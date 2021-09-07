AEW Dark Elevation Results 9/6/21

First Match: (9-6) Bear Country vs. (0-0) The Wingmen (Ryan Nemeth & Peter Avalon)

Avalon attacks Bronson before the bell rings. Avalon with clubbing blows to Bronson’s back. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Bronson reverses out of the irish whip from Avalon. Avalon leapfrogs over Bronson. Bronson scores the elbow knockdown. Bronson with a straight right hand. Bronson bodyslams Avalon. Bronson with heavy bodyshots. Bronson is mauling Avalon in the corner. Bronson tags in Boulder. Boulder goes for a Bodyslam, but Avalon lands back on his feet. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Nemeth ducks under two clotheslines from Boulder. Nemeth taunts Boulder. Avalon applies The Sleeper Hold. Boulder dumps Avalon back first into the canvas. Nemeth ducks a clothesline from Boulder. Boulder delivers The Pounce. Boulder tags in Bronson.

Double Irish Whip. Nemeth uses Avalon for leverage. Nemeth sends Boulder tumbling to the floor. Nemeth decks Bronson with a back elbow smash. Nemeth tags in Avalon. Double Irish Whip. Bronson holds onto the ropes. Bronson launches Avalon over the top rope. Bronson kicks Nemeth in the gut. Bronson with a back elbow smash to Avalon. Nemeth dropkicks Bronson. Avalon hooks the outside leg for a one count. Avalon is choking Bronson with his knee. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Avalon is choking Bronson with his boot. Nemeth hooks the outside leg for a one count. Nemeth applies a handstand hammerlock. Nemeth rakes the eyes of Bronson.

Nemeth repeatedly stomps on Bronson’s back. Avalon uses the middle rope as a weapon. Avalon tags in Nemeth. Bronson is displaying his fighting spirit. The Wingmen gangs up on Bronson. Double Dropkick for a two count. Boulder punches Avalon. Bronson with The Exploder Suplex. Boulder and Nemeth are tagged in. Boulder with a double clothesline. Boulder launches Avalon into Nemeth. Boulder with a running elbow smash. Boulder puts Nemeth on his shoulders. Boulder catches Avalon in mid-air. Boulder with The Samoan Drop/Fallaway Slam Combination. Boulder tags in Bronson. Bear Country connects with The Elevator Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Cezar Bononi attacks Bear Country from behind.

Winner: (10-6) Bear Country via Pinfall

Second Match: (7-6) Emi Sakura w/Lulu Pencil vs. (0-2) Missa Kate

Sakura refuses to shake Kate’s hand. Test Of Strength. Sakura stomps on Kate’s fingers. Sakura tugs on Kate’s hair. Sakura with a knife edge chop. Sakura with a Hair Biel Throw. Sakura applies The Romero Special. Sakura dumps Kate back first into the canvas. Sakura with a Running Boot. Kate denies The Butterfly Suplex. Sakura goes for a sunset flip, but Kate counters with a basement dropkick for a two count. Sakura avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Kate drops Sakura with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Sakura slaps Kate in the face. Sakura kicks the left hamstring of Kate. Sakura with a Lariat. Sakura with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckles. Sakura connects with Two Double Underhook BackBreakers to pickup the victory.

Winner: (8-6) Emi Sakura via Pinfall

Third Match: (35-7) Lance Archer vs. (0-1) GPA

Archer brings GPA into the ring during his entrance. GPA ducks under two clotheslines from Archer. Archer drops GPA with a shoulder tackle. Archer with a Release Vertical Suplex. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer clotheslines GPA off the top turnbuckle. Archer Chokeslams GPA. Archer slaps GPA in the chest. Archer puts GPA on the top turnbuckle. Archer connects with The Blackout to pickup the victory.

Winner: (36-7) Lance Archer via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (0-3) Kiera Hogan vs. (0-3) Blair Onyx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Hogan with forearm shivers. Hogan with a knife edge chop. Onyx matrix under a clothesline from Hogan. Onyx rolls Hogan over for a two count. Hogan ducks a clothesline from Onyx. Hogan with The Roundhouse Kick. Hogan with a leaping corner clothesline. Hogan follows that with The Wrap Around Dropkick for a two count. Hogan rocks Onyx with a forearm smash. Onyx does a spider walk pose. Hogan SuperKicks Onyx. Hogan connects with Face The Music to pickup the victory.

