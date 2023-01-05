The January 9 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* The Kingdom defeated The Bollywood Boyz

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Schaff

UPDATE: The rest of the Elevation matches were taped after Dynamite. Spoilers can be found here.

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

