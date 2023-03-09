AEW taped the March 13 edition of “Dark: Elevation” on Wednesday night at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers, courtesy of Christopher Timm:

* Paul Wight and Matt Menard were on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing

* Jake Hager defeated Levi Shapiro. Angelo Parker was with Hager

* Marina Shafir defeated Mighty Mayra

* ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion Brian Cage defeated Jack Cartwheel. Prince Nana was with Cage

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated Midas Kreed and Vinnie Massaro

* ROH World Women’s Champion Athena defeated Inder Mundi (Samara)

* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated Olumide and Starboy Charlie

* The Lucha Brothers defeated Peter Avalon and Ryan Nemeth. Alex Abrahantes was at ringside with Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero M

Elevation airs every Monday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.