Winner: (1-3) Kiera Hogan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (43-16) Nyla Rose w/Vickie Guerrero vs. (0-2) Laynie Luck

Luck kicks Rose in the gut. Luck with forearm shivers. Rose denies the irish whip. Rose with a straight right hand. Rose levels Luck with The Body Avalanche. Rose goes for a bodyslam, but Luck lands back on her feet. Luck sends Rose into the ropes. Rose drops Luck with The Big Boot. Rose whips Luck across the ring. Rose with a Running Body Block. Luck regroups on the outside. Rose with a running clothesline. Rose drives Luck chest first into the edge of the ring frame. Luck with forearm shivers. Luck goes for The Hurricanrana, but Rose counters with The Beast Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: (44-16) Nyla Rose via Pinfall

Sixth Match: (24-12) Anthony Bowens vs. (29-26) Griff Garrison w/Julia Hart

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bowens backs Garrison into the turnbuckles. Garrison side steps Bowens into the turnbuckles. Garrison with a knife edge chop. Bowens kicks Garrison in the gut. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Garrison slaps Bowens in the chest. Garrison with the irish whip. Bowens dives over Garrison. Garrison clotheslines Bowens. Garrison bodyslams Bowens. Garrison with The Leg Drop for a one count. Bowens regroups on the outside. Bowens talks smack to Hart. Garrison drops Bowens with The Big Boot. Garrison plays to the crowd. Bowens denies The PK. Bowens dumps Garrison face first on the ring apron. Bowens rolls Garrison back into the ring.

Bowens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Bowens delivers his combination offense for a two count. Bowens applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Garrison sends Bowens back first into the turnbuckles. Bowens kicks Garrison in the face. Bowens hits The BlockBuster for a two count. Garrison with forearm shivers. Bowens kicks Garrison in the gut. Garrison dodges The Discus Lariat. Garrison with two clotheslines. Garrison bodyslams Bowens. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Garrison with The SpringBoard Corkscrew Uppercut. Garrison with The Stinger Splash. Garrison follows that with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Bowens fights out of the fireman’s carry position.

Bowens goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Garrison holds onto the ropes. Bowens avoids The Rolling Elbow. Bowens with a chop/forearm combination. Bowens SuperKicks Garrison. Bowens drops Garrison with The Elevated DDT for a two count. Bowens with a blistering chop. Bowens has Garrison tied up in the ropes. Garrison with a kidney punch. Garrison dives over Bowens. Garrison ducks a clothesline from Bowens. Bowens blocks a boot from Garrison. Both men are knocked down after a Double Rolling Elbow. Bowens grabs the boom box. The referee admonishes Garrison. Max Caster knocks Garrison out with the steel chain punch behind the referee’s back. Bowens hooks the outside leg to pickup the victory. After the match, Brian Pillman Jr runs after The Acclaimed.

Winner: (25-12) Anthony Bowens via Pinfall

Seventh Match: (31-17) Red Velvet vs. (0-5) Queen Aminata

Aminata attacks Velvet before the bell rings. Aminata is putting the boots to Velvet. Aminata punches Velvet in the back. Velvet with forearm shivers. Aminata with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Aminata follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Aminata with The Running Hip Attack. Aminata delivers The StinkFace for a one count. Aminata kicks Velvet in the back for a one count. Aminata goes for The Side Walk Slam, but Velvet lands back on her feet.

Aminata ducks under two clotheslines from Velvet. Velvet rocks Aminata with a forearm smash. Velvet with a back elbow smash. Velvet slides under The Big Boot. Velvet with Two SlingBlades. Velvet drops Aminata with The Cazadora Bulldog. Velvet with a Running Meteora across the back of Aminata’s neck. Aminata avoids The Spinning Heel Kick. Velvet ducks a clothesline from Aminata. Velvet thrust kicks the midsection of Aminata. Velvet connects with The Final Slice to pickup the victory.

Winner: (32-17) Red Velvet via Pinfall

Eight Match: (3-0) The Dark Order (John Silver & Preston Vance) w/Alan Angels & Colt Cabana vs. (0-0) Isaiah Moore & (0-4) Travis Titan

John Silver and Isaiah Moore will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silver applies a side headlock. Moore whips Silver across the ring. Silver drops Moore with a shoulder tackle. Moore drops down on the canvas. Moore leapfrogs over Silver. Silver lunges over Moore. Silver dropkicks Moore. Silver tags in Vance. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Moore tags in Titan. Vance drives Titan back first into the turnbuckles. Vance with two corner clotheslines. Vance nails Moore with The Pump Kick. Titan side steps Vance into the turnbuckles. Titan with a leaping forearm smash. Titan mocks The Dark Order.

Titan with a gut punch. Titan tags in Moore. Moore with The Stinger Splash. Moore tags in Titan. Titan with a flying forearm smash. Moore and Titan taunts Silver. Vance with a double clothesline. Vance tags in Silver. Silver with two clotheslines. Moore thrust kicks the midsection of Silver. Silver with a Double Vertical Suplex. Silver lawn darts Moore into Titan. Silver with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Silver with a Release German Suplex. Silver tags in Vance. Vance with The Pump Kick. Vance whips Titan across the ring. Vance hits The SpineBuster. Vance Spears Moore in mid-air. Silver with a Running Pump Kick to Titan. Silver connects with The Spinning Rack Bomb. Vance makes Titan pass out to The Full Nelson Lock.

