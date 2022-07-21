The July 25 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA, before the Fyter Fest Night 2 edition of Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* The announcers were Caprice Coleman, Mark Henry and Excalibur

* Private Party and Angelico defeated AR Fox, Adrian Alanis and Leon Gray. Angelico made Fox submit for the win

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Angelica Risk and Shalonce Royale

* Toni Storm defeated Emi Sakura

* Kris Statlander defeated Brittany

* Hikaru Shida defeated Robyn Renegade. Charlette Renagade tried to interfere but had no luck

* Evil Uno and 10 of The Dark Order defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo. QT Marshall tried to interfere at one point but he was ejected by the referee

* Baron Black defeated Brandon Cutler. This match started when Cutler came out and spoke about how he asked his friends The Young Bucks to book him in a match against the biggest loser in AEW, which he said is Black. Cutler mocked Black for being a hometown hero. Cutler almost won the match at one point but Black finished him off. The idea was this was a big moment for Black

* Konosuke Takaeshita defeated JD Drake

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.