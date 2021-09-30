The following AEW “Dark: Elevation” spoilers were taped tonight at the Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, NY. These will air next Monday night.
* Emi Sakura defeated Skye Blue
* 2point0 and Daniel Garcia defeated enhancement talents in a six-man match
* Shawn Spears and Wardlow defeated Fuego Del Sol and Marko Stunt
* Lance Archer with Jake Roberts defeated Lou Bruno
* Abadon defeated Davienne
* Mark Henry joined Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone for commentary
* Santana and Ortiz defeated Obariyon and Kodama
* Sonny Kiss defeated KM. After the match, Joey Janela tried to attack Kiss but Kiss shut him down
* Kris Statlander defeated Becca
* The Acclaimed defeated Colin Delaney and Cheech Hernandez
* FTR defeated Zach Nystrom and Elijah Dean
* QT Marshall defeated Darius Lockhart
