The October 31 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, VA before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus

* Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue

* Dante Martin defeated Brandon Cutler

* Athena defeated Janai Kai

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends defeated Anthony Young, Pat and Victor Andrews

* Eddie Kingston and Ortiz defeated Myles Pumpkin and Cory Angel

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora in a non-title match

* QT Marshall defeated Danhausen. At the end of the match, Lee Johnson returned from injury and acted like he was going to help Danhausen, but then turned on him and slammed him into the ring post, helping QT win

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.