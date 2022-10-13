The October 17 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario, Canada before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Paul Wight, Matt Menard and Ian Riccaboni were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez did ring announcing

* Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford defeated Jessica Leary and Jeremy Prophet

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Matthew Black

* Athena defeated Jody Threat

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Voros Twins

* Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh defeated Junior Benito and Dylan Davis

* Serena Deeb and Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue and Madison Rayne

* The Gunn Club defeated The Bollywood Boyz. This was the AEW debut for the home country stars, also formerly known as The Singh Brothers in WWE

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

