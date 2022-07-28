The August 1 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped earlier tonight from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA, before the Fight for The Fallen edition of Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Julia Hart defeated LMK via submission

* Leila Grey defeated JC

* The Factory (QT Marshall, Anthony Ogogo, Aaron Solo, Nick Comoroto) defeated T.U.G. Cooper, BRG and The Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando, Bryce Donovan)

* The Butcher, The Blade, Angelico and Private Party defeated Julio Cruz, Joey Ace, Victor Chase and Waves & Curls (Jaylen Brandyn, Traevon Jordan)

* Athena defeated Christina Marie

* Cole Karter defeated Serpentico

* Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida and Willow Nightingale defeated Emi Sakura, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

