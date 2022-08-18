The August 22 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, WV, before the House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary

* Anna Jay defeated Nikki Victory

* Ruby Soho and Ortiz defeated Queen Aminata and Mickey Midas

* Dante Martin defeated Jackson Drake

* John Silver, 10 and Alex Reynolds defeated Alexander Apollo, RC Dupree and Damone Soravino

* Serena Deeb defeated Megan Myers

* Julia Hart defeated Hailey Shadows

* Tony Nese and Josh Woods defeated Logan James and Andre Montoya

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC, Rey Fenix and Penta Oscuro defeated “Man Scout” Jake Manning, Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander

* Emi Sakura and Maki Itoh defeated Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

