The December 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX, before AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates and Karizma

* Julia Hart defeated Promise Braxton

* The Bunny defeated Madison Rayne. Bunny and Penelope Ford attacked Rayne after the match but Skye Blue made the save

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Frankie Kazarian

* Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena retained over Kiera Hogan

* Dralistico defeated Blake Christian

