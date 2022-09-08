The September 12 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped tonight at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, NY before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:

* Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Jade (Joelle Clift) and JC Storm

* Julia Hart defeated Tiara James

* Dante Martin and Matt Sydal defeated Serpentico and Zack Clayton

* Athena defeated Emi Sakura

* Brody King and Buddy Matthews defeated Kubes (Eric Kubiak) and Isaiah Prince

* Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie

* John Silver defeated Ryan Nemeth

* The Butcher and The Blade with The Bunny got a big hometown pop and then defeated Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

