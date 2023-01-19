AEW taped matches for the January 23 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:

* Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary

* Skye Blue defeated Zoe Dubois

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Beef Candy

* Rush and Perro Peligroso defeated Papelito Blanco and Papelito Negro

* Emi Sakura defeated Brooke Havok

* Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno and John Silver defeated Serpentico, Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth

* Tony Nese and Ari Daivari defeated Jordan Cruz and Big Fonz

