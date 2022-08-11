The August 15 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN, before the Quake By The Lake edition of AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Arik Cannon and Travis Titan

* Evil Uno, John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds defeated TJ Cooper, Adam Grace, Riley Jackson and Drew System

* Serena Deeb defeated Sierra

* Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ryan Nemeth

* Julia Hart defeated Free Range Kara

* Private Party defeated JDX and Jah-C

* Penelope Ford defeated Heather Reckless. This was Ford’s return from injury, and her first match since January 15

* The Acclaimed defeated Justin Fowler and JT Energy

* AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa, Toni Storm and Hikaru Shida defeated Marina Shafir, Emi Sakura and Nyla Rose

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

