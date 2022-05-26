Matches for the May 30 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, right before AEW Dynamite went on the air. The following matches were taped:

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth

* ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez retained over Mazzerati

It was noted by fans in attendance that instead of taping more Elevation matches like usual, AEW aired the Countdown To Double Or Nothing preview show for the crowd in attendance, which will air on TNT this Friday night at 11:30pm ET.

It’s likely that the rest of the matches for Monday’s Elevation episode will be taped before or after Friday’s live AEW Rampage episode, which will also air from the Michelob Ultra Arena. Next Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode is also expected to be taped on Friday night.

