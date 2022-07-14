The July 18 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, before the Fyter Fest Night 1 edition of Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:
* The announcers were Caprice Coleman, Mark Henry and Excalibur
* Bobby Fish defeated Blake Li
* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Brittany Blake. Shafir made Blake submit for the win
* Julia Hart defeated Amber Nova
* Ethan Page defeated Leon Ruffin
* Evil Uno and 10 defeated Terrance and Terrell Hughes, sons of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley
* The Butcher, The Blade and Angelico defeated three local enhancement talents
* Tony Nese defeated John Walters. This was the AEW debut for Walters, a former ROH Pure Champion
Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.