Winner: (4-0) The Dark Order via Referee Stoppage

Ninth Match: (22-14) Dante Martin vs. (3-19) JD Drake w/The Wingmen

Dante with a waist lock go-behind. Drake throws Dante into the canvas. Dante rolls under a clothesline from Drake. Dante whips Drake across the ring. Dante drops down on the canvas. Dante leapfrogs over Drake. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake whips Dante across the ring. Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante dives off Drake’s back. Drake goes for The Hip Toss, but Dante counters with an arm-drag takeover. Dante dropkicks Drake to the floor. Dante gets distracted by The Wingmen. Drake with The Alley Oop Haymaker. Drake rolls Dante back into the ring. Dante with heavy bodyshots. Drake sends Dante face first into the canvas. Drake stomps on the back of Dante’s head. Drake with a knife edge chop. The Wingmen attacks Dante behind the referee’s back. Drake rolls Dante back into the ring.

Drake goes for a PowerBomb, but Dante lands back on his feet. Dante with two dropkicks. Drake launches Dante over the top rope. Dante with a straight right hand. Dante with an Apron Enzuigiri. Dante slip over Drake’s back. Dante back flips over Drake. Dante kicks Drake in the face. Dante drops Drake with The Pele Kick. Dante shoves Nemeth into Avalon. Dante avoids a chop from Bononi. Drake decks Dante with a back elbow smash. Drake reverses out of the irish whip from Dante. Dante lands The SomerSault Plancha. Drake runs after Dante. Dante ducks a clothesline from Drake. Dante with the sunset flip for a two count. Drake responds with The Running Boot. Drake hits The Bossman Slam for a two count. Drake goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Dante ducks out of the way. Dante connects with The Double SpringBoard MoonSault to pickup the victory.

Winner: (23-14) Dante Martin via Pinfall

Tenth Match: (15-9) Riho vs. (0-3) Skye Blue

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Blue applies a hammerlock. Blue with a side headlock takeover. Riho answers with the headscissors escape. Leg Sweep Exchange. Riho dropkicks Blue. Riho stomps on Blue’s back. Riho grapevines the legs of Blue. Riho transitions into a bow and arrow stretch. Riho repeatedly stomps on Blue’s chest. Blue side steps Riho into the turnbuckles. Blue with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Blue with a Cartwheel Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Blue hooks the outside leg for a two count. Blue applies a double wrist lock. Riho with forearm shivers across the back of Blue. Riho rolls Blue over for a two count.

Riho blocks a boot from Blue. Riho rocks Blue with a forearm smash. Blue reverses out of the irish whip from Riho. Riho holds onto the ropes. Riho with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Riho hits The Tiger Feint Kick. Riho with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Riho applies The CrossFace. Blue grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Riho stomps on Blue’s chest. Blue avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Riho ducks a clothesline from Blue. Blue SuperKicks Riho for a two count. Riho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Riho with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Riho connects with The Samato to pickup the victory.

Winner: (16-9) Riho via Pinfall

Eleventh Match: (46-9-1) Jon Moxley, (28-10) Eddie Kingston, (43-26-1) Darby Allin w/Sting vs. (10-21) Chaos Project & (0-3) Rickey Shane Page In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Moxley and Kingston attacks Chaos Project before the bell rings. All hell starts breaking loose in Hoffman Estates. Kingston starts biting Page’s forehead. Allin with combo palm strikes to Serpentico. Allin headbutts the midsection of Serpentico. Allin hits The Code Red for a two count. Serpentico side steps Allin into the turnbuckles. Allin kicks Serpentico in the face. Allin with The ShotGun Dropkick. Allin is raining down haymakers. Serpentico applies a waist lock. Allin decks Serpentico with a back elbow smash. Luther trips Allin from the outside. Serpentico with a basement dropkick. The referee is trying to calm down Moxley and Kingston. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther unloads two knife edge chops. Allin slaps Luther in the face. Luther is throwing haymakers at Allin. Luther with a drop toe hold. Luther tags in Serpentico. Luther bodyslams Allin. Assisted Bulldog. Luther uses Serpentico’s head as a weapon. Serpentico tags in Page. Page kicks Allin in the gut. Page with a forearm smash. Page uppercuts Allin. Allin kicks Page in the face. Page with a Back Body Drop/Boot Combination for a two count. Page applies a front face lock. Page tags in Luther. Luther pump kicks the midsection of Allin. Luther with a Jumping Knee Strike. Luther with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Luther tags in Serpentico. Assisted Reverse Suplex for a one count. Serpentico applies a wrist lock. Serpentico tags in Luther.

Luther with a gut punch. Luther bodyslams Allin. Allin tags in Kingston while Luther is yelling Serpentico. Kingston delivers The Tower Of Doom. Machine Gun Chops. Luther kicks Kingston in the gut. Luther rakes the eyes of Kingston. Kingston with The Spinning Back Fist. Moxley and Page are tagged in. Double Clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Moxley hits The Back Drop Driver. Moxley with an Inside Out Lariat. Page hammers down on the back of Moxley’s neck. Moxley with a forearm smash. Page answers with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Page with The X-Plex. Page goes for The Senton Bomb, but Moxley ducks out of the way. Moxley with The PK. Moxley tags in Kingston. Death Rider/Exploder Suplex Combination. Kingston tags in Allin. Allin connects with The Coffin Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: (47-9-1) Jon Moxley, (29-10) Eddie Kingston, (44-26-1) Darby Allin via Pinfall

