AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/13/21

Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati, Ohio

Commentary Team (Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (8-6) Emi Sakura w/Lulu Pencil vs. (0-6) Queen Aminata

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hammerlock Exchange. Sakura with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sakura with a hair biel throw. Sakura stands on the back of Aminata’s knees. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura sends Aminata face first into the canvas. Sakura repeatedly stomps on Aminata’s back. Sakura applies a wrist lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Aminata kicks Sakura in the back.

Aminata gives Sakura The Booty Shake. Forearm Exchange. Sakura stands on the left foot of Aminata. Aminata with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Aminata plays to the crowd. Aminata with The Running Hip Attack. Aminata with The Face Wash. Sakura avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Sakura drops Aminata with a Modified Flatliner. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura hits The Butterfly BackBreaker for a two count. Sakura connects with The Twisting Senton Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (9-6) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Second Match: (53-25) Frankie Kazarian vs. (0-2) Ren Jones

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kazarian applies a top wrist lock. Jones transitions into a hammerlock. Jones grabs a side headlock. Kazarian reverses the hold. Jones with heavy bodyshots. Jones whips Kazarian across the ring. Kazarian drops Jones with two shoulder tackles. Jones drops down on the canvas. Kazarian rolls Jones over for a two count. Kazarian with two arm-drags. Kazarian goes back to the top wrist lock. Jones backs Kazarian into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break.

Kazarian ducks a clothesline from Jones. Kazarian unloads two knife edge chops. Kazarian with a straight right hand. Kazarian whips Jones into the turnbuckles. Jones decks Kazarian with a back elbow smash. Kazarian blocks a boot from Jones. Kazarian with two haymakers. Jones rakes the eyes of Kazarian. Jones with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Jones is putting the boots to Kazarian. Jones is throwing haymakers at Kazarian. Kazarian side steps Jones into the turnbuckles. Kazarian with The Running Lariat. Kazarian connects with a Running Meteora into the back of Jones. Kazarian makes Jones tap out to The CrossFace Chicken Wing.

Winner: (54-25) Frankie Kazarian via Submission

Third Match: (26-13) Penelope Ford w/The Bunny vs. (0-0) Layna Lennox

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ford pulls Lennox down to the mat. Lennox shoves Ford. Ford with a forearm smash. Ford whips Lennox across the ring. Lennox fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lennox drops Ford with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Ford dumps Lennox out of the ring. Bunny attacks Lennox behind the referee’s back. Bunny rolls Lennox back into the ring. Ford with The Rebound Meteora on the ring apron. Ford hits The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Ford with The Running Boot. Ford with The Release German Suplex. Ford stomps on Lennox’s back. Ford makes Lennox tap out to The Muta Lock.

Winner: (27-13) Penelope Ford via Submission

Fourth Match: (30-14) The Butcher & (36-18) The Blade w/The Bunny vs. (0-0) Turbo Floyd & (0-0) Truth Magnum

The Butcher and Truth Magnum will start things off. Butcher drives his knee into the midsection of Magnum. Butcher punches Magnum in the back. Butcher whips Magnum across the ring. Magnum ducks a clothesline from Butcher. Butcher with a Running Crossbody Block. Butcher whips Magnum into the turnbuckles.

Floyd tags himself in. Floyd with a straight right hand. Butcher sends Floyd face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Butcher tags in Blade. Two Knife Edge Chops. Blade drops Floyd with a Running Lariat for a one count. Butcher launches Magnum over the top rope. Butcher and Blade connects with their PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (31-14) The Butcher & (37-18) The Blade via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (12-0) Jade Cargill w/Mark Sterling vs. (0-2) Shawna Reed

Cargill drops Reed with The Big Boot. Cargill whips Reed across the ring. Cargill with a shoulder tackle. Reed answers with a knife edge chop. Cargill catches Reed in mid-air. Cargill with The Fallaway Slam. Cargill pops back on her feet. Cargill nails Reed with The Pump Kick. Cargill connects with The Jaded to pickup the victory.

