The Monday, May 23 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers from the taping:

* Mark Henry and Paul Wight were on commentary

* Ethan Page defeated JD Griffey with AEW TNT Champion Scorpio Sky on commentary. Dan Lambert was at ringside for Page

* ROH Women’s World Champion Mercedes Martinez retained over Hyan. Hyan received a big hometown pop. Martinez won via submission with the Dragon Sleeper

* The Butcher and The Blade defeated The Varsity Blondes. The Butcher pinned Griff Garrison to win after a powerbomb

* Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Reynolds via submission with a Crossface

* Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose defeated Yuka Sakazaki and Skye Blue

* Anthony Ogogo defeated Mysterious Q

* AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan came out after the Elevation taping and thanked everyone, then said it was good to be back in Texas, where the hottest crowds are. He said AEW is very different from what they were the last time they ran in Houston. He thanked the fans again and plugged the post-Dynamite Rampage taping later on tonight

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel.

