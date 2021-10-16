AEW taped next Monday’s “Dark: Elevation” episode on Friday night in Miami before Rampage began at the James L. Knight Center. Thanks to Travis Haynes for sending the following spoilers in:

* Wardlow defeated Will Austin

* Dustin Rhodes defeated Gustavo

* Diamante, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated KiLynn King, Red Velvet and Ryo Mizunami

* Santana and Ortiz defeated Sean Maluta and Jaka

These matches will air Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.