AEW taped matches for the February 13 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso, TX, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Frank Bailey III:

* The Dark Order’s Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno defeated Vary Morales, El Cobarde and El Dragon

* Big Bill defeated Gino Rivera (someone said Gino Medina but appeared to be Rivera)

* AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Leila Grey defeated Dulce Tormenta and Daddi Doom. Cargill pinned Tormenta for the win

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Jastin Taylor

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Madison Rayne. Rose pinned Rayne for the win. Fans chanted “Eddie!” for WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero as Vickie Guerrero was at ringside with Sakura and Rose

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated VertVixen. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena attacked Sakazaki after the match

* Josh Woods defeated “Man Scout” Jake Manning

* Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated Aydan Colt and a partner. The Best Friends won by pinning their opponents in stereo

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.