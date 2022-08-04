AEW Dark Elevation Results 8/4/22

The Schottenstein Center

Columbus, Ohio

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Tony Schiavone, Mark Henry and Madison Rayne)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (58-13) Hikaru Shida vs. (31-29) Emi Sakura

Sakura pie faces Shida. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Shida. Shida kicks Sakura in the gut. Shida applies a side headlock. Sakura whips Shida across the ring. Shida runs into Sakura. Sakura tugs on Shida’s hair. Shida ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Shida drops Sakura with a shoulder tackle. Sakura pulls Shida out of the ring. Sakura with a blistering chop. Sakura repeatedly whips Shida into the steel barricade. Sakura rolls Shida back into the ring. We Will Chop You. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles for a two count. Sakura applies The Dragon Sleeper. Shida with a Vertical Suplex.

Shida with Two Rising Knee Strikes. Shida dropkicks Sakura. Shida with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Sakura avoids The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp. Sakura with a shoulder block. Sakura with The Draping Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura repeatedly stomps on Shida’s back. Shida denies The Queen’s Gambit. Sakura kicks Shida in the face. Shida with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida with a sliding forearm smash for a two count. Sakura denies The Falcon Arrow. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Sakura goes for The Queen’s Gambit, but Shida lands back on her feet. Shida with a Hurricanrana. Shida with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (59-13) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

New Head Coach of the #AEW’s Women’s Division @MadisonRayne gets unexpected visit from TBS Champion Jade Cargill on #AEWDarkElevation, and it looks like Rayne isn’t here just to coach! ▶️ https://t.co/tz9hCJbwzh pic.twitter.com/tjW5lfBopt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Second Match: (0-0) Mance Warner vs. (13-86) Serpentico w/Luther

Warner with two haymakers. Warner with a chop/forearm combination. Warner tees off on Serpentico. Warner whips Serpentico across the ring. Warner scores the elbow knockdown. Serpentico regroups on the outside. Warner with the greco roman eye poke. Warner rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Luther attacks Warner behind the referee’s back. Luther throws Warner into the steel barricade. Luther rolls Warner back into the rig. Serpentico with a running sledge. Serpentico is raining down haymakers.

Serpentico fish hooks Warner. Serpentico with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Warner avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Warner with Two Lariats. Warner whips Serpentico across the ring. Warner drops Serpentico with The Big Boot. Serpentico SuperKicks Warner. Serpentico with a Flatliner. Serpentico with a Falling HeadButt for a one count. Serpentico goes for a PowerBomb, but Warner blocks it. Warner clotheslines Serpentico. Warner with a Running Knee Strike. Warner kicks Serpentico in the gut. Warner connects with The DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-0) Mance Warner via Pinfall

#AEW, Ol’ @ManceWarner is here; and when he faces #AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley tomorrow LIVE on #AEWRampage, it’s gonna be a FIGHT. Tune in to TNT at 10pm ET/9pm CT & 10pm PT! pic.twitter.com/K583rc0wES — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

Third Match: (19-6) Tony Nese & (2-3) Josh Woods w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-31) Dean Alexander & (0-0) Damian Chambers

Josh Woods and Damian Chambers will start things off. Woods sends Chambers face first into the canvas. Woods with a GutWrench Suplex. Woods with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Woods tags in Nese. Nese is throwing haymakers at Chambers. Chambers attacks the midsection of Nese. Nese rocks Chambers with a forearm smash. Nese with a GutBuster for a two count. Woods kicks Alexander in the gut. Woods with a Running Knee Strike.

Chambers dropkicks Woods to the floor. Chamber side steps Nese into the turnbuckles. Chambers with an Apron Enzuigiri. Nese with a Roll Through Palm Strike. Nese tags in Woods. Nese whips Chambers into the turnbuckles. Woods with a flying forearm smash. Woods connects with The Roll Through German Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (20-6) Tony Nese & (3-3) Josh Woods via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 321 of The Hoots Podcast