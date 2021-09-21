AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/20/21

Prudential Center

Newark, New Jersey

Commentary Team (Paul Wight, Tony Schiavone and Eddie Kingston)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (32-15) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Kaia Mckenna

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mckenna applies a hammerlock. Mckenna tugs on Rosa’s hair. Strong lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosa with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Rosa with a wrist lock takedown. Rosa applies a top wrist lock. Rosa whips Mckenna across the ring. Rosa with two deep arm-drags. Rosa dropkicks Mckenna. Mckenna whips Rosa into the turnbuckles. Mckenna sends Rosa into the canvas for a one count.

Mckenna sends Rosa to the corner. Mckenna drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa. Mckenna with heavy bodyshots. Rosa pie faces Mckenna. Rosa drives Mckenna face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa unloads three knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa with The PK. Mckenna continues to attack the midsection of Rosa. Mckenna decks Rosa with a JawBreaker. Rosa with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Rosa dropkicks the back of Mckenna. Rosa with a Running Dropkick. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (33-15) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Second Match: (13-0) The Gunn Club vs. (0-0) Anthony Bennett, (0-3) Ray Jaz, (0-0) LSG In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Paul Wight didn’t say a word in this match. Austin Gunn and Anthony Bennett will start things off. Billy attacks Bennett from behind. Austin kicks Jaz in the gut. Austin dumps Jaz out of the ring. Austin slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Austin tags in Colten. Colten repeatedly stomps on Bennett’s chest. Colten tags in Billy. Billy with a Delayed Pendulum BackBreaker. LSG taunts Billy.

Billy slams Bennett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Billy tags in Austin. Austin kicks Bennett in the gut. Austin taunts LSG. Bennett avoids The Diving Crossbody Block. Bennett decks Colten with a JawBreaker. Bennett sends Billy tumbling to the floor. Bennett tags in LSG. LSG with two clotheslines. LSG with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. LSG ducks a clothesline from Billy. Billy with a running elbow smash. Austin connects with The Quick Draw to pickup the victory.

Winner: (14-0) The Gunn Club via Pinfall

Third Match: (2-0) Evil Uno & Colt Cabana vs. (4-5) Alan Angels & Preston Vance

Colt Cabana and Alan Angels will start things off. Cabana with a single leg takedown. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cabana with a wrist lock takedown. Cabana maintains wrist control. Angels transitions into a side headlock. Following a snap mare takeover, Angels whips Cabana across the ring. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels dropkicks Cabana. Angels wants a piece of Uno. Cabana tags out to Uno. Uno talks smack to Angels. Uno shoves Angels. Angels with a double leg takedown. Angels transitions into a ground and pound attack. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Angels lands The Suicide Dive. Cabana and Vance prevents Angels from throwing Uno into the steel ring steps. Angels rolls Uno back into the ring. Angels tags in Vance. Uno gets into a shoving contest with Vance. Vance whips Uno across the ring. Uno runs into Vance. Vance applies a side headlock. Uno whips Vance across the ring. Vance drops Uno with a shoulder tackle. Uno drops down on the canvas. Vance ducks a clothesline from Uno. Vance catches Uno in mid-air. Vance tags in Angels.

Dropkick/Fallaway Slam Combination. Angels with forearm shivers. Angels whips Uno across the ring. Uno avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Uno regroups on the outside. Angels starts shoving Cabana. Angels rocks Cabana with a forearm smash. Uno kicks Angels off the ring apron. Uno rolls Angels back into the ring. Uno tags in Cabana. Cabana applies a front face lock. Cabana with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cabana slams Angels head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cabana tags in Uno. Uno with a knife edge chop. Angels answers with forearm shivers. Uno goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels rolls under a clothesline from Uno. Angels tags in Vance. Uno begs for mercy.

