The Monday, December 6 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night at the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Riho defeated Angelica Risk

* Brock Anderson, Lee Johnson and Dustin Rhodes defeated JD Drake, Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon

* Ryo Mizunami and Abadon defeated The Bunny and Emi Sakura

* Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Serpentico

* Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus defeated Brandon Tate and Brent Tate

* Anthony Ogogo, QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo defeated Baron Black and three other wrestlers

* The Acclaimed defeated Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo

These will air next Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

