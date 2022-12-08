The December 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary

* Mike Bennett and Matt Taven defeated Ativalu and another wrestler

* Athena defeated Madi Wrenkowski

* Top Flight defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* Juice Robinson defeated Hagane Shinno

* Emi Sakura defeated Dani B

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated Warren Johnson and Zach Mason

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated Zack Clayton and another wrestler

* Willow Nightingale defeated Vertvixen

* Tony Nese, Josh Woods and Ari Daivari defeated Luther, Serpentico and Brandon Cutler

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

