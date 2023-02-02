AEW taped matches for the February 6 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:

* Paul Wight is alone on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated The Boys

* Matt Menard then joined Wight on commentary

* Juice Robinson defeated Jake Crist making his AEW debut

* Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno defeated Renny D, Matt Brannigan and Crash Jaxon

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor defeated Luther, Serpentico and Zack Clayton

* Yuka Sakazaki defeated Billie Starkz

* Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Corey Calhoun

* Top Flight defeated The Butcher and The Blade

* Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura, Diamante and Nyla Rose defeated Madison Rayne, Skye Blue, Queen Aminata, and Heidi Howitzer. Rose pinned Heidi for the win

* ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli and ROH Pure Wrestling Champion Wheeler Yuta defeated Tony Nese and Ari Daivari

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

