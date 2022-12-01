The December 5 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard and Paul Wight were on commentary

* Nick Comoroto defeated Hagane Shinno

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Nikita LeFleur and Alice Crowley

* Kiera Hogan defeated Nikki Victory

* Top Flight defeated The Outrunners

* Emi Sakura defeated Madison Rayne

* Lee Moriarty defeated Serpentico

* The Embassy’s Brian Cage, Kaun and Toa Liona defeated Dan Adams, Star Rider and Facade. ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys confronted The Embassy after the match

* Kip Sabian defeated Alex Reynolds

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Aaron Solo. Don Callis was back at ringside to scout Takeshita during this match as he did at last week’s tapings for Takeshita vs. Ari Daivari

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

