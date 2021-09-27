AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/27/21

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Queens, New York

Commentary Team (Tony Schiavone, Eddie Kingston, and Mark Henry)

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

First Match: (33-15) Thunder Rosa vs. (0-0) Kayla Sparks

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sparks backs Rosa into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Sparks slaps Rosa in the face. Rosa kicks Sparks in the gut. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa whips Sparks across the ring. Rosa with a Hip Toss. Rosa dropkicks Sparks. Sparks decks Rosa with a back elbow smash. Sparks sends Rosa to the corner. Rosa with a Flying Arm-Drag. Sparks regroups on the outside. Rosa tugs on Sparks hair. Sparks drives her knee into the midsection of Rosa.

Sparks repeatedly slams Rosa’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Sparks with forearm shivers. Sparks repeatedly stomps on Rosa’s chest. Sparks whips Rosa across the ring. Rosa with a flying elbow strike. Rosa with two overhand chops. Rosa repeatedly slams Sparks head on the top turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Rosa with The Sliding Lariat. Rosa with a Back Senton Splash. Rosa sends Sparks face first into the middle rope. Rosa dropkicks the back of Sparks. Rosa with a Running Dropkick. Rosa connects with The Fire Thunder Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: (34-15) Thunder Rosa via Pinfall

Second Match: (0-0) The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Alan Angels and Preston Vance) vs. (0-18) Dean Alexander, (0-0) Kevin Tibbs, (0-0) Eric James, (0-0) TJ Crawford In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

John Silver and TJ Crawford will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver backs Crawford into the turnbuckles. Crawford shoves Silver. Silver with a Big Biel Throw. Silver flexes his muscles. Silver whips Crawford into the turnbuckles. Silver with a Back Body Drop. Vance and Tibbs are tagged in. Tibbs ducks a clothesline from Vance. Vance with The Slingshot Wheelbarrow Suplex. James tags himself in. Vance nails James with The Pump Kick. Vance tags in Angels. Assisted Hurricanrana. Angels with a knife edge chop. James reverses out of the irish whip from Angels. Angels sends James into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a leg lariat for a two count. Angels goes after Alexander. James drives Angels back first into the turnbuckles. James tags in Alexander. Team Alexander gangs up on Angels. That leads us to a pier six brawl.

Quadruple Irish Whip. Quadruple Shoulder Tackles. Angels with a knife edge chop. Alexander with a Northern Lights Suplex. Alexander sends Angels chest first into the turnbuckles. Alexander tags in Tibbs. Tibbs with a double stomp crowd. Tibbs tags in Crawford. Double Irish Whip. Angels kicks Tibbs in the chest. Angels drops Crawford with The Rolling Elbow. Crawford and Tibbs goes for Two Belly to Back Suplex’s, but Angels lands back on his feet. Angels with a double clothesline. Reynolds and James are tagged in. Reynolds clotheslines James. James reverses out of the irish whip from Reynolds. Reynolds side steps James into the turnbuckles. Reynolds with a running elbow strike. Reynolds with a flying elbow strike. Reynolds dropkicks James. Reynolds pops back on his feet.

Reynolds delivers The Rolling Elbow. Reynolds hits The Cravate Suplex. James kicks Reyonlds in the face. Reynolds with a Pop Up Knee Lift. Reynolds with The Double Underhook GutBuster for a two count. Vance dumps Alexander out of the ring. Vance drops Tibbs with The SpineBuster. Angels dropkicks Crawford off the ring apron. Reynolds tags in Silver. Assisted MoonSault to the outside. Angels lands The Twisting Pescado. James launches Silver over the top rope. James with a straight right hand. Silver answers with a Running Enzuigiri. Silver with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the apron. Silver uppercuts Alexander. Silver nails Crawford with The Pump Kick. Silver with The Flying Crossbody Block. Silver tags in Vance. Angels hits The Wing Snapper. Dark Order connects with The Double Flipping DDT. Vance makes James pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (1-0) The Dark Order via Referee Stoppage

Third Match: (1-0) Paul Wight vs. (0-4) Rickey Shane Page, (0-15) VSK, (0-0) CPA In A Three On One Handicap Match

Paul Wight and VSK will start things off. VSK signals for the test of strength. The Gunn Club appears on the stage. Wight powers out of the triple test of strength. Wight with two clotheslines. Wight unloads two overhand chops. Page punches Wight in the back. Page grabs Wight by his throat. Wight drives Page over the top rope. Page continues to dish out overhand chops. Wight glances at Gunn Club. Wight whips CPA into VSK. The Chop Party continues. Wight is choking CPA with his boot. Wight blocks a boot from Page. Wight delivers The WMD. Wight connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: (2-0) Paul Wight via Pinfall

