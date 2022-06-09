The June 13 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, MO before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Nyla Rose defeated Max The Impaler

* Private Party defeated Pharrell Jackson and SK Bishop

* Ortiz defeated Anaya

* ROH World Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez and Serena Deeb defeated Tootie Lynn and Miranda Gordy

* Angelo Parker and Matt Menard defeated Warhorse and Danny Adams (Dan The Dad)

* Ruby Soho defeated Heidi Howitzer

* Evil Uno and 10 defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

