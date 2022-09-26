AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/26/22

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Queens, New York

Commentary Team: (Ian Riccaboni & Matt Menard)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: (23-19) Kip Sabian & (37-21) Penelope Ford vs. (13-44) Shawn Dean & (16-31) Skye Blue In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Kip Sabian and Shawn Dean will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabian applies a side headlock. Dean whips Sabian across the ring. Sabian ducks a clothesline from Dean. Sabian holds onto the ropes. Sabian launches Dean over the top rope. Sabian with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabian plays to the crowd. Sabian is playing mind games with Dean. Dean ducks a clothesline from Sabian. Dean with a shoulder tackle. Dean dropkicks Sabian. Dean applies a wrist lock. Sabian with a greco roman eye poke. Sabian with a forearm smash. Sabian kicks Dean in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabian repeatedly drives his knee into Dean’s back. Sabian applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sabian transitions into a front face lock. Dean delivers his combination offense. Ford tags herself in. Ford knocks Blue off the ring apron. Ford with a Handspring Back Elbow. Ford with a Helluva Kick. Ford sweeps out the legs of Dean. Sabian tags himself in. Sabian with a Reverse Senton Splash for a two count.

Dean with an inside cradle for a two count. Dean drops Sabian with a Float Over DDT. Dean tags in Blue. Blue ducks a clothesline from Ford. Blue with a knee smash. Blue with a Spinning Back Kick. Blue follows that with a knee lift. Ford avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Ford sends Blue into the ropes. Blue ducks a clothesline from Ford. Blue kicks Ford in the gut. Blue with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Blue with a Rising Knee Strike. Blue drills Sabian with The Canadian Destroyer. Ford matrix under a clothesline from Blue. Ford hits The Cutter for a two count. Blue fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dean tags himself in. Forearm/Jab Exchange. Sabian HeadButts Dean. Dean responds with The Sky High for a two count. Ford pulls Sabian out of harms way. Blue dumps Ford out of the ring. Ford pulls Blue out of the ring. Dean goes for The Last Salute, but Sabian gets his knees up in the air. Sabian connects with The Anarchy Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: (24-19) Kip Sabian & (38-21) Penelope Ford via Pinfall

Second Match: (48-28) Ortiz vs. (13-93) Serpentico w/Luther

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ortiz applies a side headlock. Serpentico whips Ortiz across the ring. Ortiz drops Serpentico with a shoulder tackle. Ortiz flexes his muscles. Strong lockup. Ortiz applies a wrist lock. Ortiz with a short-arm clothesline for a one count. Ortiz applies an arm-bar. Ortiz with a knife edge chop. Serpentico with a Roll Through SuperKick Serpentico drops Ortiz with a DDT for a two count. Luther attacks Ortiz behind the referee’s back. Luther with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Serpentico rolls Ortiz back into the ring.

Serpentico is throwing haymakers at Ortiz. Serpentico sends Ortiz to the corner. Ortiz dives over Serpentico. Ortiz with a Shotgun Dropkick. Ortiz whips Serpentico across the ring. Ortiz scores the elbow knockdown. Ortiz clotheslines Serpentico. Ortiz Powerslams Serpentico for a two count. Serpentico kicks Ortiz in the face. Serpentico with a Headscissors Takeover. Serpentico with a Leaping Flatliner. Serpentico follows that with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Ortiz denies The Vertical Suplex. Ortiz kicks Serpentico in the gut. Ortiz connects with The Fisherman’s Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: (49-28) Ortiz via Pinfall

