the canvas. Wrenkowski with forearm shivers. Wrenkowski drops Sakura with The Bronco Buster. Sakura side steps Wrenkowski into the turnbuckles. Sakura with a blistering chop. Sakura plays to the crowd. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura with The Double Underhook BackBreaker for a two count. Sakura is lighting up Wrenkowski’s chest. Sakura makes Wrenkowski tap out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: (5-6) Emi Sakura via Submission

Fourth Match: (30-31) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-5) Will Allday & (0-0) Edge Stone

Isiah Kassidy and Will Allday will start things off. Kassidy kicks Allday in the gut. Kassidy with clubbing blows to Allday’s back. Kassidy repeatedly stomps on Allday’s chest. Kassidy whips Allday across the ring. Kassidy clotheslines Allday. Quen tugs on Allday’s hair. Kassidy with a corner clothesline. Kassidy tags in Quen. Kassidy dropkicks Stone off the ring apron. Kassidy with a leaping back elbow smash. Poetry In Motion. Hardy whips Stone chest first into the steel barricade. Quen rocks Allday with a forearm smash. Quen tags in Kassidy. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-31) Private Party via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (1-6) Daniel Garcia vs. (26-17) Matt Sydal

Garcia talks smack to Sydal before the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Garcia slings Sydal across the ring. Garcia grabs a side headlock. Sydal whips Garcia across the ring. Garcia drops Sydal with a shoulder tackle. Sydal drops down on the canvas. Garcia applies another side headlock. Sydal whips Garcia across the ring. Sydal with a Headscissors Takeover. Garcia goes for The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker, but Sydal counters with two deep arm-drags. Sydal applies an arm-bar. Sydal with a running elbow smash. Garcia reverses out of the irish whip from Sydal. Garcia pulls Sydal down to the mat. Garcia with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Garcia applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal falls on top of Garcia for a two count. Garcia kicks Sydal in the gut. Garcia uppercuts Sydal. Garcia with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Garcia rocks Sydal across the ring. Sydal with the sunset flip for a one count. Garcia applies the single leg crab.

Sydal grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Garcia with a forearm/uppercut combination. Sydal rolls Garcia over for a one count. Sydal grapevines the legs of Garcia. Sydal applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sydal with a Double Foot Stomp. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Garcia. Garcia unloads two knife edge chops. Garcia goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sydal lands back on his feet. Sydal drops Garcia with The Slice for a two count. Sydal hits The Standing Mariposa for a two count. Garcia pulls Sydal down to the mat. Garcia with a Seated Senton across the back of Sydal. Garcia viciously attacks the back of Sydal.

Garcia goes into the lateral press for a one count. Garcia pulls back Sydal’s shoulders. Garcia repeatedly stomps on the back of Sydal’s neck. Garcia hooks the outside leg for a two count. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sydal with a leaping side kick. Sydal matrix under a clothesline from Garcia. Sydal with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Garcia fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Sydal with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Sydal repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Garcia. Sydal delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Sydal drags Garcia to the corner. Garcia avoids The MoonSault. Sydal gets tied up in the ropes. Garcia kicks out the legs of Sydal. Garcia with a BackBreaker. Garcia makes Sydal tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: (2-6) Daniel Garcia via Submission

