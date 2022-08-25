The August 29 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, OH, before Dynamite hit the air. Below are full spoilers:

* Matt Menard and Excalibur were on commentary

* Dante Martin defeated Wes Barkley

* Julia Hart defeated Ari Alexander

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Skye Blue and Queen Aminata

* Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette

* Frankie Kazarian defeated enhancement talent

* Matt Hardy defeated Rickey Shane Page. Private Party watched from the stage

* Rush, The Butcher and The Blade defeated Elijah Dean, Chase Oliver and Zach Nystrom

* Regina di Wave Champion Hikaru Shida retained over Emi Sakura

Elevation airs every Monday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

