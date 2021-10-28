Next Monday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode was taped on Wednesday night at the Agganis Arena in Boston. Below are full spoilers:
* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Ryo Mizunami and Kris Statlander
* Frankie Kazarian defeated Victor Benjamin
* Riho defeated Kayla Sparks
* FTR defeated Waves and Curls
* Tay Conti defeated Little Mean Cathleen
* Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta defeated Serpentico and The Acclaimed
