The July 11 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight from the Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial in Rochester, NY, before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Emi Sakura defeated a local enhancement talent

* Dante Martin defeated JD Drake

* Julia Hart defeated JC Storm

* Ethan Page defeated Colin Delaney

* Anna Jay defeated a local enhancement talent in a quick match

* Chuck Taylor and Trent Beretta defeated QT Marshall and Aaron Solo

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

