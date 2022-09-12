AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/12/22

Key Bank Center

Buffalo, New York

Commentary Team: (Excalibur & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (76-33) Nyla Rose & (16-7) Marina Shafir w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-0) Joelle Clift & (0-2) JC Storm

Marina Shafir and JC Storm will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shafir with a Uranage Slam. Shafir slaps Clift in the face. Storm kicks Shafir into the ropes. Rose tags herself in. Shafir pie faces Clift. Storm ducks a clothesline from Shafir. Rose with a Body Block. Rose sends Storm to the corner. Rose levels Storm with The Body Avalanche. Storm side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Storm tags in Clift. Clift with forearm shivers. Rose kicks the left knee of Clift. Rose with a Vertical Suplex. Rose with a GourdBuster. Rose tags in Shafir. Shafir and Rose connects with their DDT/Flapjack Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (77-33) Nyla Rose & (17-7) Marina Shafir via Pinfall

Second Match: (25-13) Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Tiara James

Hart stomps on the left foot of James. Hart slams James head on the top turnbuckle pad. Hart repeatedly drives James face first into the canvas. James backs Hart into the turnbuckles. James with forearm shivers. Hart reverses out of the irish whip from James. Hart SuperKicks James. Hart pulls James down to the mat. Hart with The Standing MoonSault for a one count. Hart whips James across the ring. Hart clotheslines the back of James neck. Hart makes James tap out to The Hartless Lock.

Winner: (26-13) Julia Hart via Submission

Third Match: (57-33) Dante Martin & (40-33) Matt Sydal vs. (13-91) Serpentico & (2-13) Zack Clayton w/Luther

Dante and Sydal avoids the double clothesline from Clayton after the bell rings. Double Dropkick. Serpentico runs out of the ring. Clayton and Luther rolls Serpentico back into the ring. Sydal kicks the left hamstring of Serpentico. Dante with a SpringBoard Plancha to the outside. Sydal with a Roundhouse Kick. Dante connects with The Roundhouse Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: (58-33) Dante Martin & (41-33) Matt Sydal via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (7-2) Athena vs. (33-34) Emi Sakura

Sakura is playing mind games with Athena. Athena slaps Sakura in the face. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Test Of Strength. Athena with a Monkey Flip. Athena with a Running Hip Attack. Athena follows that with a Running Handspring Forearm. Athena goes for a Bodyslam, but Sakura lands back on her feet. Sakura drops Athena with a Twisting Reverse DDT. Sakura unloads two knife edge chops. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura hits The Double Underhook BackBreaker. Sakura applies The Paradise Lock. Sakura sits on top of Athena. Sakura slaps the backside of Athena.

Athena rocks Sakura with a forearm smash. Sakura kicks the left knee of Athena. Sakura rakes the back of Athena. Sakura toys around with Athena. Athena denies The Queen’s Gambit. Athena chops Sakura. Athena ducks a clothesline from Sakura. Athena with a knee lift. Athena delivers a Roundhouse Kick. Athena with clubbing blows to Sakura’s back. Athena dropkicks Sakura. Athena with The Back Drop Driver. Sakura rises back on her feet. Sakura ducks a clothesline from Athena. Sakura is lighting up Athena’s chest. Athena screams at Sakura. Athena PowerBombs Sakura. Athena SuperKicks Sakura. Athena connects with The Eclipse to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-2) Athena via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (1-0) Brody King & Buddy Matthews w/Julia Hart vs. (0-0) Isaiah Prince & (0-0) Kubes

Buddy Matthews and Isaiah Prince will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Matthews backs Prince into the turnbuckles. Matthews starts pie facing Prince. King and Kubes are tagged in. King with a double shoulder tackle. King with a forearm smash. King chops Kubes. King with two corner clotheslines. King follows that with a Double Body Avalanche. King tags in Matthews. Matthews kicks Prince off the ring apron. King with a Running Cannonball Strike. Matthews with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Matthews connects with Murphy’s Law to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Brody King & Buddy Matthews via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (63-15) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-3) Christina Marie

Marie talks smack to Shida after the bell rings. Shida pie faces Marie. Shida blocks a clothesline from Marie. Shida with two forearm smashes for a two count. Shida goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Marie counters with The Sleeper Hold. Shida with a palm strike. Marie with a back door escape. Marie dumps Shida face first on the top turnbuckle pad. Marie repeatedly stomps on Shida’s chest. Marie is choking Shida with her boot. Marie goes for a Bodyslam, but Shida blocks it. Shida with a Delayed Vertical Suplex. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida with a Flying Meteora. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (64-15) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (56-31) John Silver w/The Dark Order vs. (14-42) Ryan Nemeth

Wrist Lock Exchange. Nemeth scores an ankle pick. Nemeth with a waist lock takedown. Nemeth starts shaking his hips. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Nemeth whips Silver across the ring. Silver ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Silver with a Running Uppercut. Silver mocks Nemeth. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Nemeth regroups on the outside. Silver ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Silver with a forearm smash. Silver rolls Nemeth back into the ring. Silver drives Nemeth face first into the top turnbuckle.

Nemeth dropkicks the ribs of Silver. Nemeth stands on Silver’s chest for a one count. Nemeth with Muay Thai Knee Strikes for a one count. Nemeth is raining down haymakers. Silver hulks up. Silver with two clotheslines. Silver ducks a clothesline from Nemeth. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver with a running forearm smash. Silver follows that with The Olympic Slam. Silver nails Nemeth with The Pump Kick. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (57-31) John Silver via Pinfall

Eight Match: (30-13) The Butcher & The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (5-11) The Factory (Aaron Solow & Nick Comoroto) w/QT Marshall & Cole Karter

The Blade and Aaron Solow will start things off. Solow kicks Blade in the gut. Solow with forearm savers. Solow punches Blade in the back. Solow talks smack to the crowd. Blade unloads two knife edge chops. Blade with a straight right hand. Blade sweeps out the legs of Solow. Blade is choking Solow with his boot. Blade whips Solow across the ring. Solow kicks Blade in the chest. Blade Powerslams Solow for a two count. Butcher and Comoroto are tagged in. Butcher gets up Solow stomps on Blade’s chest in Comoroto’s grill. Butcher applies a side headlock. Comoroto whips Butcher across the ring. Butcher runs into Comoroto. Shoulder Block Exchange. Comoroto drives his knee into the midsection of Butcher. Butcher reverses out of the irish whip from Comoroto. Butcher with a Back Body Drop. Butcher with a Running Shoulder Tackle. Butcher tags in Blade. Double Irish Whip. Butcher with a toe kick. Blade kicks Comoroto in the chest. Double Shoulder Tackle.

Blade with forearm shivers. Solow kicks Blade in the back. Blade takes a swipe at Solow. Comoroto attacks Blade from behind. Comoroto slams Blade’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Comoroto with heavy bodyshots. Comoroto tags in Solow. Marshall delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Solow drives his knee into the midsection of Blade. Blade drops Solow with a Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Blade tags in Butcher. Butcher scores two elbow knockdowns. Butcher clotheslines Solow. Butcher knocks Comoroto off the ring apron. Butcher with a Pumphandle Suple. Butcher tags in Blade. Comoroto blasts Butcher with The Pounce. Blade goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Solow lands back on his feet. The Factory hits their Flying Double Foot Stomp/Pendulum BackBreaker Combination for a two count. The referee catches Marshall putting on the brass knuckles. The referee has ejected Marshall and Karter from the ringside area. Butcher with another elbow knockdown. Butcher and Blade connects with Drag The Leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-13) The Butcher & The Blade via Pinfall