Vance ducks a clothesline from Uno. Vance with a forearm smash. Vance dumps Cabana out of the ring. Vance with two clotheslines. Vance nails Uno with Two Pump Kicks. Vance transitions into a corner mount. Vance sucker punches Cabana. Vance connects with The SpineBuster. Uno launches Vance over the top rope. Uno with a forearm smash. Vance responds with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Cabana floors Angels with The Bionic Elbow. Uno tags in Cabana. Cabana gets up in Vance’s grill. Haymaker Exchange. Uno unloads a flurry of right jabs. Vance avoids The Bionic Elbow. Vance applies The Full Nelson Lock. Angels tags himself in. Angels dives over Cabana. Cabana side steps Angels into Vance. Cabana tags in Uno. Cabana delivers The Flying Asshole. Cabana with The Bionic Elbow. Uno follows that with The Big Boot. Vance Spears Cabana on the floor. Vance is raining down haymakers. Uno removes Angels mask. Angels slaps Uno in the face. Short-Arm Reversal by Uno. Uno with a vicious forearm smash. Uno goes for The Flatliner, but Angels rolls him over to pickup the victory. After the match, Uno refuses to shake Angels hand.

Winner: (5-5) Alan Angels & Preston Vance via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (40-11-2) Orange Cassidy w/Chuck Taylor & Kris Statlander vs. (0-7) Mike Verna

Verna is not impressed with Cassidy. Verna flexes his muscles. Verna signals for the test of strength. Cassidy puts his hand in his pockets. Cassidy with Lethargic Kicks. Verna kicks Cassidy in the gut. Verna whips Cassidy across the ring. Cassidy ducks under two clotheslines from Verna. Cassidy dropkicks Verna. Cassidy pops back on his feet. Cassidy connects with The Orange Punch to pickup the victory.

Winner: (41-11-2) Orange Cassidy via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (31-32) Private Party w/Matt Hardy vs. (0-0) Jorge Santi & (0-0) Teddy Goodz

Marq Quen and Jorge Santi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Santi applies a side headlock. Quen whips Santi across the ring. Santi runs into Quen. Quen runs around Santi. Quen with a Headscissors Takeover. Quen with a drop toe hold. Quen rocks Goodz with a forearm smash. Private Party gangs up on Santi behind the referee’s back. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy whips Santi across the ring. Kassidy with a leg lariat.

Kassidy with a chop/forearm combination. Kassidy with clubbing blows to Santi’s back. Kassidy whips Santi into the turnbuckles. Santi side steps Kassidy into the turnbuckles. Quen and Goodz are tagged in. Goodz with a forearm/back elbow smash combination. Private Party thrust kicks the midsection of Goodz. Quen with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kassidy with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Quen sweeps out the legs of Goodz. Kassidy applies The Camel Clutch. Quen with a Double Foot Stomp. Quen nails Santi with The Pump Kick. Quen tags in Kassidy. Kassidy with an Apron Enzuigiri. Private Party connects with The Gin N Juice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-32) Private Party via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (48-9) Hikaru Shida vs. (0-1) Masha Slamovich

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Shida backs Slamovich into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Slamovich with forearm shivers. Slamovich whips Shida across the ring. Shida ducks a clothesline from Slamovich. Shida with a Jumping Boot. Forearm Exchange. Shida applies a wrist lock. Shida sends Slamovich to the corner. Slamovich clotheslines Shida. Slamovich repeatedly stomps on Shida’s chest. Slamovich with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Slamovich toys around with Shida.

Shida with heavy bodyshots. Shida with a Headscissors Takeover. Shida transitions into a corner mount. Shida HeadButts Slamovich. Shida dropkicks Slamovich. Shida with a Jumping Knee Strike. Shida with The Vertical Suplex for a two count. Shida goes for The Sunset Flip, but Slamovich counters with The PK. Slamovich with forearm shivers. Slamovich hits The Bridging Dragon Suplex for a two count. Shida slaps Slamovich in the face. Shida drops Slamovich with The Dominator. Shida with The Sliding Forearm Smash. Shida connects with The Katana to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-9) Hikaru Shida via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (31-28) Joey Janela w/Kayla Rossi vs. (22-31) Sonny Kiss

Kiss ducks a clothesline from Janela. Kiss with The Rolling Elbow. Kiss transitions into a ground and pound attack. Janela regroups on the outside. Kiss with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Kiss lands The Orihara MoonSault. Kiss with heavy bodyshots. Janela is busted open. Janela rocks Kiss with a forearm smash. Rossi Spears Kiss on the floor. Janela drills Kiss with The BrainBuster. Janela rolls Kiss back into the ring. Janela goes into the cover for a two count. Janela applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Kiss delivers his combination offense. Kiss with The Roundhouse Kick. Janela SuperKicks Kiss.