Winner: (13-0) Jade Cargill via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (9-5) Anna Jay & (36-7) Taynara Conti vs. (0-0) Ella Shae & (0-0) Jaylee

Taynara Conti and Jaylee will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Conti with a waist lock go behind. Conti unloads a series of judo throws. Conti with a Spinning Back Kick. Conti with a Uranage FaceBuster. Jay and Shae are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shae drives her knee into the midsection of Jay. Jay ducks a clothesline from Shae. Jay kicks out the legs of Shae. Jay with a Rolling NeckBreaker. Jay nails Shae with The Hook Kick. Jay tags in Conti. Jay with a Rolling Roundhouse Kick to Shae. Conti with The Pump Kick for a two count. Shae reverses out of the irish whip from Conti.

Jaylee trips Conti from the outside. Shae with forearm shivers. Shae slams Conti’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Shae is choking Conti with her boot. Shae with two running forearm smashes. Conti side steps Shae into the turnbuckles. Conti with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Conti tags in Jay. Jay scores three elbow knockdowns. Jay sends Shae to the corner. Jay with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Conti tags herself in. Conti fires off another Pump Kick. Double Vertical Suplex. Double Toe Kick. Double Flatliner to Jaylee. Conti tags in Jay. Conti connects with The Tay KO. Jay makes Shae tap out to The Queen Slayer.

Winner: (10-5) Anna Jay & (37-7) Taynara Conti via Submission

Seventh Match: (3-8) Daniel Garcia w/2.0 vs. (0-2) Lee Moriarty

Chain grappling exchange. Moriarty applies a front face lock. Garcia puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Garcia applies a side headlock. Moriarty whips Garcia across the ring. Garcia drops Moriarty with a shoulder tackle. Garcia repeatedly kicks Moriarty in the back. Garcia with a straight right hand. Garcia whips Moriarty across the ring. Moriarty ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Garcia drops down on the canvas. Moriarty with the backslide cover for a two count. Moriarty with a leg trip. Moriarty kicks the left shoulder of Garcia. Following a snap mare takeover, Moriarty with a Leaping Crossbody Block for a two count.

Garcia uppercuts Moriarty. Garcia with a blistering chop. Garcia repeatedly stomps on Moriarty’s chest. Garcia continues to dish out chops. Garcia with a wrist lock takedown. Garcia repeatedly kicks Moriarty in the face. Moriarty is displaying his fighting spirit. Moriarty kicks the left wrist of Garcia. Moriarty gets distracted by 2.0. Garcia delivers the chop block. Garcia dropkicks the left knee of Moriarty for a two count. Garcia applies a toe and ankle hold. Garcia hyperextends the left knee of Moriarty. Garcia drops his weight on the left leg of Moriarty. Garcia with another knife edge chop for a two count. Moriarty denies The Sharpshooter.

Standing Switch Exchange. Moriarty with The European Clutch for a two count. Moriarty hits The Pepsi Twist for a two count. Moriarty goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Garcia lands back on his feet. Garcia kicks out the legs of Moriarty. Garcia with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Garcia applies The CrossFace. Moriarty reverses the hold. Garcia grapevines the legs of Moriarty. Moriarty grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Moriarty dives over Garcia. Moriarty with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Garcia avoids The Double Foot Stomp. Garcia goes for a low dropkick, but Moriarty counters with a double foot stomp. Garcia denies The Vertical Suplex. Garcia connects with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Garcia makes Moriarty tap out to The Sharpshooter.

Winner: (4-8) Daniel Garcia via Submission

Eight Match: (44-16) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-4) Skye Blue

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rose backs Blue into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Blue ducks a clothesline from Rose. Blue with a waist lock go-behind. Blue matrix under a clothesline from Rose. Rose denies the deep arm-drag. Blue with The Roundhouse Kick. Rose responds with The Side Walk Slam. Rose with a Back Senton Splash. Rose slaps Blue’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rose repeatedly stomps on Blue’s chest. Rose is choking Blue with her boot. Blue fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Blue with forearm shivers.

Rose reverses out of the irish whip from Blue. Blue goes for The Spinning Leg Lariat, but Rose counters with The One Arm PowerBomb. Rose goes for The Beast Bomb, but Blue rolls he over for a two count. Blue avoids The Knee Drop. Blue side steps Rose into the turnbuckles. Blue with forearm shivers. Blue with two dropkicks. Blue ducks a clothesline from Rose. Blue with a Running Hurricanrana. Blue with a Handstand Uppercut. Rose launches Blues over the top rope. Blue with an Apron Enzuigiri. Blue connects with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Blue SuperKicks Rose. Rose denies The Slice Bread #2. Rose plants Blue with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (45-16) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

