The February 28 edition of AEW’s “Dark: Elevation” was taped on Wednesday night at the Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, CT, before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Jay Lethal defeated Jora. Matt Hardy warned Jora that if he didn’t impress, his spot in The HFO will be deleted

* Red Velvet defeated Skye Blue. Leyla Hirsch taunted Velvet during the match and they had words after but Hirsch backed off

* Frankie Kazarian defeated Alan “5” Angels

* Emi Sakura, Diamante and Nyla Rose defeated three enhancement talents. The heels attacked before their names were announced and then they won in a squash

* Lance Archer defeated Fuego Del Sol

* Leyla Hirsch defeated Willow Nightingale

* Stu Grayson and Evil Uno defeated Luther and Serpentico

These matches will air on Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

