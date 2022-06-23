The June 27 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from Panther Arena at the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Excalibur and Mark Henry were on commentary. Dasha Gonzalez did ring announcing

* Anna Jay defeated Heather Reckless by submission

* FTW Champion Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Joey Jet Avalon and Jordan Cross. Taz accompanied Starks and Hobbs to the ring

* Ruby Soho defeated Missa Kate

* Keith Lee and Shane Strickland defeated Vic Capri and GPA. The Butcher, The Blade and The Bunny came out to the stage and stared at Lee and Strickland to set up a future match

* Ethan Page defeated Serpentico. Dan Lambert accompanied Page to the ring

* John Silver defeated Kevin Matthews

* Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Brubaker and CJ Esparza. Julia Hart accompanied The House of Black members to the ring

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

