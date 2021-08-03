AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/2/21

The Bojangles Coliseum

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Paul Wight, and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (27-15) Red Velvet vs. (0-0) Angelica Risk

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Risk applies a side headlock. Velvet whips Risk across the ring. Velvet splits down on the canvas. Velvet with two deep arm-drags. Velvet applies an arm-bar. Risk punches Velvet in the back. Risk drives her knee into the midsection of Velvet. Risk talks smack to Velvet. Risk sends Velvet to the corner. Risk with a running elbow smash. Risk with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Risk mocks Velvet.

Velvet avoids The Running Hip Attack. Velvet repeatedly stomps on Risk’s chest. Velvet is choking Risk with her boot. Velvet whips Risk across the ring. Velvet with a leg lariat. Risk with forearm shivers. Velvet with two clotheslines. Velvet with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Velvet follows that with a Running Meteora. Velvet hits The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-15) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Second Match: (14-35) Lee Johnson w/Dustin Rhodes vs. (0-2) Marcus Kross

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Kross kicks Johnson in the gut. Kross with the irish whip. Johnson dives over Kross. Johnson ducks a clothesline from Kross. Johnson sends Kross into the ropes. Johnson leapfrogs over Kross. Johnson drops down on the canvas. Johnson dropkicks Kross. Kross with an inside cradle for a one count. Kross thrust kicks the midsection of Johnson. Kross kicks Johnson in the chest. Kross with The Windmill Kick. Johnson avoids The Dragon Ball Z Attack. Johnson with Two SuperKicks. Johnson connects with The Cross Legged Ushigoroshi to pickup the victory.

Winner: (15-35) Lee Johnson via Pinfall

TNT Champion @tobemiro is here for a closer look and to send a message to @BigShottyLee going into their TNT Title match THIS WEDNESDAY at #AEWDynamite Homecoming at 8/7c live on TNT. Watch #AEWDarkElevation NOW: https://t.co/Q7nGDbeqX7 pic.twitter.com/gpIHoigSWz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 2, 2021

Third Match: (20-9) Kris Statlander w/Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Wheeler Yuta vs. (0-6) Ashley D’Amboise

David Crockett joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Statlander with a waist lock takedown. Statlander applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Statlander cartwheels around Amboise. Statlander gives Amboise a boop. Amboise drives her knee into the midsection of Statlander. Amboise with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Statlander. Statlander Powerslams Amboise. Amboise kicks Statlander in the face. Amboise with another forearm smash. Statlander blocks a boot from Amboise. Statlander slaps Amboise in the chest. Statlander drops Amboise with The Face Plant. Statlander with a Deadlift German Suplex. Statlander connects with The Big Bang Theory to pickup the victory.

Winner: (21-9) Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (9-24) Aaron Solow & (12-9) Nick Comoroto w/QT Marshall vs. (0-1) Hunter Knott & (0-1) Rosario Grillo

QT Marshall joins the commentary team for this match. Aaron Solow and Rosario Grillo will start things off. Solow kicks Grillo in the gut. Solow slams Grillo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Solow kicks Grillo in the gut. Solow with a straight right hand. Solow with a knife edge chop. Solow whips Grillo across the ring. Solow scores the elbow knockdown. Solow poses for the crowd. Solow bodyslams Grillo. Solow with a Running Knee Drop. Solow with the irish whip. Grillo dives over Solow.

Grillo with a deep arm-drag. Grillo applies an arm-bar. Grillo tags in Knott. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination. Knott applies a side headlock. Solow whips Knott across the ring. Comoroto tags himself in. Comoroto clotheslines Knott. Comoroto hits The Ushigoroshi. Comoroto throws Grillo into the ring. Comoroto with a Press Slam/Bodyslam Combination. Comoroto tags in Solow. The Factory connects with their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Pendulum BackBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (10-24) Aaron Solow & (13-9) Nick Comoroto via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (6-5) Yuka Sakazaki vs. (0-16) Dani Jordyn

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jordyn applies a hammerlock. Sakazaki transitions into a top wrist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Jordyn applies a side headlock. Sakazaki whips Jordyn across the ring. Jordyn drops Sakazaki with a shoulder tackle. Sakazaki drops down on the canvas. Sakazaki with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Jordyn regroups on the outside. Sakazaki with a SpringBoard Cannonball Senton to the outside. Sakazaki punches Jordyn in the back. Sakazaki rolls Jordyn back into the ring. Sakazaki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Following a rolling snap mare takeover, Jordyn avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Jordyn with a basement dropkick for a two count. Jordyn with forearm shivers.

Jordyn uppercuts Sakazaki. Jordyn with a corner clothesline. Jordyn with a Vertical Suplex. Jordyn whips Sakzaki across the ring. Sakazaki repeatedly kicks Jordyn in the face. Sakazaki cartwheels off the top rope. Sakazaki dropkicks Jordyn. Sakazaki with a Rising Knee Strike. Sakazaki with a diving corkscrew elbow strike for a two count. Jordyn denies The Vertical Suplex. Jordyn SuperKicks Sakazaki. Sakazaki responds with The Vertical Suplex. Jordyn denies The Magical Girl Splash. Jordyn nails Sakazaki with The Pump Kick. Jordyn hits an Elevated NeckBreaker. Jordyn with a Reverse Uranage Slam for a two count. Jordyn starts displaying her frustration. Sakazaki with an inside cradle for a two count. Sakazaki with two sliding forearm smashes for a two count. Sakazaki connects with The Air Plane Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (7-5) Yuka Sakazaki via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (36-15-1) Darby Allin w/Sting vs. (9-14) Bear Bronson w/Bear Boulder

Allin starts things off with a Shotgun Dropkick. Allin with forearm shivers. Bronson slings Allin across the ring. Allin jumps on top of Bronson. Allin with rapid fire strikes. Allin with a waist lock go-behind. Allin goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Bronson holds onto the ropes. Allin ducks a clothesline from Bronson. Bronson catches Allin in mid-air. Bronson drives Allin chest first into the canvas. Brons toys around with Allin. Bronson pulls Allin off the bottom turnbuckle. Allin is throwing haymakers at Bronson. Bronson drops Allin with The SpineBuster. Bronson with a Running Senton Splash for a two count.

Bronson with clubbing crossfaces. Bronson poses for the crowd. Allin kicks Bronson in the face. Allin side steps Bronson into the turnbuckles. Allin unloads three knife edge chops. Bronson whips Allin into the turnbuckles. Bronson applies The Bear Hug. Allin with clubbing palm strikes. Bronson launches Allin over the top rope. Allin with a leaping forearm smash. Bronson pulls Allin back into the ring. Bronson with a Hoss Toss. Bronson is raining down hammer fists. Bronson tugs on Allin’s hair. Bronson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Allin lands back on his feet. Allin delivers the chop block. Allin hits The Canadian Destroyer for a two count.

Allin starts bending Bronson’s fingers. Bronson with forearm shivers. Bronson with clubbing lariats across the back of Allin’s neck. Bronson with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Bronson punches Allin on the top turnbuckle. Bronson attacks the small of Allin’s back. Bronson goes for an Avalanche Belly to Back Suplex, but Allin counters with The Crossbody Block. Allin applies The Sleeper Hold. Bronson with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckles. Sting has a stare down with Bear Boulder. Allin struggles to get back on his feet. Bronson goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Allin counters with The Flipping Stunner. Allin with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (37-15-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

