Monday’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode was taped on Wednesday night at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida before AEW Dynamite hit the air.

The tapings featured the AEW debut of top indie women’s wrestling star Session Moth Martina, who lost to Ruby Soho.

Below are full spoilers from the tapings:

* Lance Archer squashed an enhancement talent

* Ruby Soho defeated Session Moth Martina

* Daniel Garcia defeated Ray Jaz

* Scorpio Sky defeated Shawn Dean

* Kris Statlander defeated Emi Sakura

* Wheeler Yuta defeated Aaron Solo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