Kiss with a gut punch.Kiss throws Janela off the top turnbuckle. Kiss hits The Standing MoonSault Knee Drop for a two count. Janela decks Kiss with a JawBreaker. Janela with a Running Lariat. Kiss regroups on the outside. Janela goes for The Swanton Bomb on the ring apron, but Kiss duck out of the way. Kiss drops Janela with The Tope DDT. Kiss rolls Janela back into the ring. Janela with a running palm strike. Janela has Kiss perched on the top turnbuckle. Janela with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Janela connects with Two Spike PileDrivers for a two count. Janela is shocked. Janela goes for The Greetings From Asbury, but Kiss gets his knees up in the air. Kiss plants Janela with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, Rossi attacks Kiss from behind. Rossi stands on the back of Kiss’s neck. Janela delivers multiple chair shots.

Winner: (23-31) Sonny Kiss via Pinfall

Eight Match: (27-19) Santana & Ortiz vs. (0-0) Avery Good & (0-0) JT Dunn

Ortiz and JT Dunn will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dunn applies a side headlock. Ortiz whips Dunn across the ring. Dunn leapfrogs over Ortiz. Ortiz dropkicks Dunn. Ortiz goes for a Bodyslam, but Dunn lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Ortiz runs Dunn into the ropes. Santana tags himself in. Santana with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block.

Ortiz with a Back Senton Splash. Assisted MoonSault. Ortiz ducks a clothesline from Good. Santana SuperKicks Good. Double Flapjack. Double Irish Whip. Dunn rocks Santana with a forearm smash. Santana reverses out of the irish whip from Dunn. Ortiz with a Corner Dropkick. Santana with a Running Cannonball Dropkick. Santana and Ortiz connects with their SitOut PowerBomb/Running Boot Combination to pickup the victory.

Winner: (28-19) Santana & Ortiz via Pinfall

Ninth Match: (28-12) Dustin Rhodes vs. (36-20) QT Marshall w/The Factory

Rhodes is throwing haymakers at Marshall. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes clotheslines Marshall to the floor. Rhodes uppercuts Marshall. Rhodes rolls Marshall back into the ring. Rhodes gets distracted by The Factory. Marshall drops Rhodes with The Running Boot. Marshall whips Rhodes across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown. Marshall poses for the crowd. Marshall goes into the lateral press for a two count. Rhodes with a chop/uppercut combination. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Marshall dropkicks Rhodes for a two count. Marshall uses the middle rope as a weapon. Solow delivers a cheap shot to Rhodes. Marshall goes into the cover for a two count. Marshall applies the cravate. Marshall with a straight right hand.

Marshall applies a rear chin lock. Rhodes with heavy bodyshots. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Rhodes. Marshal whips Rhodes across the ring. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Rhodes with two clotheslines. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Rhodes. Rhodes with a Drop Down Uppercut. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Rhodes Powerslams Marshall. Rhodes is fired up. Rhodes continues to uppercut Marshall. Marshall denies The Running Bulldog. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Marshall goes for The Diamond Cutter, but Rhodes counters with The Lifting Reverse DDT for a two count.

Marshall again denies The Running Bulldog. Rhodes kicks Marshall in the face. Marshall with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Marshall delivers The SuperPlex for a two count. Rhodes with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Rhodes ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Rhodes kicks Marshall in the gut. Rhodes connects with The Code Red for a two count. Uppercut Exchange. Marshall kicks Rhodes in the gut. Marshall avoids The Drop Down Uppercut. Rhodes negates The Diamond Cutter. Rhodes hits The Running Bulldog. Rhodes gets Marshall in position for The Unnatural Kick. Lee Johnson pulls Solow off the apron. Rhodes delivers The Unnatural Kick behind the referee’s back. Rhodes plants Marshall with The Final Reckoning to pickup the victory.

Winner: (29-12) Dustin Rhodes via Pinfall

