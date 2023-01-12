AEW taped matches for the January 16 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jonnie Robbie and Vipress

* ROH Women’s World Champion Athena defeated Zeda Zhang

* Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver defeated The Trustbusters

* Rush and Perro Peligroso defeated Misterioso and Diego Valens

* Ethan Page, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Brandon Cutler defeated Ryan Nemeth, Peter Avalon, Serpentico, Luther

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated former Impact star Willie Mack

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Top Flight and The Butcher & The Blade in a Triple Threat

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

